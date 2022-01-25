12 Best Snow Tubing Spots around NYC

With snow beginning to fall, it’s time to think about some fun winter activities! Snow tubing is the perfect way to spend a few hours or even days away from home. Enjoy the change in weather by bundling up and bringing your family out to one of these spots for some blast in the snow! Snow tubing is super easy for everyone so make sure to add it to your to-do list this winter. Here is our list of the 12 Best Snow Tubing Spots around NYC.

Mount Peter

51 Old Mt. Peter Road, Warwick, N.Y. 10990

1 hour 15 minutes from Midtown

This 600-foot hill is perfect for tubing! And don’t worry about trekking back up the hill because they have a carpet lift that will take you all the way up so you get the most out of your session. Tubers must be at least 42 inches tall and any child between 36 and 48 inches can ride in a tandem accompanied by an adult. Each session is an hour and a half and adult tickets are $35 while tickets for kids are $25. Sessions run Thursday-Sunday including holidays at varying times.

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort

600 Rte. 44/55, Highland, NY 12528

1 hour 30 minutes from Midtown

Rocking Horse Ranch doesn’t just have horse-drawn sleigh rides! Their 500-foot long lanes are a blast! There is a height requirement of 36 inches and you can have your pick between single or double tubes. Use the magic carpet lift for an easy ride up the hill and have fun riding back down!

Holiday Mountain Ski

99 Holiday Mountain Road, Monticello, NY 12701

1 hour 40 minutes from Midtown

Snow tubing at Holiday Mountain Ski is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! To ride down their one-lane hill, you must be at least 44 inches tall. Remember to purchase your tickets in advance. They are $20 a session and the amount of sessions available varies depending on what day you go.

Hunter Mountain

64 Klein Ave., Hunter, NY 12442

2 hours and 15 minutes from Midtown

Hunter Mountain has a tubing hill that reaches almost 1,000 feet! Unfortunately, children under 36 feet tall aren’t permitted to ride down the hill. They have sessions running from Friday-Sunday at varying times so it’s super flexible with your schedule! Their two different options for tubing include a standard-sized tube for $25 and a double-sized tube fit for one child and an accompanying adult for $35. This option is available for kids between 36 and 44 inches tall. Sessions are two hours so you can make the most of your trip!

Campgaw Mountain

200 Campgaw Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430

50 minutes from Midtown

Campgaw Mountain is under an hour away and can be a fun getaway for the day! Enjoy tubing down a steep mountain with your friends and family. Tubes are provided at the mountain but keep in mind that you must be at least 42 inches tall to go tubing. All tickets go on sale six days prior to when you want to go so remember to order your tickets beforehand before they book up! Rates change day-to-day and they only sell tickets for two hours at a time besides Fridays. The Mountain is open on weekends and holidays for your convenience!

Mountain Creek

200 Rte. 94, Vernon, New Jersey 07462

1 hour and 15 minutes from Midtown

Enjoy a thrilling day at Mountain Creek! A magic carpet lift will take you to the top of the hill and once you slide down the hill you can do it all over again! Mountain Creek provides two-hour sessions only and is open Thursday- Sunday with varying hours. They require everyone to buy tickets in advance and one session is 30$. You must be five years old and 42 inches tall to go tubing and there’s only one person allowed on a tube at once.

Shawnee Mountain

401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

1 hour and 30 minutes from Midtown

This snow tubing park is open daily and on holidays at varying times. Enjoy a thrilling ride down the mountain with your family and you don’t even have to walk back up the hill because they have two surface lifts that bring you back to the top! Their tickets are exclusively sold online but don’t worry about emergencies or weather troubles because you’re completely protected from losing out on your trip. Tickets are $32 on weekdays and $45 on weekends and holidays. Any child under the age of 4 cannot participate but they have adult and child tandem tubes for kids under 46 inches.

Camelback Mountain Resort

301 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372

1 hour and 40 minutes from Midtown

Camelback Mountain has 40 different lanes to choose from! They hold two-hour sessions every day of the week at varying times. Because of availability, they suggest that you buy tickets in advance to make sure you get the most out of your day! In order to ride alone, you must be at least 44 inches tall but riders who are 33 to 44 inches tall can ride in a double tube with an adult. The best part of this resort is that they have glowing lanes so you can tube all night and with their “Magic Carpet” lift you can make the most of your session!

Blue Mountain Resort

1660 Blue Mountain Drive, Palmerton, PA 18071

2 hours from Midtown

This amazing mountain resort has 46 different lanes for you to ride down! Each is over 1,000 feet long and guarantees a thrilling ride. They also have three lifts to make sure that the fun never stops and you get the most out of your time there! Sessions are three hours long from Thursday-Sunday every week and on varying holidays. Their mountain is open for tubing until 9 pm each available day so take advantage of every second of your time there. Buy tickets online and have a blast at the resort!

Montage Mountain

1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton, PA 18507

2 hours and 15 minutes from Midtown

Have a blast at Montage Mountain any day of the week! On Mondays-Thursdays they provide 4-hour sessions for $30 a person until 9 pm. For the weekend and holidays, they have two-hour sessions for $50 a person at varying times. Riders must be at least 42 inches tall to participate. Their service is sold at a first-come-first-serve system.

Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort

99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield, CT 06455

1 hour and 45 minutes from Midtown

This resort has 1 hour and 45-minute sessions for guests. They have weekend tubing for $37 per person and weekday tubing for $32 at varying times. They also have a super fun “Interstellar Tubing” option where you get to ride under glowing lights and music! Buy tickets online and remember that you must give 48-hour notice if you need to reschedule your outing.

Mohawk Mountain

46 Great Hollow Road, West Cornwall, CT 06796

2 hours from Midtown

Mohawk Mountain is open for tubing Thursday-Sunday for 1 hour and 45-minute sessions. Have fun riding down the lanes but make sure you buy tickets online before going! Their holiday availability and times vary but they have flexible hours to accommodate anyone. Even though there is no age restriction for this mountain, you must be 42 inches or taller to ride.