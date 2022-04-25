Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 29 – May 1

Get ready for another awesome weekend! Bring your kids roller skating at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, take a family-friendly hike, or get your kids face painted by Happy Face Face Painting.

Citywide | Details

Pop-Up shops are a fun activity to do with the entire family and are sure to make the day feel a little more special! Whether you are looking for a pop-up where you can shop and check out new products or one where you can tour different exhibits and displays, there is a shop around NYC for everyone to enjoy.

Around NYC | Details

Taking a hike is always a peaceful activity to do during the warmer months and also can get you away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Luckily for us New Yorkers, there are many trails located in and around NYC that are easy enough to take your little ones along, while also enjoying some beautiful nature.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center | Details

From now until October 2022 families will be able to skate on the Rockefeller Center Rink- but maybe not how you think you might skate. Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will be transforming the iconic rink into a rollerskating rink and will bring families back to 1979 when the rink first opened! Make sure to grab your tickets online to boogie the night away!

Multiple Locations | Details

Enjoy some delicious food when you bring the family to Smorgasburg! With locations in Jersey City, Williamsburg, World Trade Center and Prospect Park, visitors will spend the day trying out diverse foods while also enjoying the nice weather. Smorgasburg will be open every weekend from now until October 2022.

Queens County Farm Museum | Details

Celebrate the Spring season at the Apple Blossom Carnival. With so many fun activities to choose from, kids will have a blast trying out all of the fun rides and games that will be scattered across the orchard. Since this carnival is located at Queens County Farm Museum, make sure to stop and visit some of the farm animals too! This fun activity will run through May 1st and tickets can be purchased online.

The Hugh, 157 East 53rd Street, Midtown East | Details

Something that kids love to get done while out at a carnival or event is to get their face painted and now they have a chance to get it done this weekend! The Hugh is hosting Happy Faces Face Painting and will give the chance for your kids to put on a new and happy face by professional face painters! This event is free and will be hosted every weekend through May 1st so make sure to bring the kiddos by!

Citywide | Details

During the weekend, take the time to visit a new restaurant that has opened up in the city! Every family has a comfort restaurant that they like to visit, but trying out some new family-friendly restaurants can be a change of scenery that you might need and also gives you a chance to make some new memories!

Battery Park | Details

The Battery Playscape opened to the public on December 16,2021 and is now the newest and most popular site to visit! Not only is it a fun playscape that your kids can spend hours on, but it was made with an innovative contemporary design to raise awareness to the environment. The Playscape has five ecology zones that kids can play in, as well as an improv/puppet theater.