Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 31 – February 2

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Winter Jam NYC, BAM Kids Film Festival, and Lunar New Year Family Festival
Looking for more fun activities? Check out The Top Kid-Friendly February Events in Manhattan for 2020
Blueberry Breakfast Braids Class - Chelsea
Learn how to twist pastry dough into a beautiful blueberry breakfast braid in this family cooking workshop. Kids ages 6 to 8 will discover the secret to making perfect breakfast bread finished with a sweet glaze. Bring home extra dough to create the treat for your family and friends. Pajamas are more than welcome for this cozy session in the kitchen. February 1, $45 per kid with one caregiver, 9-10 am. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th St., New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com
Frozen Penguin 5K & 10K – Upper West Side
If your family is looking to get active this winter season, sign up for the Frozen Penguin 5K & 10K! Catch spectacular views of the Hudson as you run the race. When you cross the finish line, you’ll be greeted with steaming cocoa, New York’s finest bagels, and fresh fruit. February 1, $50 through Jan. 30, $60 Race Day, 8 am (5K) 9:15 am (10K). Riverside Park, 108th Street and Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025, nycruns.com
Lunar New Year Family Festival – Little Italy
Get ready for a fun-filled family festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year. There will be storytelling, drop-in arts and crafts, teaching artists demonstrations, special guests, and more! Learn more about this Chinese holiday and spend quality family time. February 1, free with museum admission, 10 – 1 pm, 2-5 pm. Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St. New York, NY 10013, mocanyc.org
Winter Jam NYC – Central Park
Presented by NYC Parks, the Olympic Regional Development Authority, I Love NY, and I Ski NY, Winter Jam is a free winter sports festival for New Yorkers of all ages! Gore Mountain will blow a mini-mountain of snow in the heart of Manhattan, creating an urban wonderland for all to enjoy. There will be live ice carving, ice sculpture garden, learn to ski sessions, ice bowling, photo ops, puppet making, flag football, dodgeball, and so much more. February 1, free, 11 am- 3 pm. Rumsey Playfield in Central Park, East 71st St., New York, NY 10021, nycgovparks.org
The Three Little Pigs – East Village
We all know the classic story of The Three Little Pigs. Watch that story take the stage: puppet-style! Recommended for ages 3 and up, WonderSpark Puppets puts on an entertaining family-friendly production. February 1-2, $12, $30 family pack, 11 am and 1 pm. The 14th Street Y Theater, 344 East 14th St., New York, NY 10003, wondersparkpuppets.com
Musical Story Hour: The Nightingale Fam – Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Bring your kiddos for musical story time with The Nightingale Fam, who will perform their adaptations of the classic baseball poem “Casey at the Bat” by Ernest Thayer and Wilhelmina Harper’s “The Gunniwolf,” preceded by a family singalong. Presented by Greenlight and PLG Arts, your little ones will surely love the musical versions of these classic stories. February 1, free, 11:30 am. Greenlight Bookstore, 632 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com
Russian Folktales and Fairy Tales – Sheepshead Bay
Drop by the library for this family-friendly program. You and your little one will enjoy classic Folk Tales and Fairytales, your favorite songs, and join in other activities in this playful program. This is a multi-sensory learning event for preschoolers. February 1, Sheepshead Bay Library, 2636 East 14th St. at Avenue Z, Brooklyn, NY 11235, bklynlibrary.org
BAM Kids Film Festival – Fort Greene
The annual BAM Kids Film Festival is back again with 87 films from 30 different countries. Bring your family to watch the best new live animated short films from every corner of the globe. There will also be live performances, hands-on activities, and more! February 1-2, $10 kids ages 3 and up, $15 adults, 10 am-4 pm. Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org
Groundhog Day Craft – Rockaway Beach
Get in the spirit for Groundhog Day with a craft at the library. Groundhog Day is always lots of fun for kids, so make the most of it with your creativity and craftiness. Will the Groundhog see his shadow this year? February 1, free, 2-3 pm. Peninsula Library, 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach, Queens, NY 11693, queenslibrary.org
Lunar New Year Chinese Temple Bazaar – Flushing
For centuries, people in China have celebrated the Lunar New Year in temple fairs. Bring your family to enjoy live performances, hands-on activities, and food to celebrate the Year of the Rat! Join the Dragon Parade at Flushing Library before the festivities. February 1, $5 general admission, free for teens, Temple Bazaar offered in two sessions at 11 am-1 pm and 2 pm-4 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org