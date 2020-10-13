Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Make sure to see these pop ups that are coming to New York City and beyond this fall season. From jack o’ lanterns to holiday lights, these pop ups are around for a limited time. Some are available for two weeks while others will stick around well into the holiday season. So if you are looking for new things to check out with the family, these are some great options to look into. If you have already been apple picking and gone to the pumpkin patch, you’ll want to add these to your fall bucket list for 2020.

Family-Friendly Pop Ups to See this Fall in New York City and Beyond

Photo credit: Jane Kratochvil

Pumpkin Arch – Seaport District

Heineken Riverdeck at Pier 17

Now until Thanksgiving

From now until Thanksgiving, New Yorkers can get the perfect fall picture under the Pumpkin Arch at Pier 17. Later, make your way to grab a bite to eat at nearby restaurants such as Malibu Farm, The Fulton, or Cobble & Co.

Pop Up Grocer – Williamsburg

111 N 5th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249

October 2- November 1; 10 am- 7 pm and 9-10 am daily for private appointments

This traveling grocery store has made its way to Brooklyn and is excited to share 150+ products that range from food, beverages, home, pet, and more! Browse the aisles to find innovative brands the whole family will love. You can choose to book an appointment or shop during public hours. Face coverings are required and hand sanitizer is provided upon entry. Please also keep in mind that this store is cashless.

Bronx Night Market – Fordham Plaza

1 Fordham Plaza, The Bronx, NY 10458

September 26 through November, Saturdays and Sundays, from 12-6 pm

Check out this amazing food scene at Fordham Plaza where you can find local entrepreneurs serving up diverse dishes that celebrate culture and more than 40 global cuisines. Not only does this food market highlight new food concepts, it also helps foster new local food businesses in the community.

Photo credit to Magic of Lights

Magic of Lights – Jones Beach

1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793

November 13th – January 2nd; Sunday – Thursday 5 – 10 pm, Friday – Saturday 5 – 11pm

Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations. Families will get to drive through the Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. There will also be a Toyota Mega Tree Spectacular which is a 240 feet LED Christmas tree and a holiday favorite.

Photo courtesy of Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest – MetLife Stadium

1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

October 2-18, reserve tickets online

Are your kids really into dinosaurs? Check out Jurassic Quest at MetLife Stadium and see over 70 life-like dinosaurs from your vehicle. From T.rex to triceratops and more, see these creatures move and roar as you drive through this tour. During your drive, guests are also guided by an informative audio team which will keep the kids engaged and entertained.

Photo by Yunkai, photo courtesy of LuminoCity Festival

LuminoCity Festival – Randall’s Island Park

20 Randall’s Island Park, New York, NY 10035

November 27 – January 10th; 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm, gates close at 9:30 pm

LuminoCity Festival is back again this year for 29 nights of incredible lights. This year, families can wander through a wonderland of ancient civilizations, luminated jungles, and 30ft. art displays. You’ll be able to visit five different worlds such as the Mysterious Forest, Dangerous Dunes, Forgotten Ruins, Hidden Land of Hria, and Mystical Moon Land. In addition to this, visitors can also visit the open-air Mini Gallery which introduces the history, culture, and traditions of lantern-making.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze – Hudson Valley

525 S Riverside Ave, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520

September 18- November 21

This fun Halloween activity opened its doors on September 18th and will stay open until mid-November. Set against the backdrop of Van Cortlandt manor, this event will feature over 7,000 hand-carved, glowing jack-o-lanterns. It’s a great chance for you and your family to get outside and celebrate Halloween. The event will have strict social distancing guidelines and advanced reservations are required.

The Fall Escape – Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens 11004

October 2 through November 29; Monday -Friday: 12:00- 5:00 pm & Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Head to Queens County Farm Museum for awesome fall family photo ops. There is a life-size pumpkin spice latte, beautiful floral scenery, a Blooming Enchanted Fall Forest and more to pose with. Get fully immersed in this fall pop up and take fun photos to share with the family. You can also visit the farm’s Amazing Maize Maze, Pumpkin Patch, and more!