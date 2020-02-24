Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 28 – March 1

Glow in the Dark Slime-Time! - Midtown

Camp invites you to discover a world of craft, movement, and play at their locations. This children’s store organizes multiple family events every month at 110 5th Ave. Camp promises you that this is not like any average slime class! They’ll add a magic formula to the mix for an extra surprise when you turn off the lights. If you are in for a craft class check out the I-Scream for Slime-Cream activity and combine two of everyone’s favorite things in an ooey and gooey experience. The DIY foosball table game and the improvised guitar lessons will bring joy to your weekend! Tickets start from $30 and should be purchased in advance, camp.com