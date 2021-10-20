Best Halloween Candy for 2021: Spooky and Sweet Treats!

Best Halloween Candy for 2021

With Halloween a little over a week away, I can probably say with a lot of certainty that there is one thing on many people’s minds: What kind of candy they are going to get on the 31st. Whether you are planning on staying in and handing out candy to little ones (and big kids) or are going out and walking around to help your kids trick or treat, here are some of the best choices for Halloween candy to look out for this year.

Calling all Nerds lovers! These gummy clusters are the perfect Halloween candy to give out! These small treats have rainbow colored Nerds on the outside and a gummy center on the inside. The gummy clusters have the same idea as Nerd Ropes but instead are made into small bite sized candies.

KitKat Witches Brew are definitely candies to look out for this year. These candies are already delicious, but now these Halloween themed ones are taking it to a whole new level. There is still the delicious wafer inside but now it is covered with a marshmallow-flavored green creme.

With a fun spin on a classic, kids will love getting these vampire kisses! Each kiss is filled with strawberry flavored creme and are wrapped in pretty purple foils with red bats. You will truly feel like a vampire with this candy.

Now it wouldn’t be a proper Halloween without getting some candy corn in your bag. This traditional Halloween candy is perfect for all of the sweet tooth’s out there. You can also jazz up this classic and add it into a Halloween themed dessert for the family to enjoy.

These treats are perfect for Halloween and are the perfect snack to add to your lunchbox the day after. Enjoy the combination of crunchy cookies and white chocolate that puts a twist on the original Hershey. To top it off, this candy is also Kosher-certified.

Cookies & Creme flavor always tends to be a crowd favorite and now you can try these new Twix candies. At a first glance, these chocolate candies look the same on the outside, but once you bite into it, you will see and taste the creme filling and cookie bites mixed in.

If your kids aren’t really chocolate fans, then make sure to look out for this Haribo mix. Each individual bag has a combination of Halloween gummies as well as original gummies that all kids know and love.

For all of the parents buying candy to give out this year, you know the best way to get a good variety of candy is by grabbing variety packs such as this one. This delicious assortment has some classic candies that tend to be on the top of many people’s lists.