Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 21 – 23

Worlds Beyond Earth - Upper West Side

Enjoy a screening on the world’s most advanced planetarium projection system! Worlds Beyond Earth tells the story of the dynamic nature of the worlds that share our solar system and the unique conditions that make life on Earth possible. Narrated by Lupita Nyong’o, an Academy Award winner, the event takes viewers on a journey far beyond our own blue planet to marvel at the latest discoveries from our cosmic neighbors. Prices vary, members-free; Mondays – Fridays, 10:30 am – 4 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am – 5 pm; through Dec. 21; amnh.org