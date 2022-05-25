The 10 Best Yoga Classes for Kids in NYC!

Looking for a way to keep your kids active? Signing them up for yoga classes will help them become stronger and more flexible while working on mindfulness, stress management and more! This will also give them the opportunity of disconnecting from the tv, video games and other electronics and instead let them move around, build confidence and connect with themselves and others along the way! Luckily in NYC, there are many yoga classes for kids of all ages that you can give a try this year.

Looking for other ways to keep your children active? Take a look at The Best Indoor Rock Climbing Facilities in NYC.

Genesis Tree of Life – Forest Hills

102-02/06 Metropolitan Ave Lower Level, Forest Hills, NY 11375

(347) 497-3673

Join your kid to this entertaining yoga class where children are introduced to rhythmic movements, classic yoga poses and breathing techniques which help them stretch their bodies and minds! For kids 5-12, children will build strength, cooperation and trust within the group!

GYM-AZING – Astoria

27-14 23rd Avenue, Astoria, NY 11105

(347) 455-3661

Gym-azing provides a fun and energetic environment where kids will learn yoga poses, sing and draw! During the 45-minute class they will learn partner and group poses as well as yoga games that will help them interact with other children and make new friends!

Harlem Yoga Studio – Harlem

44 W 125Th St, 4Th Floor New York, NY 10027

(917) 538-0457

If you are interested in your child socializing, playing with other children and building positive relationships Harlem Yoga Studio is perfect for him or her. Here, kids will learn about empathy, compassion and self-control while building strength and flexibility with all the new yoga poses taught in the classes! Children can join the family yoga classes currently available or the Kids Yoga after school class starting in the fall!

Karma Kids Yoga – Flatiron District

16 Madison Square West, 12th floor at 25th Street, NY 10010

(646) 638-1444

Karma Kids Yoga offers a great variety of yoga classes for children and teens of all ages as well as Mom & Baby yoga. Here you can find a large variety of classes including Special Needs Yoga for children of varied abilities and needs, Gloga Yoga which is a yoga class under fun black lights that make you feel like you’re in a party and Circus Yoga where children will also learn juggling and clowning! Check out all their class options where you can sign up your children so they can improve their strength, learn breathing exercises and build social skills!

Llamaste – Carroll Gardens

369 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

(929) 266-6737

Looking for a summer camp for your kids? Sign your kid up to Yoga at Llamaste that offers a Summer Yoga program starting July 11 for ages 4+ where children will enjoy yoga, music and group activities assigned to their age group! If your kid wants to continue taking yoga classes after the summer, you can also sign them up for regular classes that last up to an hour based on the schedule and age range.

Love Child Yoga – West Village

9 Patchin Place, New York, NY 10011

(646) 494-4251

Bring your children to Love Child Yoga for some fun and interactive yoga classes that will keep them active and flexible! Let your toddler try out Toddler Yoga classes with Tayma Pod (ages 2.5 – 5 years) or sign your baby up to Itty Bitty Baby Yoga classes (ages 2 months – 6 months). And if your child is into music there are music and sing along classes available for them to learn new rhymes!

Monkey Do! Yoga – Gowanus

279 3rd Ave (between President and Carroll), Brooklyn, NY 11215

(347) 987-3797

Explore a variety of children and family yoga class options at Monkey Do! Their Tots Yoga classes help them explore songs, movement and breathing and will benefit children in their communication and motor skills, self-expression and much more! If you are interested in joining the class with your child, Monkey Do has Parent/Baby Yoga, Mindful Mom and Baby and Family Yoga available where parents will have a fun bonding experience with the kids which will help them build a stronger family relationship. Besides Yoga, Monkey Do! offers Tumble and Dance class and Play with Food which introduces children to healthy eating options!

OM Factory – Union Square

873 Broadway at 18th Street, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10003

(212) 353-3500

Let your children explore their creative side at OM Factory where they will build strength and fly in their Kids Hammock and Kids Circus Playground classes! These classes will help them with coordination, social skills and flexibility! If you are looking for a summer activity for your child, you will also find the Kids Aerial Circus Camp is starting July 11 at OM Factory! This is a 5-week summer camp with classes that include aerial hammock, silks, trapeze and much more! Each week will culminate with a Friday showcase performance where kids can present their solo act of the new skills learned that week.

One Yoga for All – Riverdale

3264 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463

(646) 598-6093

Introduce your kids to the yoga journey early on so they can learn the foundations and techniques that encourage a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Available to children aged 4 and above and teenagers, One Yoga for All focuses on Asana, yoga poses and breathing to develop children’s attention and creativity.

Yogi Beans – Carnegie Hill

Lexington Avenue at 92nd St, NY 10128

(212) 585-2326

Yogi Beans provides a mind, body and heart-centered teaching experience to help children be happy, healthy and thriving! During the 6-step lessons kids will practice concentration, relaxation and breathing while on a theme class so that they can engage easily. The classes are available as a family or children only.