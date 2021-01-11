Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

we have you covered this weekend with tons of things to do during January 15-17. Whether you plan to stay in New York City and see some movies at Skyline Drive-In or want to venture out to go on a snow tubing adventure, there will be tons of fun to have with the family!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 15-17

January 15

Skyline Drive-In: The Princess Bride

1 Oak St. Brooklyn, NY | Friday, January 15 at 5:30 pm | Free | Details

The Skyline Drive-In is showing The Princess Bride on January 15th with the Manhattan skyline as its background. New York is a walking city, so if you don’t have a car, you can reserve outdoor seating with no car necessary. There are concession stands throughout the venue so you’ll get the full theater experience!

January 16

Skyline Drive-In: Toy Story 4

1 Oak St. Brooklyn, NY | Saturday, January 16 at 5:30 pm | Free | Details

The Skyline Drive-In is showing Toy Story 4 on January 16th with the Manhattan skyline as its background.

January 17

Reading into History @ Home: “March”

Virtual | Sunday, January 17 at 2 pm | Free | Details

On Sunday, January 17th, the kids can join DiMenna Children’s History Museum’s virtual event for a discussion about the life and legacy of civil rights leader John Lewis. Before attending, make sure to read book one of the March trilogy, a graphic memoir detailing Lewis’ life. You can register for this virtual event on their website.

Entire Weekend

New York Botanical Garden Train Show

2900 Southern Blvd | Entire Weekend | Varies | Details

NYBG’s annual traditions take visitors on a looping journey through the most famous New York landmarks. Some of them include the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge and Rockefeller Center! Locomotive fans won’t want to miss it!

P.S. Art Exhibition

1000 Fifth Avenue | Entire Weekend | Varies | Details

P.S. Art is a New York City public school special exhibition that showcases the creativity of 122 prekindergarten through grade 12 students from all five boroughs. Your little ones will be inspired by the many paintings, prints, sculptures, photographs, drawings and more! Each work of art expresses an understanding of artistic processes and imaginative use of media.

Right To Vote

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street | Entire Weekend | Varies | Details

This educational exhibition takes place at the MET and commemorates the centennial of women’s suffrage, the 2020 presidential election, the importance of voting and more! There are plenty of exciting activities for the entire family to participate in and learn from, including a voting trial for kids to vote on subjects that matter most to them.

Snow Tubing

Near New York City

Winter is in full swing, so it’s time to bring out your winter boots, warmest coats, and favorite long-sleeved shirts to enjoy the cold weather. If you’re wanting to squeeze in more adventures during the winter season, why not take them snow tubing? There are many resorts offering snow tubing near New York City.