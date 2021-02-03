Things to do in NYC this February for Families

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

February is here! Valentine’s Day, Black History Month, Lunar New Year, and Presidents Weekend are all things to get excited about this month. If you’re looking for different things to do in NYC, we’ve got you covered. From outdoor activities to virtual programs, this list features a variety of family-friendly things to do in NYC in February.

Things to do in NYC to Celebrate Black History Month

Online Family Discussion: Celebrating Black History Month

When: Thursday, Feb. 4, 10:30 – 11:30 am.

Where: New York Public Library (Virtual)

Start off Black History Month with songs and stories that celebrate the history and culture of African Americans. The children’s staff at Harry Belafonte – 115th Street Library will lead a discussion of titles they are loving during Black History Month. Register ahead for this program on the New York Public Library website.

Kids Explore: Shirley Chisholm

When: Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 3:30 pm.

Where: Brooklyn Public Library (Virtual)

The Brooklyn Public Library is hosting Kids Explore where children will have the opportunity to learn about Brooklyn-born Shirley Chisholm. They will discover how she ran for president in 1972 and the impact of her legacy. To participate in this event, RSVP for the link.

Events for Youth and Families: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman

When: Sat, Feb. 20, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm (virtual)

Where: Brooklyn Public Library

The Sundog Theatre Production presents actress Christine Dixon performing a dramatic performance of Harriet Tubman. The show features Harriet Tubman’s life and how she helped slaves escape during the Civil War. This pre-recorded performance will be on the Brooklyn Public Library’s Facebook page.

Things to do in NYC That Are In-Person Events

Lunar New Year at the Garden

When: Saturday, Feb.6 – Sunday, Feb. 28

Where: Queens Botanical Garden

At the Queens Botanical Garden, you can celebrate the Lunar New Year for the whole month of February! There will be festive decor, a seasonal take-home craft kit, and a plant sale with lucky plants for the Year of the Ox. Remember to bring your mask and keep socially distant while in the garden.

KAWS: WHAT PARTY Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

When: Opens February 12

Where: The Brooklyn Museum

The Brooklyn Museum’s new exhibition, KAWS: WHAT PARTY, will open on February 12. Mark your calendars and bring the whole family to see KAWS’ first major New York City survey!

KAWS, Brian Donnelly, is a Brooklyn-based artist born in 1974. Through his work, he connects the worlds of art, pop culture, and commerce. Much of his work comments on consumer culture in the twenty-first century. The exhibition, KAWS: WHAT PARTY, features more than one hundred of his works — including rare graffiti drawings, notebooks, paintings, and sculptures. It also features new pieces made just for the exhibition and his popular “COMPANION” figures.

Be ready to experience works both in-person and virtually with this exhibition. KAWS presents new augmented reality works that you can interact with. This is also perfect for the kids and a great way to get them engaged with the art.

Trailwork Party + Bike share at Highbridge Bike Park

When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 am. – 3 pm.

Where: Highbridge Park, Manhattan

If you are in need of a day outside, bring the kids to Highbridge Bike Park in Manhattan. The park is home to a 3-mile mountain biking course with trails of varying difficulty. You can also develop your skills at the park’s dirt jump park and pump track which is open to all levels of experience!

Things to do in NYC That Are Virtual Events

Bronx Zoo Wild Encounters

When: Throughout February

Where: Bronx Zoo (Virtual)

This one is for all animal lovers! These virtual encounters at the Bronx Zoo give you an up-close chance to meet some of your favorite animals and the experts that take care of them. This will take place over Zoom for 15 minutes where you can see the animals and ask questions to the experts all while supporting the Bronx Zoo.

Queens Public Library: Apollo 14

When: Sunday, Feb. 3

Where: Queens Public Library (Virtual)

Celebrate the anniversary of Apollo 14 with this virtual activity! During this session through the Queens Public Library, your kid will learn more about rockets and build one of their own. You will need cardstock, a balloon, straws, a pen, scissors, and tape.

Club CMA: Free Fridays with Raquel: Lunar New Year

When: Friday, Feb. 12, 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Where: Children’s Museum of the Arts (Virtual)

If you have a little one that has a creative streak, they will love this event. Every Friday, the CMA hosts Free Fridays with Raquel. On February 12, this free, virtual event celebrates the Lunar New Year with a fun craft. Inspired by the work of Lu Zhang, children will be creating their own sculptures to commemorate the new year.

This event is geared for ages 5 years and older. Register through the CMA website to get a Zoom link. Materials to participate in the event are listed on the website.

Lunar New Year Grab and Go Prosperous Fish

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 3:15 – 4 pm

Where: Queens Public Library (Virtual)

Pick up a craft kit from the Flushing Library and celebrate Lunar New Year by making some adorable fish! This program is perfect for ages six through 10. You can pick up the craft kit from Feb. 1 to Feb. 12; if you can’t pick it up, don’t worry, just bring your own paper, glue, ruler, and scissors to this virtual session.

Chinese New Year Family Festival

When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 11:00 pm

Where: China Institute (Virtual)

The Chinese Institute is hosting a virtual New Year Celebration. Families will enjoy this interactive event where they can watch live performances, enjoy making dumplings, and paint lanterns. Download a free, Chinese New Year activity pack Friday, February 12, so you can enjoy the event at home. Register through their website to reserve your spot for this fun event!

Lunar New Year Festival at the Met

When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 10:00 am –10:00 pm

Where: Metropolitan Museum of Art (Virtual)

The Met is celebrating the Year of the Ox with their virtual, Lunar New Year Festival. This online event will be an all-day affair, featuring virtual performances, interactive activities, and artist-led workshops for all ages. Learn how to do the lion dance for a prosperous New Year or watch dancers from The New York Korean Performing Arts Center put on a performance. Children will learn how to make confetti poppers, design their own zodiac animal charm, or create a fierce dragon puppet.

Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar

When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 2:00 pm

Where: Flushing Town Hall (Virtual)

The Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar will be hosting a virtual Lunar New Year festival to celebrate the Year of the Ox. Festivities include a hand puppet show by Chinese Theatre Works, traditional folk dancing performed by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, and the Queen Night Market will demonstrate how to prepare classic Lunar New Year dishes. This event requires an RSVP, which you can do through their website. The Lunar New Year Festival will begin at 2 pm on Sunday, February 14, 2021.