2020 Fall Bucket List: Things to Do With the Family

Fall is finally here and even though COVID has changed some of our seasonal traditions, we have rounded up a 2020 fall bucket list for families. Whether you choose to stay indoors on chillier days and or want to venture out to a pumpkin patch to pick a jack o’lantern-worthy pumpkin to carve, we have you covered with some great activities this season.

If you are planning to stay in NYC, see the changing leaves and go on a family-friendly hike or grab a sweet treat at the newly opened Krispy Kreme in Times Square. And if you are wanting to venture out a little, there is the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze to see in the Hudson Valley or apple-picking farms where you can enjoy fresh, delicious apples and baked goods.

2020 Fall Bucket List for Families