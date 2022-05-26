The Best Places to Enjoy Nature in NYC 2022!

Though there’s a volleyball court (closed at the moment), playground, and fun fountain at the park’s southern top, Domino Park pays tribute to its industrial history. The refinery’s crane tracks various species of plants for the public to enjoy and, stretched along the East River, families can enjoy seasonal flowers and a light breeze off the water while playing a game of bocce or hide and seek on the grounds, which span 6 acres!

Neighborhood: Williamsburg

Learn More: dominopark.com

Brooklyn Botanic Garden: Osborne Garden

This spot in Brooklyn Botanic Garden is the first one you pass through and is also one of the most beautiful sights to see! This Italianate garden features vibrant colors, especially in the Spring and summer, and has some architectural features and wisteria-draped pergolas to admire.

Neighborhood: Between the neighborhoods of Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Windsor Terrace

Learn More: www.bbg.org

Brooklyn Botanic Garden: Cranford Rose Garden

Known as one of the most popular attractions in BBG since it opened in 1928, The Cranford Rose Garden is in full bloom starting in June and these beautiful flowers are scattered across the garden, on pavilions and arches and of course are large flower beds. The rose garden is known as one of the largest collections in North America and has a variety of wild species of flowers that visitors will be able to see on display.

Queens

Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge: West Pond

What better place to find nature in NYC than a wildlife refuge? Renowned as a prime birding spot, the 9,000-acre Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge attracts thousands of land and shore birds who stop there during migration. In the last 25 years, over 330 species have been recorded at this nature refuge. The wide variety of bird species and the well-positioned benches around the trail at the 44-acre West Pond provide kids and families a remarkable place for bird watching.

Neighborhood: Broad Channel

Learn more: nycaudubon.org

Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge: Big John’s Pond

Big John’s Pond is significantly smaller than West Pond. However, the duck blind designed specifically for observing wildlife and nature is a very popular place to bird watch around the pond. Another highlight of Big John’s Pond is the wooden nesting box, which barn owls call home in-season.

Neighborhood: Broad Channel

Learn more: nycaudubon.org

Socrates Sculpture Park

If you are a lover of art or are on the hunt to find the perfect place to relax and take some beautiful photos, then make sure to stop by Socrates Sculpture Park. This park was founded by a sculpture in 1986 and has since then been an accessible arts space dedicated to supporting artists. All of the artwork is temporarily on view which means you could be admiring new art every time you visit!

Neighborhood: Astoria

Learn More: socratessculpturepark.org

Bronx

Pelham Bay Park: Turtle Cove

Pelham Bay Park is New York’s largest public park and boasts miles of bridle paths and hiking trails, as well as the Bartow-Pell Mansion, two golf courses, and a saltwater shoreline that stretches 13 miles along the Long Island Sound. Pelham Bay Park is also home to a diverse array of plant and animal life.

Neighborhood: Pelham Bay Park

Learn more: nycgovparks.org

Pelham Bay Park: Twin Island

Located off of the northernmost section of Orchard Beach is Pelham Bay Park’s Twin Island. A hike to the top provides beautiful views of the Long Island Sound. A quick loop around Twin Island makes for a nice jaunt for families with young children, (Check out the Kazimiroff Nature Trail on Hunter Island for a longer hike.)

Neighborhood: Pelham Bay Park

Learn more: nycgovparks.org

New York Botanical Garden: Azalea Garden

If you are a lover of all things flowers then the Azalea Gardens is the place to visit. This garden located in the New York Botanical Garden is filled with color during every season with plants in bloom nearly every day of the year! Aside from the white, coral, pink, and purple azalea blossoms you can see, the garden also has flowering trees, shrubs and more that you can see.

Neighborhood: New York Botanical Gardens

Learn More: www.nybg.org

Wave Hill: Wild Garden

Located at the highest point in Wave Hill, the Wild Garden is a great place to sit back and admire beautiful scenery and nature. Visitors can travel through the many winding paths of the garden to explore or there is the option of sitting and relaxing on the bench in the gazebo!

Location: Hudson Hill

Learn More: www.wavehill.org

Staten Island

Staten Island Greenbelt: Moses Mountain

Families will be amazed by the tranquility of Staten Island Greenbelt, which consists of a contiguous series of forests, meadows, wetlands, ponds, and parks. At the heart of the Greenbelt, Moses Mountain is a premier place for families and kids to enjoy the thrill of nature. Moses Mountain hikers will be rewarded with panoramic views of the Greenbelt and New Jersey’s Atlantic Highlands.

Neighborhood: Egbertville

Learn more: sigreenbelt.org

Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden

Head over to Staten Island to see the expansive nature scene to experience the botanical gardens surrounded by cobblestone streets and paths of Victorian and Tudor homes. The most common attraction here is the Chinese Scholar’s Garden that is inspired by Buddhism, Confucianism, and Taoism with a bamboo forest path and Koi ponds.

Neighborhood: Snug Harbor

Learn more: snug-harbor.org