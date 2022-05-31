Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 3-5

It’s never too early to plan another awesome weekend in NYC! Sign your kids up for a yoga class, bring the family to see the new Grand Central Terminal x New York Transit Museum exhibit Building The Bronx, or visit Queens Night Market.

Are you looking for more fun activities to do with the family this spring? Check out NYC Spring Bucket List: The Ultimate Insiders Guide for Families

607A Vanderbilt Ave.,Brooklyn | Details

This plant-powered pop-up is looking to make vegan and vegetarian eating easier, tastier for all New Yorkers through their new pop up shop! Usually you would have to go on Mosaic Foods website to get their food, but now guests of the pop up shop can look through their fully prepped, ready-to-heat, flash-frozen meals in person!

New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex & Store | Details

Learn more about ​​The Bronx and how the borough’s transit history has evolved! This exhibit is on display at Grand Central Terminal and will show how transit went from horses to railroads to the arrival of the subway and so much more that has been incorporated over the last 350 years. The New York Transit Museum will also be showcasing photographs and objects from their extensive collections so guests can celebrate the cultural diversity of The Bronx.

Citywide | Details

Yoga is a great way to relax while also working on mindfulness, stress management and more! Whether your kids are skilled in yoga or are just starting out, there are many classes offered around the city that will give them the opportunity to disconnect for technology and build more confidence in themselves.

Citywide | Details

Mini golf is a fun activity to do with the whole family this spring and summer! New Yorkers can indulge in some competitive fun at the many mini golf courses that are scattered around the city.

Details

The weather is finally warm enough to head to the beach and New Yorkers are itching to spend some time under the sun! New York state beaches open for the season starting Memorial Day weekend and continue to be open throughout the summer for families to enjoy. Looking for a new beach to try this summer? Check out our picks of the best family-friendly beaches scattered around the city.

New York Hall of Science | Details

Take the family out for a night on the town while visiting this family-friendly open-air night market! With over 100 independent vendors in attendance, families can take a look or purchase some merchandise, art, and food while also celebrating the cultural diversity and heritage of NYC and Queens. The market will also be hosting some ​​small-scale cultural performances that will help make your visit a little more fun!

Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard | Details

Calling all Stranger Things fans! You are not going to want to miss this awesome experience opening this weekend in Brooklyn. Guests will have the opportunity to bring this TV show to life by traveling through some of the most iconic places. Stranger Things: The Experience will be open through July 17th and tickets can be purchased on their website.

110 5th Avenue, Chelsea | Details

For all of the Disney fans, there is a fun experience coming to New York! Starting May 28th, guests can head over to CAMP to climb, zip, slide, bounce, dance, and work together to save the day of this Disney adventure. This experience is both interactive and larger than life, making it the perfect activity to do with the kids this weekend. Tickets start at $24 on weekdays and $38 on weekends and advanced registration is required.