The Rink at Rockefeller Center Opens for The Season!

Nothing says classic NYC winter more than ice skating at The Rink at Rockefeller Center so get your ice skates ready for the opening of the majestic rink!

Families will love whirling and twirling on the iconic ice for a great skate to celebrate winter, family, and fun! After a shortened season last winter due to construction, tickets are sure to be in high demand so plan to reserve tickets and experiences in advance to secure a memorable experience on the ice.

In honor of the rink’s opening and to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Chanel No. 5, Chanel will host a special, week-long brand activation across the Channel Gardens, The Rink, and Center Plaza. Visitors will find a lounge for skaters to enjoy complimentary cocoa, a Chanel No. 5 logo in the ice, two kiosks on Center Plaza where guests can take part in games such as scratch cards to win a bottle of perfume or a free skate session, a Chanel No. 5 light installation throughout the entire length of the Channel Gardens, and more.

There’s a lot of ice skating fun in store this season at The Rink at Rock Center. Whether deciding to join the skate school for a group lesson on a Saturday or to reserve a 30-minute private lesson to fine tune your skating skills, skaters can’t go wrong. For those who feel at home on the world-famous ice rink, a membership can be purchased to have access to the rink and unlimited skating all season long.

Create the ultimate NYC moment(s) on ice with private events making a return to The Rink this year. The special packages can meet the needs of classic and private proposals as well as other events such as anniversaries, birthdays, or other special occasions.

Every visit to this iconic rink is sure to be a special occasion so skate and celebrate the season.

The Rink will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. until midnight. Admission prices range from $20-$54 per person depending on the date and time of day. Skate rentals are available for $10.

For more information, visit www.skatingatrockefellercenter.com