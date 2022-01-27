The 10 Best Indoor Water Parks Around NYC

With February creeping upon us, this is about the time when we start to miss summer. But don’t worry because there are still some summer activities that can be enjoyed indoors! Indoor water parks are the perfect place to have some fun with your family in the midst of winter temperatures. Take a weekend outing or just a mid-week break at one of these indoor water parks. Here is our list of the 10 Best Indoor Water Parks Around NYC.

DreamWorks Water Park

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

20 minutes from Midtown

This water park keeps temperatures of 81 degrees so you get to reminisce summer! Enjoy Dream Works movie-inspired slides, rides and activities like the Kung Fu Panda Temple of Awesomeness, Skrek’s Sinkhole Slammer and even more. Relax and have fun whether you’re splashing around the park or taking a break at one of the luxury cabanas. Depending on the ride, they have different height requirements.

Great Wolf Lodge

1 Great Wolf Drive, Scotrun, PA 18355

1 hr and 30 minutes from Midtown

If you’re looking for somewhere fun to go that’s close to home, come to the Great Wolf Lodge! Among the many things that the lodge provides, check out their 79,000 square feet water park! They have different water activities that range from low to high thrilling levels as well as interchangeable height requirements. Your family can enjoy numerous different activities garnered for whatever level of comfort you want to experience!

Coco Key Water Resort

915 Route 73, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

1 hour and 30 minutes from Midtown

Coco Key Water Resort is the perfect way to get out of the winter cold. Enjoy their 55,000 square feet indoor water park in 84-degree heat. Experience thrilling rides on the three water slides and take a break in between by riding in their Coconut Grove Lazy River or splashing around in Parrot’s Perch. You can also spend time at their spa or Key Quest Arcade! In this resort, there’s fun for everyone in the family no matter the age.

Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark at Camelback Resort

193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372

1 hour and 35 minutes from Midtown

With thrilling slides and rides, Aquatopia could be the fun activity you’ve been waiting to experience all winter! It has Pennsylvania’s largest texlon roof and it’s catered to anyone of any age. This indoor waterpark is open daily until 9 pm. Enjoy the Bombora Flowrider where you get to ride the waves of the surfing simulator, the Corc-O-Nile Crossing where you travel an overhead cargo net to safety and their new Mountain Mayhem where you slide down through an immersive experience that takes you to different dimensions. Their height requirements and safety rules vary between rides and you can look online for different day tickets and prices.

Kalahari Resorts

250 Kalahari Blvd, Pocono Manor, PA

1 hour and 40 minutes from Midtown

Plan a fun getaway to Kalahari Resorts to experience their amazing water park! They have numerous slides like the Anaconda or Cheetah Race. It has countless activities for kids, teens and adults so that everyone can have a good time. You can either decide to spend time on the park’s thrilling rides, explore the lazy river or even experience their “Become a Mermaid” activity! After all the fun, you can even stay to experience their spa treatments, arcades, bowling alley and much more.

Big Splash Indoor Water Park at the Rocking Horse Ranch Resort

600 US-44, Highland, NY 12528

1 hour and 45 minutes from Midtown

Not only is this a great place for a family adventure, but it’s also the Resort to go to for some relaxation. Their indoor waterpark combats the winter weather by staying at 85 degrees year-round. Race down waterslides, enjoy their water play areas and relax in their hot tubs! They even have a hot springs pool where you can relax in their 98-degree water that has built-in seating, multiple therapy jets and a fire pit. Check out their website for their safety regulations and requirements.

Sahara Sam’s Oasis

535 NJ-73 N, West Berlin, NJ 08091

1 hour and 45 mins from Midtown

Not only does Sahara Sam’s Oasis have a state-of-the-art arcade but their indoor waterpark is a huge attraction! It has countless activities for people of any age. They have fun rides like the Tut’s Twister where you get to race down slides or Snake Eyes where you can grab a partner and tube down different slides. Different age and height requirements apply to certain rides. If you’re looking to relax or have a splash in the water you’ll probably enjoy the park’s pool, Cleopatra’s Cove, or the Congo Bongo Adventure River.

The Katrite

555 Resorts World Drive, Monticello NY 12701

1 hour and 45 minutes from Midtown

The Katrite is the biggest indoor water park in New York! They have super fun slides and rides like the Krakken where participants experience a high-speed waterslide or the Jiggerty-Jaggerty slide where you race your family and friends while bouncing and splashing the entire way through. Most of the bigger rides require participants to be a minimum of 42 inches or taller but they also have amazing kid-friendly activities like the Empire Bay where you get to relax and enjoy a ride through the lazy river. Whatever you’re up to doing and experiencing, this indoor water park has something for everyone. You’ll also get to enjoy the world’s largest texlon transparent roof that keeps the room to a comfortable 84 degrees.

H20ooohh! Indoor Waterpark at the Split Rock Resort

428 Moseywood Road, Lake Harmony, PA 18624

1 hour and 50 minutes from Midtown

Enjoy 53,326 square feet of attractions and water-filled experiences at this water park. They have super fun activities for any family like three four-story slides, a Jungle play structure, a wave pool and more! Their hours of operation change by month and day so make sure to check out their website for the perfect weekend to go.

Woodloch Pines Resort

731 Welcome Lake Road, Hawley PA 18428

2 hours from Midtown

The Woodlock Resort offers a really fun indoor waterpark where you can enjoy a few hours of summer fun while staying cozy and warm! They have rides like the Double Corkscrew or water play areas where you can get 300 gallons of water dumped on you every few minutes. Whether you decide to play in their splash zone or stand behind their glass windows where you can safely watch without getting wet, it’s fun for everyone. This resort has a height requirement of 42 inches for water slides. If you’re looking to relax, you can use their hot tubs or if you just want your own time to swim lanes you can check out their indoor pool.