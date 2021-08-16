Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 20-21

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend in NYC! Your kids will love exploring the new Puppets of New York Exhibit, beat the heat with river tubing, or visit a family-friendly hotel!

Looking for family activities around the city that won’t break the bank? Check out Free Things To Do In NYC!

Long Beach is a great destination for families to make some fun memories this summer! Families can go and spend the day at the beach, or you can spend some time exploring the many attractions and food options that they have. Pack up the car and take the kids to explore all that Long Beach has to offer!

Pier A – Battery Park | Details

If you are a Pixar fan then you need to take advantage of this fun and interactive pop-up experience! Starting August 1, families can stop by the open-air mini-golf experience that is inspired by stories, characters, and icons from your favorite Pixar movies. Pixar Putt is great for all ages and is the perfect activity for a family outing. The course will be open seven days a week from August 1 through October 31 and tickets are on sale online only.

New York Hall Of Science | Details

This family-friendly open-air night market is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat! The Queens Night Market is open every Saturday from 6 pm until midnight from now until August 21 and September 18th through October 30. With so many vendors to choose from, there is food for everyone in the family. There are also multiple art vendors and performances that will be available for guests to explore as well!

Citywide | Details

Looking to take one last vacation this summer but can’t seem to get out of the city? There are many family-friendly hotels in NYC that are perfect for a staycation! Take a trip to another part of the city and take in the great views and even better activities to do while visiting some great hotels.

Near NYC | Details

Pack the family in the car and head to one of these awesome rivers! River Tubing is great for everyone, whether you want to relax while going down the lazy river or you want to try white water rafting. Not only is river tubing the perfect activity for a hot summer day, but you can also take in some beautiful nature views, which is a nice change of scenery from the big apple!

1220 Fifth Ave at 103rd St. | Details

Learn about the history of some well known friends that have been entertaining us in NYC for years! People of all ages can come and explore all that the exhibit has to offer, along with live performances and panels, workshops and movies. Jim Henson and Julie Taymor, Basil Twist and Theodora Skipitares, and Ralph Lee and Pura Belpré are some of the amazing puppeteers that will be featured in the exhibit. Puppets of New York will be open at the Museum of the City of New York from Friday to Monday until September 30th.

935 Broadway in Flatiron | Details

Step into the enchanted world of Hogwarts and join in on the adventures at The Harry Potter Store! The store is now offering two special virtual reality experiences that will bring you along on journeys with some of your favorite characters from the franchise. Help Dobby round up magical creatures that were let loose during the Chaos at Hogwarts experience or follow Hagrid through the skies of London as you battle magical enemies in the Wizards Take Flight experience.

The William Vale’s Vale Park | Details

Master Dips is run out of a retrofitted 1974 Airstream trailer and is a popular place for families to grab some burgers and waffle fries! With a menu that includes something for everyone, Master Dips is also known for their awesome seasonal Dairy Dips. This month’s signature cone is the S’morning Glory, which is made of vanilla swirl, fudge graham and campfire marshmallow.