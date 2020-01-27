Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 31 – February 2

Blueberry Breakfast Braids Class - Chelsea

Learn how to twist pastry dough into a beautiful blueberry breakfast braid in this family cooking workshop. Kids ages 6 to 8 will discover the secret to making perfect breakfast bread finished with a sweet glaze. Bring home extra dough to create the treat for your family and friends. Pajamas are more than welcome for this cozy session in the kitchen. February 1, $45 per kid with one caregiver, 9-10 am. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th St., New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com