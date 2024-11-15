7 Best Walk-Thru Holiday Light Shows in Long Island

Holiday lights to make the season sparkle.

Holiday light walk-through shows are a great way to get into the spirit. Take a stroll through creative displays in different shapes and colors through the various towns of Long Island. These shows are a great way to bond with family or spend time with that special person in your life. Ahead, we rounded up the best walk-thru light shows in Long Island for the ultimate holiday experience.

Eisenhower Park

1899 Park Blvd, East Meadow

Beginning November 8th through January 5th, adventure through dazzling lights and indulge in delicious food and drink options this holiday season. This holiday light walk-through offers displays of unique shapes including castles, a candy land-themed section complete with donuts and lollipops, and Santa’s winter wonderland. Tickets start at $22 for children and $29 for adults.

Bonac Festival of Lights – East Hampton

East Hampton High School

2 Long Lane

The Bonac Festival of Lights has a stunning holiday lights walk-thru display. Now in its 4th year, the display features 70 displays of festive and family-friendly lights and offers steaming hot chocolate and buckets of popcorn for sale. The display opens Friday, November 29th, and is $12 for adults and $6 for children. On December 6th, the festival will partner with East Hampton High School for a holiday celebration including musical performances, holiday crafts, and food trucks.

30 Hanson Place

The Sayville Falls Holiday walk-through and winter garden is truly a magical experience. Start by walking through an array of enchanting Christmas lights. Shapes from Olaf the Snowman, to teddy bears and Christmas trees line the path of the golf course, while you and your loved ones soak in the magic. When you’re done with your stroll, cozy up in one of their winter garden igloos, complete with furniture, lights, and heat. The light show is available starting at 6 pm and runs through 10 pm Monday through Thursday, and 11 pm on the weekends. Tickets for the light show start at $17. Reservations are required for igloos, and they are available starting from noon.

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show – Bayport

Enchanted Forest at Camp Edey

1500 Lakeview Avenue

Support the local Girl Scouts Troop and enter their enchanted forest this holiday season. Decorated with inspirational quotes such as ‘Shoot for the Stars!’ and ‘Be a Sister to Every GS’, the holiday walkthrough champions girl empowerment. The display is filled with over 80 light displays, with 20 of them being designed by Girl Scouts. The trail runs for 1/2 a mile at Camp Edey and opens on November 29th. The display will run through December 31st and is open from 5 pm to 9 pm on weekends only. Tickets start at $10 for Girl Scouts and $12 for non-Girl Scouts. Children under two are admitted for free.

Huntington Holiday Spectacular – Huntington

12 Wall Street

The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returns this year from November 30th to January 2nd. Enjoy a serene walk through a real-life Winter Wonderland, complete with lights of giant candy canes, snowmen, and reindeer. The light display also features live entertainment, and holiday markets for all of your Christmas shopping needs, plus a visit from Santa himself! The market is open from 12 pm to 10 pm every day and is free to the public.

Holiday Spectacular at the Holtsville Ecology Site – Holtsville

Holtsville Ecology Site

249 Buckley Road

This spectacular holiday light walk-through supports the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. Enjoy enchanting displays of snowmen, Santa, reindeer, and Christmas wreaths alike. The show is available starting every weekend in December from 5 pm to 9 pm. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate, and start at $8 for children, veterans, and seniors, and $10 for adults.

Bayville Winter Wonderland – Bayville

8 Bayville Avenue

Enjoy the festive lights and activities of the Bayville Winter Wonderland. Displays include twinkling lights perfect for holiday picture backdrops, and a visit to Santa’s toy factory funhouse. You can hop on a train ride that circles their ice skating rink or stay warm inside and build your own dream bear.

Lastly, kiddos can enjoy the inflatable jump castle and bounce their hearts away. Tickets start at $23 for children under 8 years old and $27 for adults and children ages nine and up. Meet Santa for just $17 per family The Wonderland is open every weekend starting December 6th through January 1st from 4 pm to 10 pm.