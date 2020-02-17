Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 21 – 23

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Jurassic World Live, Worlds Beyond Earth, and Mardi Gras Celebration
Kids Week – Hell’s Kitchen
Kids of all ages and interests are welcomed to Kids Week, eight fun days of live animal shows, pop-up planetarium shows, maker spaces, live performances, and so much more! With over 120 free activities, you do not want to miss out. Learn from NASA astronauts and flight directors, watch puppet shows, listen to storytimes, and get your dose of science, technology, and space. February 15-22, free with museum admission, 10 am-5 pm weekdays, 10 am-6 pm weekends. Pier 86, West 46th St., New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
Polar Bears Festival – Upper West Side
Celebrate International Polar Bear Day at this family-friendly festival. Learn about the polar bear’s behavior, diet, territory, and how climate change has made them vulnerable species. There will be show-and-tell with Museum collections, activities, interactive theater performances, and scientists will be on hand to tell you more about polar bears. February 23, free with museum admission, 11 am-4 pm. Milstein Hall of Ocean Life at the American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024-5102, amnh.org
Jurassic World Live – Prospect Heights
Jurassic World comes to life for the first time in a touring arena show! Experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex and immerse yourself into an exciting Jurassic adventure. February 20-23, ticket prices vary, showtimes vary. Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, barclayscenter.com
Kids Doughnuts – Sunset Park
Get cooking with this workshop designed for kids ages 6 to 12. Learn how to make donuts and fritters with all of the delicious toppings you can imagine! Your little ones will leave with their finished treats and new baking skills. February 22, $65, 3 pm. The Brooklyn Kitchen, 268 36th St., Brooklyn, NY 11232, thebrooklynkitchen.com
Mardi Gras Celebration Ft. Black Tie Brass – Williamsburg
The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents Mardi Gras Celebration with the Black Tie Brass! This family concert is an immersive, playful experience where little ones and their families will tap into their imagination, creativity, and energy as they sing and dance along. February 23, $12, free for kids under age 1. Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211, therockandrollplayhouse.com
Storytime & Craft – Flushing
Bring your little gardeners and nature lovers to QBG for a relaxing winter afternoon featuring nature-inspired stories, followed by a botanically-themed craft activity. Recommended for ages 10 and under, this drop-in program is a family favorite. February 18-21, free, 11:30 am-1 pm. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org
Family Art Project: Swamp Spectacles and Marsh Marvels – Riverdale
Create spectacle-art of the plants and animals that make up these rich, biodiverse ecosystems by crafting large-scale puppets and float-like structures. End the day by being a part of a video public service announcement (PSA) to educate others on the importance of loving our wetlands. February 23, free, admission to grounds free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
Worlds Beyond Earth - Upper West Side
Enjoy a screening on the world’s most advanced planetarium projection system! Worlds Beyond Earth tells the story of the dynamic nature of the worlds that share our solar system and the unique conditions that make life on Earth possible. Narrated by Lupita Nyong’o, an Academy Award winner, the event takes viewers on a journey far beyond our own blue planet to marvel at the latest discoveries from our cosmic neighbors. Prices vary, members-free; Mondays – Fridays, 10:30 am – 4 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am – 5 pm; through Dec. 21; amnh.org
Riddle of the Trilobites - Midtown
In this live, original musical, set 500 million years ago, you’ll follow the story of young Aphra, who discovers that the fate of the entire trilobite kingdom rests on her shoulders. She and her arthropod pals must solve the Riddle of the Trilobites before a sea change of epic proportions destroy their home. Kids ages 6 and up and their families will enjoy puppetry, humor, and music! Times vary. $17, Feb. 7 – 23, all day, newvictory.org