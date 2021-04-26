It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend in NYC! Make sure to head over to see the beautiful cherry blossoms blooming in NYC, go for a kid-friendly hike, or bring the kids to a nearby petting zoo!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 30-May 2

Celebrating Cherry Blossoms in NYC

Citywide | Details

It’s that beautiful time of year again: Cherry Blossom season! And after the cooped-up year we’ve had, we’ll certainly take any excuse to get outside and enjoy the sight of these trees. Lucky for us, NYC boasts some of the best Cherry Blossoms, so there’s plenty to see. But how else can NYC families celebrate the arrival of this season? We’ve put together your go-to guide for all things Cherry Blossom. From books to crafts to the absolute best spots to check out the trees, we’ve got you covered. Mark your Cherry Blossom faves down and start celebrating with your family!

Explore Belvedere Castle

A top attraction in Central Park, Belvedere Castle has charmed families for years. Your kids will get a kick out of this magical-like beauty — especially as they get to climb up the spiral staircase inside! Enjoy breathtaking views from multiple levels of the Castle, and spend the rest of the day exploring Central Park. Free, 10 am-5 pm. Mid-Park at 79th, New York, NY 10024.

Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails

In and Near NYC | 1-3 miles | Details

With Spring rolling back around, it might be time to take advantage of the generous change in weather and checkout some easy New York hiking trails. So take a trip with your family at these easy and kid-friendly hiking trails ranging from 1-3 miles. Check out the our full list of easy, kid-friendly hiking trails!

2900 Southern Boulevard | April 10-October 31 | Details

The New York Botanical Gardens is opening a new exhibit honoring the great artwork of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama whose connection with nature has created beautiful pieces. You can enjoy both indoor and outdoor aspects of the gardens while connecting with the natural world around you. Your kids will be absorbed in the colorful shapes and designs from this incredible artist, and it’s one of the limited spring pop ups you won’t ever forget. You can read about the exhibit more in our article, The Beautiful New Kusama Exhibit is Opening in New York

Petting Zoos

Citywide | Details

Although we live in an urban setting, there are still many opportunities to explore nature and learn about animals we don’t see every day. Petting zoos are a great way to introduce your children to new animals and allows them to have an experience they won’t forget. Click here to see all the best petting zoos in New York!

Visit These Inclusive Playgrounds for Kids

In and Near NYC | Details

We’ve put together a list of inclusive playgrounds where your kids will be able to enjoy the outdoors. These playgrounds all have features that are accessible that all kids can enjoy. They provides safety features to minimize injuries and allow everyone to enjoy their trip. Their play structures will stimulate your kids creativity and give them a fun activity where they can safely be themselves and run free.