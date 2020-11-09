Photo credit to Magic of Lights
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 13-15
Magic of Lights
Photo credit to Magic of Lights
Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations. Families will get to drive through the Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. There will also be a Toyota Mega Tree Spectacular which is a 240 feet LED Christmas tree and a holiday favorite.
Ice Skating Rinks
Ice skating has always been an iconic New York winter activity. Even though things look different this year in so many ways, ice skating is one winter activity we can still enjoy! It’s outdoors, it’s socially-distanced, and these New York rinks have plans for Covid-conscience skating this winter.
Ski Resorts and Ski Slopes
Need a winter getaway? Take a ski trip with your family in Upstate New York. There are a ton of ski resorts and ski slopes to choose from, so we rounded up our top picks. Many of the resorts have gentle slopes and “ski school” for kids and adults, so no prior ski experience is necessary to have some family fun. We’ve even included the updated COVID-19 policies for each resort so that you can know ahead of time what to expect. Start packing your bags for your next weekend stay at a New York ski resort!
Bryant Park Winter Village
Photo by Colin Miller
With the holiday season around the corner, you know what that means — the opening of Bryant Park Winter Village! The Winter Village offers fun activities such as ice skating, iceless curling, and shopping that will be a delight for the whole family!
Floral Escape at the Queens County Farm Museum
As the air turns crisp and the scenery bursts with vibrant foliage, it is enough inspiration to take the family out for an adventure. And you don’t even need to leave the city at all. Prepare to feel miles away from NYC when you arrive at The Queens County Farm Museum for The Fall Escape and weekends at the farm.
Bronx Night Market – Fordham Plaza
1 Fordham Plaza, The Bronx, NY 10458
September 26 through November, Saturdays and Sundays, from 12-6 pm
Check out this amazing food scene at Fordham Plaza where you can find local entrepreneurs serving up diverse dishes that celebrate culture and more than 40 global cuisines. Not only does this food market highlight new food concepts, it also helps foster new local food businesses in the community.
Pumpkin Arch – Seaport District
Pumpkin Arch, Photo credit: Jane Kratochvil
Heineken Riverdeck at Pier 17
Now until Thanksgiving
From now until Thanksgiving, New Yorkers can get the perfect fall picture under the Pumpkin Arch at Pier 17. Later, make your way to grab a bite to eat at nearby restaurants such as Malibu Farm, The Fulton, or Cobble & Co.