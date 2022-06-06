Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 10-12

Get ready for another awesome weekend in NYC! Get your tickets for Blue Man Group, take your family to any of the fun events going on to celebrate Pride Month, or enjoy the beautiful nature in the city.

Blue Man Group is offering a Father’s Day discount! Score 2 Tickets for $89! Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter, and surprises. Ticket offer available on select performances through 2022. Buy your Blue Man Group tickets today before this special deal expires 6/19!

Now that summer is almost here that means that carnivals and festivals are coming back in season! Whether you are looking to ride some carnival rides or are looking to listen to a concert or eat some delicious food, there is something for everyone at a family-friendly festival.

The start of June also means the start of Pride Month! Here in NYC, there are so many activities and events happening throughout the month that families can do to celebrate while also learning about the history of the LGBTQ+ community.

Learn more about ​​The Bronx and how the borough’s transit history has evolved! This exhibit is on display at Grand Central Terminal and will show how transit went from horses to railroads to the arrival of the subway and so much more that has been incorporated over the last 350 years. The New York Transit Museum will also be showcasing photographs and objects from its extensive collections so guests can celebrate the cultural diversity of The Bronx.

Here in NYC, there are places you can go where you can get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Walk around to admire the beautiful views of the water and flowers or explore some of the many monuments and statues. Regardless of which escape you choose to go to, New Yorkers will have some time to relax and spend some quality time in nature.

Designed specifically for children aged 2-7, this exhibit will have fun murals that families can look at that will also take you into Carle’s book A House for Hermit Crab and the cargo-ship adventures of 10 Little Rubber Ducks. Not only are there a ton of activities in store for visitors, but after going through the discovery room, you will also be able to explore the rest of the South Street Seaport Museum. This experience is $5 for ages 1-12 and free for accompanying adults.

Mini golf is a fun activity to do with the whole family this spring and summer! New Yorkers can indulge in some competitive fun at the many mini golf courses that are scattered around the city.

For all of the Disney fans, there is a fun experience coming to New York! Starting May 28th, guests can head over to CAMP to climb, zip, slide, bounce, dance, and work together to save the day of this Disney adventure. This experience is both interactive and larger than life, making it the perfect activity to do with the kids this weekend. Tickets start at $24 on weekdays and $38 on weekends and advanced registration is required.