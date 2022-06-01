Pride Month 2022: Family-Friendly Events and Activities Around NYC

Pride month kicks off today and nobody celebrates better than New Yorkers! It’s always important to teach your kids about the struggles the LGBTQ+ community has faced, but this month especially they can learn through fun events and activities that are happening around the city.

Manhattan

Teen Afternoon Craft Hour: Pride Month and Kick Off to Summer Edition!

Mulberry Street Library, 10 Jersey Street, Downtown Manhattan

June 9 through June 23, Thursdays, 4-5 pm

Ages 13-18

Free

Teens drop in for an afternoon of fun and chill arts & craft projects that celebrate Pride and summer of Making Waves. Get ready for summer, destress, and forget about the world outside.

Intrepid Family Day Celebrates Pride!

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street at Twelfth Avenue, Hell’s Kitchen

June 11, 1-4 pm

Free, Advanced registration required.

Sailors often got creative while at sea for long periods. Get up close to some of the artwork found on the ship, discover how symbols and paint schemes make planes unique, and learn about other ways sailors expressed themselves through art-making activities and storytelling!

NYC PRIDE: Family Movie Night

The Battery, State St &, Battery Pl., Battery Park City

June 15, 5 pm

Free with add-on VIP options, Advanced registration required.

Bring a blanket and enjoy a family flick under the stars. Come early for field games and live entertainment.

Harlem Pride 2022

W 135th Street & 12th Avenue, Harlem

Saturday, June 25, 12-6 pm

Free

Harlem Pride Celebration Day is an event the whole family will enjoy. While certainly an event steeped in celebration, it serves as an opportunity to disseminate information and provide services to the community, including referrals for health, legal and financial services, and on-the-spot testing for communicable diseases. It has also served as a ripe opportunity to welcome and educate the community-at-large about the SGL/LGBTQ community.

Hester Street Fair: Pride Market

The Seaport, 89 South Street, Downtown Manhattan

June 25, 11 am-6 pm

Free

Celebrate Pride Weekend with a roster of LGBTQIA+ owned and operated businesses. Shop and engage with vendors and special programmers, dance the day away to the music of Bill Coleman, and see a live performance or two.

Brooklyn

Cyclones vs. Aberdeen Pride Night

Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Coney Island

June 9, 6:40 pm

$15-$25

Celebrate PRIDE with the Brooklyn Cyclones! First 2,000 fans will receive a Pride Jersey. Performances by the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus & NY Pacemakers Dance Team. Plus, pre-game acknowledgment of charity partner, Brooklyn Pride.

LGBTQ+ Teen Night: (Dis)Respectfully Us

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Prospect Heights

June 10, 5-7:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required.

This ninth annual LGBTQ+ Teen Night will feature a range of art-making, performances, and other activities inspired by Andy Warhol: Revelation and Baseera Khan: I Am an Archive.

Brooklyn Pride Festival

5th Ave. between Union & 9th Street, Park Slope

June 11, 11am-5pm

Free

Enjoy a cross-section of the borough’s business, community, and city-wide organizations. In addition to the vendors, there will be a fabulous entertainment stage at 4th Street displaying local, national, and international talent! Furthermore, at Old Stone House / J.J. Byrne Park, 5th Ave. between 3rd & 4th Streets, there will be a Family Fun Zone that features family activities, music, face painting, arts & crafts, story-time, and more!

Youth Pride – BK 2022

Littlefield, 635 Sackett Street, Boerum Hill

June 12, 12-5 pm

Free, Advanced registration required.

Be there for the first Youth Pride – BK 2022. This event is for LGBTQIA and allies youth to experience a day of free expression in a space exclusive to them. There will be Carnival Games, DJ, Voter Registration Booth, Mini-Ball (register separately for this), plus performers and singers.

Celebrate Pride

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

June 25, 10 am–1 pm and 2–5 pm

$13; $12 for grandparent.

Join Drag Queen Story Hour for a special story time program, get inspired by some of the activists who have championed equal rights and inclusion for the LGBTQ community, and show off your dance moves for a family dance party.

