Bryant Park Winter Village 2020: Guide for Kids and Families in NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With the holiday season around the corner, you know what that means — the opening of Bryant Park Winter Village! The Winter Village offers fun activities such as ice skating, iceless curling, and shopping that will be a delight for the whole family!

Due to Covid-19, the Winter Village has made a couple of changes to ensure the safety of their guests. There will be hand washing stations throughout the park as well as the staff cleaning high contact areas. Contactless payment will also be an option for all shopping and activities. Masks are required to enter and should be worn over the nose and mouth.

Psst….If you’re looking for more fun holiday activities, check out: Macy’s Santaland Goes Virtual: How NYC Kids and Families Can See Santa This Year.

What Activities Bryant Park’s Winter Village Offers

Ice Skating

What better way for you and your family to enjoy a cold, wintry day than letting out your inner ice skaters and doing laps around Bryant Park’s iconic ice rink.

Due to Covid-19, Bryant Park has amended its skating guidelines. Ice skating will be a fully outdoor activity and skating sessions will be timed. You will need to make reservations and book these sessions online in advance. A mask is required to ice skate.

Iceless Curling

Another fun activity to do at Winter Village is iceless curling. The synthetic ice rink allows people of all ages to enjoy this fun game. Watch stones “curl” around each other as you hurl them across the rink.

Like ice skating, you must wear a mask and reserve a time to do iceless curling. Sessions can last up to 90 minutes, and a curling lane and a tent with food and drink are included with the reservation.

Shopping at the Holiday Shops

Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels

Get your holiday shopping done by checking out the Holiday Shops. You will definitely find a unique gift at this outdoor market with a selection of handmade crafts, culinary delights, and fascinating trinkets sold by local artisans.

To follow Covid guidelines, there will be fewer kiosks to allow social distancing and for visitors’ safety. Shops offer “walk-up shopping” and have limited capacity. Like ice skating and iceless curling, masks are required for shopping.

Cozy Igloos

When you are ready to take a break from shopping and skating, relax in the Winter Village’s Cozy Igloos. Take in the surrounding views as you rest in heated spacing and comfy chairs.

These igloos can accommodate up to 1-4 or 5-8 guests, based on the package you purchase. These packages include a hot beverage, a delicious snack, and a tasty dessert. Sessions in the igloos can last up to 90 minutes.

The Cozy Igloos are open Monday-Friday from 4 pm-9:30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 9:30 pm.

If you and your family are looking for some fun activities to do, Bryant Park’s Winter Village is sure to have something for everyone. For more information on these activities, be sure to check out their website for more details: Winter Village at Bryant Park