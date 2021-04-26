Cherry Blossoms in NYC: Celebrate in All Kinds of Ways!

Cherry Blossoms in NYC!

It’s that beautiful time of year again: Cherry Blossom season! And after the cooped-up year we’ve had, we’ll certainly take any excuse to get outside and enjoy the sight of these trees. Lucky for us, NYC boasts some of the best Cherry Blossoms, so there’s plenty to see. But how else can NYC families celebrate the arrival of this season? We’ve put together your go-to guide for all things Cherry Blossom. From books to crafts to the absolute best spots to check out the trees, we’ve got you covered. Mark your Cherry Blossom faves down and start celebrating with your family!

Celebrate spring with our NYC Spring Bucket List: 30 Family-Friendly Things to do in Spring 2021!

Go on a Nature Walk to See Cherry Blossoms

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, the annual Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is canceled this year. But no worries, because with a handy “Cherrywatch” tool, BBG makes sure that you can easily keep track of pre-bloom, first bloom, peak bloom, and post-peak bloom Cherry Blossom trees. Check out the many different Cherry Blossom trees that the Gardens have to offer, many of which overlook water. And if for some reason you can’t make it over, you can always virtually visit with a short video that was filmed in April 2020.

New York Botanical Garden

We’re loving the more than 200 flowering cherry trees planted across New York Botanical Garden! This is definitely one of the top Cherry Blossom spots in NYC, so you don’t want to miss out. Not to mention that there’s a ton to do and see at New York Botanical, so you can surely make a whole family day out of it.

Queens Botanical Garden

Named the “Cherry Circle” at Queens Botanical Garden, this gorgeous display blooms each spring, captivating kids and adults alike. You’ll love the curved walkway that guides you through the Cherry Blossoms on a scenic walk, perfect for a sunny spring day. Several trees have also been adopted in honor or in memory of a loved one, making this place all the more special.

Flushing-Meadows Corona Park

This iconic spring park transforms into a spring wonderland when the flowers begin to bloom. If you’re looking for a peaceful walk with your family to check out the Cherry Blossoms in NYC, then Flushing-Meadows Corona Park is for you. With windy trails, open fields, and the oh-so-pretty hovering Cherry Blossom trees, this park is a must-visit during the spring season.

Roosevelt Island

There’s nothing like a waterside stroll in the spring, especially when it involves Cherry Blossom trees! This hidden gem is a Cherry Blossom hotspot that you must add to your spring bucket list. There’s also plenty of benches along the walkway that lines the East River, which is great for taking a quick rest (especially when your kiddos start to get tired!).

Riverside Park

This four-mile-long path alongside the Hudson River will be your best friend during Cherry Blossom season — trust us. Known as the “Cherry Walk,” the pathway has gorgeous Cherry Blossom trees paired with Instagrammable views of the Hudson River. What more can you ask for?

Green-Wood Cemetery

A totally underrated Brooklyn Cherry Blossom spot, Green-Wood Cemetery has one of the most unique and abundant Cherry Blossom adventures for families. Integrated with Gothic monuments and city landmarks, these colorful trees certainly stand out. Check out the Cherry Blossoms by glacial ponds like Valley Water, at the main entrance by the Gothic Revival gates, near the tombs that stand in a semi-circle around the chapel, and so much more!

Borough Hall

Right near Joralemon Street, Lenox Street, and Cadman Plaza West, you can see beautiful Cherry Blossom trees in Downtown Brooklyn. Stroll along the cobblestone streets and take in the spring sunshine. If you’re looking for more of an on-the-go Cherry Blossom sighting, then Borough Hall is perfect.

Celebrate Cherry Blossoms with (Socially Distant) Festivals

Randall’s Island Cherry Blossom Celebration Week

Between April 26 and May 2, 9 am-5:30 pm, bring your family to Randall’s Island for a super eventful Cherry Blossom celebration! There will be a mix of both virtual and in-person activities so that you can choose how you want to safely engage. Virtual activities include Cherry Blossom tours, dance performances, arts & crafts, Cherry Blossom guide, and live photos & videos. In-person activities include a selfie station at Urban Farm, grab-and-go Cherry Blossom art projects, and self-guided tours. Note that activities at the park are available May 1-2.

Central Park Cherry Blossom Festival

Between April 25 and 26, 9 am-8 pm, come celebrate the blooming of the Cherry Blossom trees in Central Park! Of course this park is a go-to during all of the spring (and summer!) season, but this free event invites you to view these magnificent trees and picnic with your friends and family. The trees can be found mainly between 72nd Street and 96th Street, with the highest concentrations around the Reservoir, Cherry Hill, Pilgrim Hill, Great Lawn, Cedar Hill, and the area just south of Cedar Hill between 74th and 77th Streets.

Read About Cherry Blossoms

Sakura’s Cherry Blossoms by Robert Paul Weston, illustrated by Misa Saburi

Your kids will love this heartwarming and timely story of a little girl’s experience immigrating to a new country and missing her home in Japan. Most of all Sakura misses her grandmother and the Cherry Blossom trees where they used to play and picnic. But things start to look up when Sakura makes a new friend who takes her to see the Cherry Blossom trees flowering right there in her neighborhood. Reading level: 3-7 years.

Pinkalicious: Cherry Blossom by Victoria Kann

It’s the pinkest day of the year! Thanks to a magical swirl of pink petals, Pinkalicious experiences a traditional Japanese cherry blossom celebration and learns to fly a kite with the help of a new friend. Little ones will get a kick out of this picture book that definitely celebrates the Cherry Blossom season. Reading level: 4-8 years.

Cherry Blossom and Paper Planes by Jef Aerts, illustrated by Sanne te Loo

Adin and Dina are best friends. They live in the beautiful countryside surrounded by cherry trees. Their favorite game is to plant cherry pits around their little village. Then one day Adin and his family move away to the city. Will Adin and Dina’s friendship survive the new distance between them? Held together by their love of cherry blossom and paper planes, Adin and Dina’s roads finally lead back to one another. We’re obsessed with this story of friendship, hope, and belief. Reading level: 4-8 years.

Get Crafty with Cherry Blossoms

Cherry Blossom Tree at Farmingdale Public Library

On June 19, 10-11 am, your kids will get to participate in a story and craft, hosted by Farmingdale Public Library. Grades K-5 are invited, and you must register in advance (by June 12) to get the Zoom link. The craft will be a cherry blossom tissue paper work of art!

Cherry Blossom Coloring Pages

If your kids love coloring, then print out a few Cherry Blossom templates for them to color in! Pinterest has some of our favorites, because they have a ton of options and they are free, downloadable sheets.

Cherry Blossom Painting with Cotton Balls

If you’re not afraid of a little mess, then bring out the paints and cotton balls for a fun painting sesh with your kids! The cotton balls are perfect for forming the flowers on the tree branches. All you need for this DIY craft is canvas paper, acrylic paint, paintbrushes, cotton balls, and clothespins.