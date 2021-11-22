Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 26-28

It’s never too early to start planning for Thanksgiving Day weekend in NYC! Bring your family to see Da Vinci “Decoded”, visit The PAW Patrol™ Experience or support your local charity that will help families in need

The Sheen Center | Details

Visit The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture to engage with The Last Supper, a true masterpiece in a life-size depiction. Offering a stunning, enveloping reproduction in an intimate setting, this spectacular exhibit will give visitors the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study all the work’s facets—which have intrigued curious minds for over 500 years. This unique, family-friendly exhibit features an audio tour in English and Spanish, provided free of charge. Four weeks only, strictly limited engagement in the heart of the Village at the corner of Bleecker and Elizabeth Street. Reserve your tickets now!

Details

The biggest holiday shopping day of the year is this weekend! A number of stores will be having deals that will help you save money while getting your family and friends gifts that they will love. Plan out what you want to look out for at the stores by checking out the top discounts on popular items here.

Near NYC | Details

Take the perfect winter getaway by spending the weekend at a ski resort. Skiing is one of the most popular winter sports for many families and there are many family-friendly resorts to choose from. What’s great about these family-friendly resorts is that there are gentle slopes and lessons (ski school) available for new skiers so the whole family can enjoy this winter activity!

Citywide | Details

Ice skating has become a very popular winter activity here in NYC and lucky for us, the rink at Rockefeller Center is now open for the season! Whether you are looking to join a group skate or would like to host a private skating event , grab your skates (or rent them) and make some fun memories with the family this winter!

Details

Explore Brooklyn Botanic Garden after dark this winter at Lightscape. This illuminated spectacle brings the gardens to life and allows visitors to walk around and take in all of the beautiful lights. This outdoor experience is open from November 19th through January 9th and tickets can be purchased online prior to your visit.

Details

It is the season of giving and what better way to give back to your community than by supporting or donating to a charity. The last year and a half has been hard for many families in NYC and now you can help them get back on their feet.

Details

Join some of your kids favorite pups to take part in this one-of-a-kind shopping experience at the CAMP store in Hudson Yard! Your kids will be able to take part in themed environments, games, and activities, making it the perfect weekend activity to try. Tickets are going fast so make sure you reserve yours on the CAMP website before you go!

Brooklyn Museum | Details

Christian Dior is known for being one of the most prolific designers in the fashion industry, and now you are able to see some of his beautiful creations in person! Along with the 200 garments that are on display, visitors will also be able to see photographs, sketches, archival videos and accessories. This exhibit will run until February 20,2022 and tickets can be purchased on their website.