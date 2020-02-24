Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 28 – March 1

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Flute Fair, Glow in the Dark Slime-Time, & Kids’ Night Out
Flute Fair 2020 – Upper West Side
Does your little one play a musical instrument? Are you a musical family? If so, head to the Flute Fair. There will be performances, workshops, exhibits, and masterclasses. Featured guest artists are the flutists of the Metropolitan Opera, who will perform a gala concert. February 29, $60 regular, $25 students, special rates for members and their guests, higher fees at the door, 8:30 am-8 pm. W83 Ministry Center, 150 West 83rd St., New York, NY 10024, nyfluteclub.org
Hamburger Cupcakes Class – Chelsea
Kids ages 6 to 8 and their caregivers are invited to this family workshop cooking class. Learn how to turn a chocolate chip cookie into a hamburger patty, ordinary ingredients into colorful burger toppings, and finish it off with a cupcake bun. Save these tricks for your future spring or summer BBQ and surprise your guests with a BBQ-themed dessert! February 29, $45, 9-10 am. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th St., New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com
Worlds Beyond Earth - Upper West Side
Enjoy a screening on the world’s most advanced planetarium projection system! Worlds Beyond Earth tells the story of the dynamic nature of the worlds that share our solar system and the unique conditions that make life on Earth possible. Narrated by Lupita Nyong’o, an Academy Award winner, the event takes viewers on a journey far beyond our own blue planet to marvel at the latest discoveries from our cosmic neighbors. Prices vary, members-free, Mondays – Fridays, 10:30 am – 4 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 10:30 am – 5 pm, through Dec. 21. amnh.com
Storytime With Isaac Fitzgerald: How to be a Pirate With Mahogany L. Brown and Jon Scieszka - Carroll Gardens
Bring your kids to the bookstore for a storytime with Isaac Fitzergald, who will read his first picture book, How to Be a Pirate. Little ones will love the pictures, illustrated by Brigette Barrager. The book tells the story of a young girl who turns to her Grandpa when the neighborhood boys say she can’t be a pirate. With each tattoo that Grandpa shares with CeCe, they are transported to imaginative lands where they learn all the qualities a pirate should possess: most importantly, to believe in yourself. March 1, free, 2-3 pm. Books Are Magic, 225 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net
Family Art Project: We Build Our Homes - Riverdale
Where is your safe place? Join guest artist Anh Ta in this family workshop to create an accordion-style zine to use as a journal, field notebook or book of recipes for holding the memories and plans that help you understand what home is to you. Free with admission to the grounds, 10 am-1 pm. March 1, Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Riverdale, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
Mummenschanz - Kingsbridge Heights
Since its successful three-year run on Broadway, Swiss based theater troupe MUMMENSCHANZ has pioneered a new form of visual theater that has dazzled audiences for more than 45 years. Bring your family for a theater experience like no other that plays with shadows, light and manipulation of objects. March 1, $25-$45, 4 pm. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468, lehmancenter.org
Mornings at MoMI - Astoria
Join the Museum of Moving Image on the first and last Saturday of each month (Jan – Dec) with a modified program for families on the autism spectrum. Explore the different exhibitions and get crafty with their art project programs. February 29, 9:30 am, $5 per person (Free for children under 3 and Museum members at the MoMI Individual level and above), Museum of Moving Image, movingimage.us
Glow in the Dark Slime-Time! - Midtown
Camp invites you to discover a world of craft, movement, and play at their locations. This children’s store organizes multiple family events every month at 110 5th Ave. Camp promises you that this is not like any average slime class! They’ll add a magic formula to the mix for an extra surprise when you turn off the lights. If you are in for a craft class check out the I-Scream for Slime-Cream activity and combine two of everyone’s favorite things in an ooey and gooey experience. The DIY foosball table game and the improvised guitar lessons will bring joy to your weekend! Tickets start from $30 and should be purchased in advance, camp.com
Kids' Night Out - Upper West Side
Do you need some time out? Enjoy a romantic night with your partner or with friends and let your children spend the evening at BDC Children & Teens! Kids’ Night Out offers parents the rare opportunity to enjoy a night out in the city. Meanwhile, children dance and play with their peers in the neighborhood. Children ages 3-11 years will enjoy an evening of dance, games, crafts, food, friends, and fun at the Broadway Dance Center Children and Teens on 37 West 65th Street, kidpass.com
Rising New York Road Runners - Washington Heights
Rising New York Road Runners events are designed to be fun, inclusive, and an opportunity for our youth to see what they are capable of. Energetic boys and girls of all ages and ability levels are encouraged to run 1.5k! Events are a combination of traditional running and fun movement activities — both of which are adaptable to meet your child’s needs. Enjoy the musical performances from salsa, blues, and Irish folk musicians on the morning of March 1. Registration for all Rising New York Road Runners events is completely free, so pick up your racing number at 216 Fort Washington Avenue and hit the track, nyrr.org
The Rock and Roll Playhouse - Williamsburg
The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a concert series designed for families who want to introduce their children to the iconic Rock and Roll music of the 80s and 90s. The featured venues are always hosted at historic music clubs and halls across the country. This allows kids to learn more about the local musical culture and heritage. Organizers’ goal is to make kids “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon.” Families with children under ten are invited to 61 Wythe Ave to rock out and explore their creativity, therockandrollplayhouse.com