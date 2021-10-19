Best Halloween Drive Thru Displays!

With COVID-19 still present, it might be difficult deciding how to spend Halloween this year. From outdoor activities such as hayrides and halloween towns, these activities provide a safe experience for young and old alike. However, families can enjoy the Halloween spirit from the comfort of their car with these 12 best halloween drive thru displays near NYC!

Note: check each site for their reservation requirements ahead of time, most, if not all, require ticket purchases ahead of time.

Looking for more safe, Halloween fun for the family? Check out Haunted Halloween Houses and Spooky Walks Around New York 2021!

Long Island

Nightmare on Oak Street Tunnel of Terror

Copiague, NY

Weekends through October 31 from from 6 – 10pm

Taking place at Johnnie’s Car Wash, this drive-thru experience transforms this simple car wash into one of the most terrifying, yet best halloween drive thru’s on Long Island! With monsters and ghouls and scary clowns alike, visitors will be scared out of their seats all from the comfort of their car.

Campers’ Pike by Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse

Southaven Park, Yaphack, NY

October 6- October 31

Campers’ Pike on the Forgotten Island immerses visitors through the terrifying mystery of the forgotten road at Southaven County Park. This drive-thru experience is meant for older kids/teenagers and older. Rather than a typical haunted house, Campers’ Pike is an immersive theatrical experience that uses live performers, lighting, scenery, and effects alongside the road, all able to be viewed within your vehicle. Prior to your visit, download the audio tracks in order to have the full experience.

Tunnel of Terror

New Hyde Park, NY

October 28-31 from 6 – 9pm

Similar to “Nightmare on Oak Street,” this car wash experience provides a safe and socially distant friendly fright from your car. Hosted by Five Corners car wash, not only do visitors receive a scare, but cars will also receive a wash and shine as well! Visitors will also receive a gift when they show up!

Upstate NY/Westchester

Claude’s Halloween

Newburgh, NY

Fridays & Saturdays in October 5:30 – 10pm

This small, free neighborhood Halloween display is located at a house in Newburgh. Unlike the other options on this list, visitors have the choice of simply driving by the house or walking through and taking pictures in front of the decorations. Full of light ups and displays, the simplicity and effort put into Claude’s Halloween brings the spirit of Halloween to the Newburgh.

This all new event is a truly enchanting experience where visitors can see thousands of hand carved jack o’lanterns! From the simple carvings, to the larger than life light displays, the spirit of Halloween is present in every single display. Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase spooky snacks and fall treats to enjoy from the comfort of your vehicle.

Hallowed Harvest

Altamont, NY,

September 24-Halloween 2021

Experience the spooky family-fun of Halloween at the Hollowed Harvest in Upstate, NY! This event will bring to life more than 7,000 incredible Jack-O’-Lanterns to create worthwhile environments as well as ginormous displays that will encapsulate all ages with awe. Tickets go quick, so make sure to book your spots ahead of time!

New Jersey

Wagner Farm Arboretum Brite Nites Drive-Thru

Warren, NJ

October 7 -October 30

Visit Wagner Farms for their 10th annual Halloween-themed “Brite Nites” event! Brite Nites will feature an array of elaborate displays of creatively hand-carved and LED lighted pumpkins and other light up displays! This not so spooky event is perfect for young and old alike, from those who are looking for a safe event to bring their children to those who are intrigued by the intricate pumpkin designs!

Halloween Light Show at Demarest Farms

Hillsdale, NJ

September 17 – October 31 from 7 – 9:30pm

This guided tour event meant for children of all ages will take visitors through the Demarest Farms Orchard of Lights where they will drive through 32 acres of brilliant Halloween Light Displays! After driving through the Light Show, visitors are welcome to the retail farm market as well as indoor market space where they can warm up with hot coco and treats!

Harvest and Halloween Drive Through at Stew Leonard’s

Paramus, NJ

September 15-October 31 11am – 9pm

Taking place in the Stew Leonard’s parking lot, only steps away from Stew’s Pumpkin patch, the family-family Harvest Drive Thru will feature more than a dozen Halloween-themed scenes using inflatable characters, decorations, and more! Customers can turn their car radios to a special station where they can listen to Clever the Cow’s spooky Halloween soundtrack fun for all ages! On October 27, children 8 and younger are invited to dress in their costumes to go trick-or-treating throughout the store.

*Note: Check Stew Leonard’s website for other locations in the NY/NJ/Connecticut area

Connecticut

The “Ride” at Pumpkintown USA

East Hampton, CT

September 18- October 31 from 10am – 5pm

Enjoy a ride through the Pumpkintown Forest from the comfort of your vehicle. The one-mile scenic drive will feature over 30 Pumpkinhead people with their animal friends at home. Other scenes of the forest include the School House, a Trading Post, Blacksmith’s Shop, and Gold Mine. To keep children engaged during the ride, Pumpkintown offers the Trail Games download where kids can count how many things they can find on their ride. After “The Ride”, visit the Pumpkintown Village, where visitors can see the rest of the Pumpkinheads! While reservations are not required for the Pumpkintown Village, they are for “The Ride.”

Halloween Drive Through at Ray of Light’s Farm

East Haddam, CT

October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 from 5:45-8pm

Children of all ages can follow the Pony Trail at the Ray of Light Farm for a truly spectacular Halloween experience. Visitors will see all sorts of tricks and treats on the trail including their characters, with their human characters dressed to the occasion, as well as the Pony Trail decorated and lit up for Halloween. Candy will be passed out to all of the children who visit as well.

Other Locations

Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru at Sesame Place

Langhorne, PA

September 28 – October 27 from 5:30-7:30pm

Visit Sesame Place this Halloween Season to experience their Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru! Back and better than ever, this drive-thru allows your children an up-close, yet socially distanced, experience with their favorite Sesame Street characters starting with Count Von Count welcoming you to the Halloween fun, followed by Abby’s Magical Pumpkin Patch, Bert & Ernie’s Halloween Hoedown, and so much more! Guests will be allowed to trick and treat throughout the drive and have special photo opportunities from the inside of their car.