Pride Extravaganza: Storytime Event

Books Are Magic, 225 Smith St., Red Hook

June 25, 11 am

Free

Celebrate Pride with Books Are Magic and picture book authors Joanna McClintick, Jodie Patterson, Justin Richardson, and Peter Parnell!

Queens

Queens Rising / Kickoff To Pride Month: Hair Show

Langston Hughes Community Library & Cultural Center, 100-01 Northern Boulevard, Corona

June 1, 6-8 pm

Free

Kick off Pride Month with two hours full of artistic expression, including a hair show by Queen’s very own MellStylez. It’s an evening of music, a vogue performance, and fun.

The New Queens Pride Parade

37th Avenue, from 89th Street to 75th Street, Jackson Heights

Free

Celebrate Queens Pride with a parade down 37th Avenue, followed by a multicultural festival.

Illuminating Histories™: National Caribbean Heritage Month & LBGTQIA+ Pride Month

Lewis Latimer House Museum, Online

June 16, 3:30-4:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Did you know that June is National Caribbean Heritage Month & LBGTQIA+ Pride Month? For this installment of Illuminating Histories, honor the flags of Caribbean countries that people may not know and pride through the making of swirl pendant lamps.

Pride Night

Citi Field, 120-01 Roosevelt Ave, Corona

June 17, 7:10pm

$25-$35, Advanced registration required

Join thousands of LGBT people, allies, and their friends and families to fill Citi Field for Pride Night as the Mets take on the Miami Marlins! Pride Night at Citi Field supports the LGBT Network’s anti-bullying programs in Long Island and NYC schools. Each ticket comes with a limited edition Mets Pride hat. Hats can be redeemed by scanning your ticket at the Group Sales Redemption Booth behind Section 130 until the end of the fifth inning.

Paint Your Pride: Make Your Own Pride Tee Edition

LGBT Network Queens LGBT Center, 35-11 35th Ave., Astoria

June 23, 4-6 pm

Free, Advanced registration required.

Whether you are attending the NYC Pride March or Reclaim Pride, it’s always a time for self-expression. Make your own pride tee shirts for this year’s marches in Manhattan. There will be paints, decals, tie-dye, and more.

Pride Month Craft

Queens Public Library- East Elmhurst, 95-06 Astoria Boulevard, East Elmhurst

June 25, 10:30-11:30am

Free

Make rainbow slime in honor of Pride Month!

Bronx

Dream in S.T.E.A.M.: Pride Month

Throg’s Neck Library, 3025 Cross Bronx Expy., Bronx

June 1, 2:30-3:30pm

Free

Celebrate Pride Month with the Throgs Neck Children’s staff in an educational and interactive program focused on LGBTQIA+ pioneers in S.T.E.A.M.! This program is for children who are curious about S.T.E.A.M. and other related topics.

LGBTQ+ Pride Month: Pride Birding

Van Cortlandt Nature Center in Van Cortlandt Park, 246th Street, and Broadway, Bronx

June 26, 1-2pm

Free

Birding is a fun and all-inclusive activity for all to enjoy and experience. Join the Urban Park Rangers to explore the park in search of some birds featuring the colors of the LGBTQ+ pride flag, among others.

Color Your Rainbow

Pelham Bay Library, 3060 Middletown Road, Bronx

June 29, 3-4pm

Free

Explore what Pride means and then take time to design your own colored flag!

Westchester

New Rochelle Pride Day

New Rochelle City Hall, 515 North Ave., New Rochelle

June 1, 4-8 pm

Free

New Rochelle Pride Day will begin with a Flag Raising and will continue with LGBTQ geared vendors, music, and much more!

Westchester Pride

Downtown White Plains, Court Street between Martine and Main, White Plains

June 5, 11:30am-5pm

Free

Celebrate Pride with an official flag-raising, a Pet Parade, musical performances, a Family Zone for fun-filled activities, games, treats, and more!

Yonkers Pride Flag Raising

Yonkers City Hall Unity Fountain, 40 S Broadway, Yonkers

June 10, 4:30-5:30pm

Free

Join Mayor Mike Spano and Members of the Yonkers LGBTQ Advisory Board for a Flag Raising Ceremony at Yonkers City Hall Unity Fountain.

