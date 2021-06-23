Berrying Near New York Summer 2021!

Berry farms provide an excellent experience for families with children of all ages, as pick-your-own activities encourage the entire family to have fun in the outdoors and to eat healthier by adding more fruit to its diet. Many farms located near NYC offer a multitude of other experiences such as hayrides, pony rides, and festivals in addition to U-pick. For the best experience possible, families need to check the farms’ websites for updates on COVID-19 precautions before planning their visit.

Glover Farms

641-681 Victory Ave, Brookhaven, NY 11719

10 am-5:30 pm daily

(631)286-7876



Located within an hour’s drive from NYC, Glover Farms is one of the first U-pick strawberry farms on Long Island. Fresh, ripe strawberries are currently in abundance and will be followed by pumpkins in the fall. Families are advised to call the farm before planning their visit, as field conditions vary day by day.

Lewin Farms

812 Sound Ave, Calverton, NY 11933

9 am-5 pm, closed on Tuesday

(631)-929-4327

Strawberries are currently in season at Lewin, which was the first farm to have offered the pick-your-own experience on Long Island. A greater variety of fruits and vegetables will be available in the U-Pick fields further into the summer season, including raspberries, blueberries, and peaches. Tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, apples, pumpkins, and gourds will be available through the beginning of fall into October. The farm suggests that visitors call to confirm the daily schedule before planning their visit.

Patty’s Berries And Bunches

410 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

9 am-5:30 pm daily

631-655-7996

This month, visitors can pick strawberries and sugar snap peas at Patty’s, a female-owned berry farm on Long Island. The pick-your-own experience for other berry varieties will open later this summer, but exclusive ice cream from the Ice Cream Patch and a stroll through the flower fields are always available.

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

28700 Main Rd, Cutchogue, NY 11935

9 am-5 pm Monday to Saturday, U-pick hours 10 am-3 pm

631-734-6441

Wickham’s, a bicentennial fruit farm, takes pride in its beautiful waterfront and long history. The farm will be opening its strawberry field to visitors starting this Saturday. Delicious cherries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and peaches will be available from July and into August, apples from September to October, and pumpkins later in the fall season. Baked goods, pies and preserves, cheeses, and fruit gift boxes are sold at its farm stand.

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln, Chester, NJ 07930

9 am-6 pm daily

908-258-6245

Alstede Farms grows a variety of fresh produce: peas, raspberries, blueberries, beans, peaches, blackberries, tomatoes, apples, pumpkins, and more. Additionally, the farm offers online ordering and delivery services, with which customers can order baked goods, meat, local honey, and soups on its website. After a hot summer day in the U-pick fields, visitors can cool off by tasting fresh homemade ice cream and slushies at the farm’s famous ice cream stand.

Demarest Farms

244 Wiermus Rd, Hillsdale, NJ 07642

Times vary depending on the season

201-666-0472

In 40 minutes from Manhattan, Demarest Farms has served its locals with fresh produce, baked goods, and family fun since 1886. In the summer season, you can pick your own peaches, attend a movie night, meet farm animals at the petting zoo, and grab baked goods and salads at the farm store.

Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Rd, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Pick-Your-Own: Tues-Sat 9 am–4:45 pm Tuesday to Saturday; Sunday by reservations only (when in season)

(845)897-4377

Peas and strawberries are currently in season at Fishkill Farms, which strives to encourage healthy eating and outdoor fun for families. Apple and pumpkin fields, too, will be open for U-pick in the fall. The farm store has reopened, and visitors can shop for fresh produce and baked goods. Families can also grab lunch at the Fishkill Farms outdoor grill, which cooks burger varieties, hotdogs, and more. Reservations are required within a week before the visit in order for the farm to prepare the best experience possible.

Hillview Farms

223 Meyersville Rd Gillette, NJ 07933

9 am-6 pm daily

(908) 647-0957

Blueberries are currently ripening at Hillview Farms, located in Gillette, NJ. Come August, visitors can pick sweet peaches followed by apples and pumpkins in the fall. The farm market, which sells fresh produce, preserves, and baked goods, is open daily. For 150 years, the farm has worked to grow healthy, honest food for its locals.

Lawrence Farms Orchards

306 Frozen Ridge Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550

9 am-4 pm daily

845-562-4268

Located only about an hour and a half away from New York City, Lawrence Farms Orchards grows a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, all available for the pick-your-own experience from June to October. Strawberries, peas, lettuce, spinach, and rhubarb (all in season) are only a few among the diverse products that the farm offers. Later in the summer season come apricots, peaches, plums, currants, gooseberries, pears, grapes, sweet corn, and more. The farm also offers a birthday party service for children at its “Little Village” playground area.

Lee Turkey Farm

201 Hickory Corner Rd, East Windsor, NJ 08520

9 am-6 pm daily; picking closes at 5:15 pm

609-448-0629

Unlike its name, Lee Turkey Farm is “not just for the birds”. Making history since 1868, the farm offers home-grown fruits, vegetables, turkeys, and more. Families can become members of the farm’s Pick Your Own Club to enter the fields. In July, visitors can pick from a diverse assortment of fresh apples, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, corn, cucumbers, zucchini, beans, broccoli, and cabbage. By August, peaches, apples, nectarines, pears, blackberries, watermelon, tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, broccoli, and cabbage will be in availability as well. Frozen, oven-ready whole turkey and turkey parts (raised naturally without growth hormones) are for sale at all times throughout the year.

Ochs Orchard

4 Ochs Ln, Warwick, NY 10990

9 am – 5:30 pm Monday to Friday; 9 am – 5 pm Saturday to Sunday

(845) 986-1591

While its distance requires a longer drive from NYC than the others, Ochs offers a stellar experience for families. The orchard is home to exquisite scenery and 100 acres of land overlooking Warwick Valley. The farm market sells pure maple syrup, butter, sweet preserves, fresh local eggs, cider, and more. Calling in advance to your visit is strongly recommended, as weather and COVID-19 precautions may shift the U-pick schedule.

Sussex County Strawberry Farm

565 Rt 206 North Andover, NJ 07821

9 am – 6 pm daily

(973)579-5055

It is strawberry season at Sussex County Strawberry Farm! The farm is known for growing the most delicious strawberries in all of Sussex County, which guarantees to make up for the lengthy car ride. Visitors can taste the sweet strawberries while picking them, and also browse the farm’s Garden Center, which sells over 20 plant varieties. Raspberries will be in availability by late August, followed by pumpkins come October.

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

9 am-6 pm daily

609-924-2310

Cherries, blueberries, and blackberries are currently available for U-pick at Terhune Orchards. The bakery and farm store are also open for visitors, and families can pick up beautiful flowers for their home gardens. Visitors can see the farm animals, stroll through the farm trail. Terhune Orchards offers an optimal experience for every member of the family; there are tractors for the kids and the winery for parents. It is essential to call before your visit, as the farm’s schedule revolves around weather patterns.