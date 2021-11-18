12 Amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Kids and Parents

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Kids and Parents!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while spending time with family is most important next week, this means that Christmas is coming soon. With Christmas creeping up, countless businesses have started started advertising their holiday deals. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are bigger and better than ever are, and you can get your shopping done early, while saving money! Check out these amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Kids and Parents this year!

We all know Cards Against Humanity can be a little inappropriate for the family, despite its hilarity and chaos. However, now you can play CAH without the worry of your child asking “Mom what does this mean?”. Introducing CAH Family Edition, the laugh-out-loud game that is parent approved and made for kids 8 and up. The cards come slightly larger so that it is easy for kids to hold in their hands. $24.97

Perfect for the video game lover, starting November 21, Nintendo is offering a Black Friday Bundle of their popular Nintendo Switch. Included in each bundle, while supplies last, is the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Online Individual Membership free! $299.99.

Nintendo is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on games and accessories as well. Customers can save $20 on select games from November 21 – 27, in addition to deal on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, and the Ring Fit Adventure.

Nintendo’s website also offers shopping guides for those who might not know where to start and want to make the most of their gift giving.

This multi-functional orchestra is the perfect toy to entertain your baby with the simple touch of their hand or the kick of a foot! The Baby Einstein Play Gym comes with four modes: Laying, Sitting, Tummy Time and Take-Along, with the piano today also with the ability to adjust based on your baby’s age. The toy piano comes with two modes of play including Free Play and Melody mode, while also teaching children introductory phrases to four different languages including English, Spanish, French and German. $36.73

If you are looking for other toys that will expand their curiosity and creativity, Kids2’s Baby Einstein collection has a wide variety of toys perfect for young toddlers and babies.

Perfect for the young Jedi in your family, children will love this action-packed Lego building set. Kids can recreate scenes from the endless Star Wars saga, or choose to create their own story and use their imagination while building these sets. This 3-set 644 piece collectable comes with Obi-Wan’s Hut, Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, and Duel on Mustafar. This gift is perfect for people, kids and adults alike, of all ages. $50.00

LetsGlow Studio is the perfect gift and accessory to glow up your outfits. The kit comes with non-toxic reflective stickers and materials, including three sticker sheets, Selfie LED Clip with remote and charging cable, reflective nail stickers, reflective sticker tape, hair clips, and shutter shades. Mix and match the customs sets, allowing your kids to show off their unique personality and styles. $29.99

LetsGlowStudio also sells accessory packs so that you and your child can make fun and exciting videos that they can share with their friends.

Rated People’s Choice Toy of the Year Award, Story Time Chess centers around custom chess pieces, each of which has their own unique story and purpose, and their own story book. Chess has always been seen as a game that can be a hugely successful tool in shaping and developing young minds, teaching them to solve problems and plan ahead, improve critical thinking, and face challenges. Chess comes alive, entertaining kids who might find chess to be a bit boring, while also learning the various moves and strategies of the games. $64.99

Style, Dry, and Volumize your hair in one step with this hair dryer brush. Gone are the days where you need to spend hours, if you’re like me, drying and straightening your hair. The oval shape of the brush is designed to smooth hair while the rounded edges create volume at the root. This hair dryer is perfect for a do-it-yourself at home blowout! $34.88

Amazon is selling REVLON hair tools at a discount price just in time for the Holiday season! Revlon itself is not offering any Black Friday deals, but outlets just as Amazon, Walmart, Target, etc. will have their own deals.

Coming in size 0-24 months, the Pottery Barn Harry Potter pjs are a stylish and comfy one-piece that is perfect for your Wizard in training. These pajamas are made with soft, breathable 100% cotton to keep your baby warm and cozy throughout the night. For the older baby, between 12-24 months, these pajamas come with grips on the feet in order to help your baby stand and walk. Pottery Barn has a variety of other exclusive Harry Potter Products. $34.00

Prior to Black Friday, Pottery Barn is offering 50% off select items prior to their big Black Friday sale!

Normally priced at $349.99, the 3-stage cleaning system cleans the dirt and pet hair that might be difficult to notice at first glance. Sensors guide the robot throughout your home, navigating around your furniture to make sure that every area is thoroughly cleaned. By adapting to your voice and your cleaning habits, the iRobot offers personalized schedules as well as speak-to-start cleaning just by the sound of your voice. $299.00

Starting November 24, 4Moms will be starting their biggest Black Friday sale ever! Although many details are not available yet, they have announced that their MamaRoo4 Infant Seat, originally priced at $239.99, will be offered at 30% off. This seat mimics the natural bounce and sway of parents and with 5 different motions and speeds, you can customize up to 25 different ways to entertain and soothe your baby.

Customers can also use the code SAVE40 through November 29 at 11:59PM, Cyber Monday, to save $40 off of all purchases over $400.

Originally priced at $149.99, the Omen Headset is one of the countless Black Friday that HP is offering this year. The frost cap technology and cooling ear cushions ensure that users will be comfortable during their gaming experience. The Omen headphones also come with a complete built-in surround sound, giving you a deeply immersive experience. $107.99

HP just released a 37-page guide to your Black Friday shopping experience. Their sneak-peak experience begins on November 18 and runs through the 24th. The Main event begins at midnight on Thanksgiving Day and ends on Saturday at 11:59PM. Finally, Cyber Monday deals start at midnight on Sunday November 28 and run until Monday at 11:59.

The Fitbit Versa 2 elevates the health and fitness smartwatch game, coming with a Daily Readiness Score, Alexa Built-in, sleep tools, and more. The Versa 2 lasts for 6+ days of battery life and is the perfect gift for those into health and wellness, as well as those looking for a smartwatch with a couple extra features. $119.95

Countless sites such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have deals on Fitbit devices, and more are continuing to come out as the days get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.