8 Mini Golf Courses Kids Will Love to Visit this Summer

As the weather gets warmer, it’s important to enjoy outdoor activities like mini golf courses with your kids to keep them outside and active. Mini golf is a great experience that people can enjoy at any age and any skill level. These courses are a great opportunity for fun with your whole family to connect and spend time together while having a great time.

232-01 Northern Blvd. Douglaston, NY 11362

Alley Pond Golf Center has created a beautiful 18 hole course that will get everyone ready to play their hearts out. The course is lined with waterfalls and fountains that help create a magnificent atmosphere that will entrance your party and keep them interested throughout your time on the course. The holes range in difficulty, but are still achievable for kids of any age making it a great time for the whole family.

Tibbetts Brook Park, Midland Avenue, Yonkers, New York

Brookside Mini Golf has recently reopened its course with new and renovated features for the public to enjoy. They’ve included new obstacles, reconstructed bridges, putting greens and landscaping to make for a better experience everyone will love. It’s easily available to those of any skill level and any age so that everyone who walks through the course can find joy in the experience.

100 Flushing Meadows Park, Flushing, New York 11368

If you’re looking for exciting mini golf courses in New York City, head out to Flushing Meadows Mini Golf for a fun family outing. The 18 holes are surrounded by beautiful landscaping, streams, and waterfalls to keep your kids entranced as you work your way through the course. No matter what your skill level, your party will have an amazing experience working through this magnificent course.

353 West St., Pier 40, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10014

One of the only mini golf courses in Manhattan, the Pier 25 course in Hudson River Park is a fantastic adventure that your kids will find endless joy in. The extensive course includes waterfalls, streams, a pond, foot bridges, sand traps and even a cave to make for an exciting mini golf experience. The course is also located near the Pier 25 playground which will make for a full day of outdoor fun.

1st Dr, New York, NY 10035

If you’re looking for mini golf courses with stunning designs and obstacles, Randall’s Island Golf Center is the perfect location for your outdoor adventure. With 36 holes to play through, this mini golf experience will be a full day of fun for your entire family no matter what age they are. The beautiful environment will engage all your senses and take you out of the city atmosphere if only for a few hours.

621 Court St 2nd FL, Brooklyn, NY 11231

If you’re interested in finding indoor mini golf courses to visit when the weather won’t allow for an outdoor experience, head to Shipwrecked in Brooklyn. The bright neon lights and recycled fixtures will take you through four themed areas to complete 18 holes, and make for a stimulating day of fun everyone can enjoy. They also have an arcade and mini escape rooms to keep everyone entertained and engaged while you visit.

215 Schmidts Ln. Staten Island, NY 10314

Get ready to test your mini golf skills on Staten Island Fun Park’s 18 hole course perfect for your entire family to enjoy. The course includes several challenges including uphills and downhills to keep everyone engaged and interested no matter what their skill level. The stunning green landscape will make for an exciting experience that your family won’t be able to find on other mini golf courses.

1 City Island Road, Pelham Bay Park, NY 10464

One of the interesting mini golf courses in the city, Turtle Cove Golf Center has formed a unique experience that your family will love. Your party can find joy in the fun architecture found on several of the 18 holes as you all navigate through the exciting course. The inclusion of obstacles and other challenges will be sure to peak your interest all along the journey, and make sure everyone has a great time on the course.