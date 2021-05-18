Get ready for another awesome weekend in NYC! With the weather heating up outside, it’s the perfect time to start exploring the city once again. Spend the day on the rides at Luna Park, visit the animals at the Bronx Zoo, or go for a kid-friendly hike!

Looking for more fun activities in spring? Check out our NYC Spring Bucket List!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 21-23

Check out the Animals at Bronx Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460 | Details

You want to get outside in the spring, but also stay healthy and safe. That’s why, in a huge space like Bronx Zoo, you can easily do both. And your kids will love checking out all the different animals that the zoo has to offer. A great way to have some educational fun, Bronx Zoo is definitely on the spring bucket list this year. Be sure to reserve a date-specific ticket in advance! $22.95 kids ages 3-12, $30.95 adults, free for members, 10 am-4:30 pm, hours change on March 27 to Monday-Friday 10 am-5 pm, Saturday-Sunday & holidays 10 am-5:30 pm. 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460.

Explore Belvedere Castle

Mid-Park at 79th | Details

A top attraction in Central Park, Belvedere Castle has charmed families for years. Your kids will get a kick out of this magical-like beauty — especially as they get to climb up the spiral staircase inside! Enjoy breathtaking views from multiple levels of the Castle, and spend the rest of the day exploring Central Park. Free, 10 am-5 pm. Mid-Park at 79th, New York, NY 10024.

Hop on the Rides at Coney Island Amusement Parks

Luna Park in Coney Island | Details

It wouldn’t be spring without Coney Island, and lucky for us, Governor Cuomo announced that amusement parks can open at 33% capacity starting April 9! Temperature checks and pre-purchased tickets will definitely be in effect, so make sure you check in on availability ahead of time. Have you missed Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Luna Park as much as we have? Then head on over for a day of fun and games on Coney Island.

Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails

In and Near NYC | 1-3 miles | Details

With Spring rolling back around, it might be time to take advantage of the generous change in weather and checkout some easy New York hiking trails. So take a trip with your family at these easy and kid-friendly hiking trails ranging from 1-3 miles. Check out the our full list of easy, kid-friendly hiking trails!

2900 Southern Boulevard | April 10-October 31 | Details

The New York Botanical Gardens is opening a new exhibit honoring the great artwork of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama whose connection with nature has created beautiful pieces. You can enjoy both indoor and outdoor aspects of the gardens while connecting with the natural world around you. Your kids will be absorbed in the colorful shapes and designs from this incredible artist, and it’s one of the limited spring pop ups you won’t ever forget. You can read about the exhibit more in our article, The Beautiful New Kusama Exhibit is Opening in New York

Listen to Engaging Podcasts

It’s time for our kids to start winding down from a pandemic school year and enjoy being kids. Whether it’s visiting the park every day or going to summer camp, keeping them engaged is always a huge part of avoiding the school slide. Books, visiting NYC museums and libraries, and apps are ways to keep our kids interested and learning. Luckily some amazing podcasts will keep kids learning and, most importantly, engaged!

Mini Golf Courses

Citywide

As the weather gets warmer, it’s important to enjoy outdoor activities like mini golf courses with your kids to keep them outside and active. Mini golf is a great experience that people can enjoy at any age and any skill level. These courses are a great opportunity for fun with your whole family to connect and spend time together while having a great time.