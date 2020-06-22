Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: June 26-28

Read a Children's Book that Celebrates Pride

Get your kids excited for Pride by reading some kid-friendly books that go through the history that lead to this celebration and also teach kids that love is love! Here are a few of our tops picks of children’s books that celebrate Pride!

Pride Colors by Robin Stevenson

Each color on the Pride flag stands for something special and meaningful, and this book lets you explore the colors in a fun and exciting way! Through gentle rhymes and colorful photographs, Pride Colors teaches kids the meaning behind each color and about being true to themselves. Pride is all about self-love, and this book makes sure that every kid knows that they will always be loved.

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders

Have you ever wondered how the Pride flag came to be what it is today? This book tells the story of the Gay Pride Flag from its inception in 1978, all the way to the present day. Harvey Milk had a dream to create a global symbol of unity that would allow LGBTQ+ people to be proud of who they are and who they love. This book shares the love and hope that is still carried with everyone celebrating today!

This Day In June by Gayle E. Pitman

If you want your kids to read and exciting and energetic book, then this is the one to look for! This book is the winner of the Stonewall Book Award for its amazing portrayal of Pride, which takes place at a joyful parade! This Day In June also contains resources for parents to speak with their children about sexual orientation and gender identity in a sensitive way.

