Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 18-20

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend! Get your family tickets to Sesame Street Live!, spend some time thrift shopping, or take the kids to an indoor water park!

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden | Details

Jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street! Introducing an all-new, interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood. Join in the fun as the Sesame Street community discovers choosing a party theme is more challenging than they could have ever imagined.

Learn new songs and sing along to familiar favorites with Oscar and Cookie Monster; build a snowman with Elmo; flap your wings with Big Bird; marvel at Abby’s magic; be amazed when Super Grover flies and moves to the rhythm with Rosita.

The Harlem Globetrotters

Barclay Center | Details

Get ready for an experience like no other when you bring your family to a Harlem Globetrotters show! The Spread Game Tour is coming to Barclay Center on February 20th and is sure to be a show that your kids will never forget. From insane dunks and tricks to all of the funny characters that make their way onto the court, you are not going to want to miss it!

If you are raising little music lovers, then they will love this at-home sing-along series put on by Carnegie Hall! Starting on February 12, singer-songwriter Emily Eagen will be hosting mini episodes that will encourage kids to get up, move and sing to classic playtime songs. New episodes will air every Saturday and will feature special guest artists from around the world.

Thrift Shopping has gotten really popular over the last couple of years. Not only is this a budget-friendly option, but you can also find some good quality brands and vintage clothing that will fit in with the current trends. For all of the beginners out there that want to find these amazing deals, here are some tips from an expert that will help you get the most bang for your buck.

We have had a decent amount of snow so far this winter, which means it is no better time to get outside and take part in a fun winter activity. Snow tubing is a great winter pastime that is the perfect activity that the whole family will love. Make sure you bundle up and head to any of these lodges or resorts to make some new memories.

We’re all starting to miss summer a little bit and are itching to spend some time in the water. Luckily, there are many indoor water parks located right outside of NYC that will help you have some fun with your family in the midst of winter temperatures.

Near NYC | Details

Booking a stay at a Winter Lodge or resort is the perfect option for a vacation this season! There are many different places outside of NYC that offer fun and exciting activities that are perfect for the whole family. Whether you want to spend a weekend skiing or tubing or would like to just sit in the pool or get a much needed spa day, these resorts have all of that and more!

Nothing is better in the winter than grabbing a good book to read and sitting by the window as the snow falls. Reading can help stimulate your kids while they are stuck inside but it will also fill your child’s imagination with interesting and fun stories!

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park | Details

The Bumper Cars on Ice are back at Bryant Park for the winter! This fun and popular activity is open now until February 28. Adults and kids ages 7 and older can ride these bumper cars and glide around the ice at the Winter Village! Make sure to look out for their special late-night rides that will only be happening on select days. Tickets can be purchased on their website and all riders must sign a waiver on site before you hop on.