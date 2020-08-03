Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 7-9
Now that we are in summer vacation mode, check out The Ultimate NYC Summer Bucket List for 2020
Domino Park
Domino Park has been welcoming visitors to explore for over 160 years. Built on the site of the old Domino Sugar Refinery, this park is a tribute to the diversity of generations of Domino workers, their families, and their neighborhood. With fun playgrounds, elevated walkways, and fountains, the park is a pretty place to visit with family and friends. You can also bring your furry friends and bring them to the dog run.
Reopening of Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Starting August 7th, The Brooklyn Botanic Gardens will finally be opened to the public! Get to take in all of the scenic views as well as get up close and smell some of the many flowers that are scattered around the garden.
Photo via nycgo.com
Cool Off at a Sprinkler Park or Water Playground
Visiting your local sprinkler parks and water playgrounds is the perfect activity to have your kids cool down and it also very cost-efficient! Splish and splash through some of the best “spray grounds” in the neighborhood. Beach 30th Street Playground, Paul Raimonda Playground, and Travers Park are only a few of the many places to visit that will make your kids day even more fun!
See our full list of sprinkler parks and water playgrounds here!
Get a Scoop of Your Favorite Ice Cream
We all scream for ice cream during the summer months, so why not spend the day searching for a new ice cream place that your family can frequently visit in the future! Every shop adds its own twist to their signature ice cream while also having all of the classic flavors that everyone grew up loving.
See our full list of ice cream spots around NYC here!
Head to the Farmers Market
Get some of the best fresh ingredients and produce from any of the Greenmarket Farmers Market locations in New York City! Greenmarket was founded in the hopes to promote regional agriculture by providing small family farms the opportunity to sell their locally grown produce. Farmers at the market are from all different states in the Northeast, which provides customers with a large array of fresh foods to try! The market is also putting on virtual workshops throughout the summer where families can learn how to grow their own produce from home!
Shibori Tie-Dye
Tie-Dye is all the rage this summer, so why not spend time and learn how to do Shibori Tie-Dye with your family! This fun and colorful style is very easy to make and comes out looking beautiful! Learn different folding techniques and try different objects to dye while trying out this traditional Japanese method of indigo dyeing.
Learn how to do Shibori tie-dye here!
Visit a Water Park Near NYC
With temperatures rising, many families are looking for safe ways to cool down. As parts of New York State begin to enter Phase 4 of reopening, low-risk entertainment activities are starting to dust off and open back up. Our neighboring states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut have received the green light to welcome back families at their amusement and water parks. From our previous article on water parks, various places have reopened at the beginning of July at 50% capacity.
Check out these water parks near NYC here!
Take a Day Trip
These seven fun and easy day trips out of New York City will add adventure to your family’s summer. Take advantage of the warm weather by renting a car, packing a picnic and driving to any of these safe, kid-friendly destinations. Of course, make sure your family is equipped with water bottles, masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and any other supplies that will make you feel most comfortable on the road.
Check out these day trip locations out of New York City here!
Smorg To Go
Smorgasburg in Williamsburg is one of the best places to visit on an empty stomach! Due to COVID-19, the huge outdoor food court is starting a promotion called Smorg To Go where you are able to order online and pick up some of your favorite foods from different vendors. The food court is opened seven days a week and with this new to go promotion, the lineup for vendors change every week so customers can experience something new each time they come!