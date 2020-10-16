Visit the Magic of Lights at Jones Beach With the Family

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Courtesy: Magic of Lights

Visit the Magic of Lights

We have you covered this holiday season! Even with the ongoing pandemic, Magic of Lights offers a safe and fun holiday alternative that can be enjoyed by families who are wanting to see some amazing holiday lights at Jones Beach this season.

What Is Magic of Lights?

Have your family immerse themselves in the Magic of Lights as you drive through spectacular light displays. Colorful, twinkling, LED lights and holiday music help create extraordinary images and animations of classic holiday characters and scenes. Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations. Families will get to drive through the Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. There will also be a Toyota Mega Tree Spectacular which is a 240 ft. LED Christmas tree and a holiday favorite. And they all can be viewed from the safety and comfort of your own car!

Courtesy: Magic of Lights

If you are considering taking your family to see these holiday lights, here are some things you need to know:

Where is it Located?

The Magic of Lights is located in Jones Beach at Jones Beach State Park. The address is 1 Ocean Pkwy, Jones Beach, NY.

What Are Hours of Operation?

Their hours of operation are 5 pm – 10 pm Sunday – Thursday and 5 pm – 11 pm Friday and Saturday. Open November 13th through January 2nd.

How Much is Admission?

Vehicle Passes are based on vehicle size and can be purchased either online in advance or on-site.

For advanced admission, a standard vehicle is $25. At the gate, admission is $30 Monday – Thursday while it’s $35 Friday – Saturday.

If you purchase your tickets online, credit is an acceptable form of payment whereas cash and credit/debit are accepted at the gate.

What is Considered a Standard Vehicle?

A standard vehicle is any car (including SUVs and mini vans) that has less than three rows of seating.

Are Pets Allowed?

Absolutely! Pets can join the family on the experience as long as they stay in the vehicle.

Will Magic of Lights Close if it Rains?

It will close in the event of bad weather.

For more information, visit the Magic of Lights’s website.