2nd Annual ‘Let Your Color Shine’

Mt. Vernon Youth Bureau, 1 Roosevelt Square, Mt. Vernon

June 23, 4-6:30 pm

Free

This event will celebrate LGBQT+ youth and community members. See special performances, entertainment, music, and enjoy refreshments and free giveaways while supplies last.

Nassau

stART (Story + Art): ‘Rainbow: A First Book of Pride’

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

June 2, 11:30am-12pm

$4; $3 members plus admission: $14; $13 ages 65 and older

Welcome Pride Month with this sweet ode to rainbow families, and an affirming display of a parent’s love for their child and a child’s love for their parents then create your own colorful rainbow flag!

AdvoKids: Pride Month

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

June 5, 1-3 pm

Included with admission: $15, free for members

Learn about the advocate Edith Windsor who fought for the rights of herself and her lifelong partner which largely led to the recognition of same-sex marriages. Visitors will then create an inclusion rainbow using pieces of tissue paper.

Pride in Nature

Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center, 150 Bay Parkway, Wantagh

June 11, 9am-12pm

Free

Learn about rainbows, prisms, light refraction, different species that break gender norms, create chalk art, and make friendship bracelets.

Long Island Pride

Main St., Farmingdale

June 12, 12-6 pm

Free

Join thousands at the annual parade, concert, and festival celebrating, dancing, eating, and drinking at the first full in-person Pride since 2019!

Suffolk

Pride Month: Art Class

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Bohemia

June 10, 7-8:30pm

$4, Advanced registration required

Using a unique combination of black, white, and primary colors, Keith Haring created a visual language with his street art, sculptures, and paintings. Now is your chance to create your own Keith Haring-inspired work of art.

Pride Month: Rainbow Lantern Walk

Sunken Meadow State Park, 25A and Sunken Meadow Pkwy, Kings Park

June 17, 8-9:30pm

$4, Advanced registration required

Have you ever wanted to explore the park after dark? Now is your chance! Take a night-themed walk, with the ambiance of rainbow-colored lanterns!

Drag Queen Story Hour with Bella Noche

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

June 18, 12-2pm

Included with admission, $19

Join the museum for a fabulous afternoon of stories, games, and crafting.

Pride Month: Color Connection- Family Program

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Bohemia

June 25, 10:30am-12pm

$4, Advanced registration required

Have you ever heard of ROY G BIV? You’ll certainly be an expert by the end of this program, filled with hands-on activities that will help us explore the many ways that light bounces, bends, and reflects.

Rockland

Pride Flag Raising

Haverstraw Village Hall, 40 New Main St., Haverstraw

June 1, 5:30pm

Free

Join the Pride Center and the Village of Haverstraw, along with elected officials for this annual kick-off to Pride Month.

Alphabet Soup: Pride Party

Nanuet Public Library, 149 Church St., Nanuet

June 2, 3:15-4:45pm

Ages 13-17

Free

Check out different craft stations that will allow teens to express their creativity while cultivating a supportive and safe environment for every person that walks through the door. This is an inclusive space welcoming allies, members of the community, and those still unsure where they belong. Respect and understanding take center stage as they create an inclusive space for everyone.

Rutherford PRIDEFest: Creating Community through Pride & Arts

Lincoln Park, Park Ave & Ridge Rd, Rutherford

June 4, 12-4 pm

Free

Celebrate Creating Community at Southern Bergen County’s FIRST Pride & Arts family-friendly festival! The day will include live performances, food trucks, vendors, art activities, a kid zone, and more.

Rockland Pride Sunday

Downtown Streets of Nyack

June 12, 12-5 pm

Free

Come out for a day filled with music, dancing, and PRIDE! This family-friendly event will feature music, outdoor dining, shopping, bounce houses, face painting, and a family picnic area with arts and crafts.

2nd Annual Mahwah Pride Celebration & Art Show

Commodore Perry Field, 70 East Ramapo Avenue, Mahwah

June 12, 4-6 pm; 3:30 pm, Drag Queen Story Hour

Free

Celebrate diversity and welcoming acceptance with great entertainment, Inspiring speakers, view the works of talented artists at the Art Show, a special Drag Queen Story Hour, and more.