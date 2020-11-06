The Best Ice Skating Rinks in New York City for Families

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ice skating has always been an iconic New York winter activity. Even though things look different this year in so many ways, ice skating is one winter activity we can still enjoy! It’s outdoors, it’s socially-distanced, and these New York rinks have plans for Covid-conscience skating this winter.

Best Ice Skating Rinks in NYC

Bank of America Winter Village – Bryant Park

Between 5th and Avenue of the Americas and between 40th and 42nd Street

212-768-4242

Open: October 30 – March 7

Hours: 11 am – 8 pm, Monday – Friday & 10 am – 8 pm, Saturday – Sunday

Bryant Park Winter Village is the ultimate spot for some holiday fun! From food to shops to ice skating, this makes a great day out with the family. Due to Covid, ice skating with be fully outdoors, and skating sessions will be timed. Families will need to book these reservations in advance online and face masks must be worn when ice skating.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center – Midtown

5th Ave between 49th and 50th Streets

212-332-7655

Open: Mid-October through April

Hours: Daily 8:30 am – 12:00 am

The most iconic New York skating spot, this is the most picturesque spot to skate in the city. This year they are open from October through April and will be limiting the number of skaters on the rink to abide by public health guidelines. Tickets are on sale in advance and the day of, but it might be a good idea to book in advance! Everyone will be required to wear a mask while skating. This is the ideal spot to take family photos while enjoying a classic New York experience.

Wollman Rink – Midtown

830 5th Ave.

212-439-6900

Open: Late October through early April.

Monday and Tuesday 10:00 am – 2:30 pm

Wednesday and Thursday: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Friday and Saturday: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

In the heart of Central Park, Wollman Rink offers a respite from the bustle of the city, and gorgeous views of the skyline. It is also likely to be a bit less crowded than The Rink at Rockefeller Center, so it’s a great spot to avoid crowds. Wollman similarly offers reservations for skating in advance as well as the day of, but with Covid restrictions and the number of skaters, an advanced reservation is a good idea. This rink still offers free admission and more room to skate around than many other rinks in the city, making it a great place for beginners and advanced skaters alike to really enjoy the ice.

Riverbank Stare Park – Upper Manhattan

679 Riverside Drive

212-694-3600

Open: Beginning of November through mid-March.

Hours: Friday 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Saturday 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Sunday 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Riverbank is not just an ice skating rink, it’s also a 28-acre multi-level landscaped recreational facility, rising 69 feet above the Hudson River. This is an ideal spot to spend a winter day as a family, enjoying the skating rink, wandering around and taking in views of the Hudson. The skating rink is outdoors but covered, making in Covid-safe but perfect for a rainy day.

The Rink at Brookfield Place – The Battery

230 Vesey St.

Open: Throughout the winter until March.

Hours: 10:15 am – 9:30 pm broken into one and a half hour sessions.

This beautiful New York rink is a spot where professional skaters train, it also has beautiful views of the Hudson and One World Trade Center. This is also among the largest rinks in the city. They also offer lessons and public skate hours by reservation.

Lasker Rink – Harlem

830 5th Ave.

917-492-3856

Open: Late October through mid-March.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:30 am – 4:00 pm

Friday 9:30 am – 4:50 pm and 6:00 – 11:00 pm

Saturday 2:00 – 11:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 – 4:30 pm

Another Central Park rink, but off the beaten path. If you want to avoid crowds and longer wait times this winter, this is the place to go. The rink provides nice views of the park, plenty of space to skate.

LeFrak Center at Lakeside – Prospect Park

Near the Lincoln Road and Parkside/Ocean Avenue entrances

718-965-8951

Open: Mid-December and throughout the winter.

Hours: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

This massive outdoor skating rink at Lakeside in Prospect Park offers ice skating, curling, broomball, hockey, and figure skating all winter. With Covid-19 precautions, space will be limited and all skaters will be required to wear a mask and maintain distance on this ice. This is a great way to get your family out for some fun adventures during the winter!