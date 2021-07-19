Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 23-25

Get ready for another awesome weekend in NYC with the family! Head over to the Van Gogh exhibit and have fun exploring with the kids, grab a sweet treat at an ice cream shop, or take the family river tubing to beat the summer heat!

Skylight on Vesey | Details

Everybody know of the name Vincent Van Gogh, but how much do you really know about his life and his famous artwork? The Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will bring you through a 20,000 square foot light and sound experience that will showcase his most popular installments of work. Your family will also have the opportunity to learn more about his techniques through informational panels, as well as learn more about the artist life while exploring separate galleries. This pop-up exhibit will not only be a fun weekend activity, but it will also give your kids an educational experience!

Near NYC | Details

What is better in the summertime than enjoying some freshly picked fruits and vegetables! Your kids will have a blast with the pick-your-own activities that are offered at berry farms near the city. Once your family has all of the produce they need, many farms offer fun activities such as hay rides and festivals that you can explore!

200 Central Park West | Details

At the American Museum of Natural History, there are rooms and exhibits that will spark your imagination and teach you new and exciting things about the world! Explore the newly refurbished Mignone Halls of Gems and Mineral where you can look at 5,000 specimens that have been found in 98 countries. Kids will also love the interactive Nature of Color exhibit where you will learn the meaning of color and how it plays a role in our everyday lives.

The High Line is a 1.45 mile long public park along the former New York Central Railroad with fantastic greenery and shops along the way. You can walk all the way down to Chelsea Market and stop along the way for a great day activity everyone can get involved with.

Citywide | Details

One of the best treats to grab in the summertime is an ice cream cone or sundae, and in NYC there seems to be a shop on every corner! Whether you are walking through the city or relaxing by the city pool, grabbing ice cream for the whole family is sure to make your day a little sweeter!

Near NYC | Details

Pack the family in the car and head to one of these awesome rivers! River Tubing is great for everyone, whether you want to relax while going down the lazy river or you want to try white water rafting. Not only is river tubing the perfect activity for a hot summer day, but you can also take in some beautiful nature views, which is a nice change of scenery from the big apple!

Citywide | Details

Keep your kids active by taking them on one of the many bike paths in NYC! With so many paths to choose from, kids of all ages and skill levels are able to explore new areas of the city while mastering their biking skills!

935 Broadway in Flatiron | Details

Step into the enchanted world of Hogwarts and join in on the adventures at The Harry Potter Store! The store is now offering two special virtual reality experiences that will bring you along on journeys with some of your favorite characters from the franchise. Help Dobby round up magical creatures that were let loose during the Chaos at Hogwarts experience or follow Hagrid through the skies of London as you battle magical enemies in the Wizards Take Flight experience.