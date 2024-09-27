NYBG Presents: The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail

Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero have landed in New York, and families are invited to join them for a night of wonder at the New York Botanical Garden. Fans of the classic film The Nightmare Before Christmas will get to experience the movie brought to life this fall. Not familiar with the movie? NYBG promises that this experience is perfect for anyone looking to get into the Halloween spirit this season. Experience the NYBG like never before and walk through a trail full of lights, sculptures, and interactive features that are designed for the entire family to enjoy. We have everything you need to know before heading to this one-of-a-kind experience.

About the Creators

Adventurelive is an experimental entertainment company owned and operated by Jeffrey Seller, Pete Milano, and Maggie Brohn. It specializes in interactive works and storytelling within sensory theatrical worlds. The owners are bringing their history of theatrical talent to this latest experience at the NYBG.

Jeffrey Seller is a 4-time Tony Award-winning producer known for his work on Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, and Hamilton. Pete Milano is the Founder and CEO of Creative Goods and RPM Agency, while Maggie Brohn is the Chief operating officer of Adventureland and Executive Producer of Hamilton on Broadway and on tour.

LETSGO is a Spanish company founded by Iñaki Fernández that specializes in entertainment and content creation. LETSGO is known for collaborating with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Burton on successful shows and experiences that tour globally.

Iñaki Fernández, LETSGO Founder, said, “Following our launches of Tim Burton’s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature in several cities, we are thrilled to now be live in New York with this magical and unforgettable journey. Visitors can take the best photos they have ever imagined and have an experience that they will remember for years.”

What to Expect

The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail is the first of its kind. Families can expect to see a trail from the New York Botanical Garden illuminated and brought to life with projections and sculptures that set the scene and bring you into the world of Jack Skellington. In the trail, families will find 8,300 square feet of light installations, interactive video projections, and life-sized 3-D printed sculptures of characters straight from the movie brought to life.

This experience is suitable for all ages and is stroller-friendly. NYBG encourages families to bring strollers for any children, including any mobility devices needed for adults. The trail is about 45 minutes to an hour long to finish, so you’ll want to wear comfortable shoes for this walk. While the experience is about an hour long to finish, families are encouraged to explore the trail for as long as they’d like.

NYBG recommends purchasing tickets online. Advanced reservations are strongly suggested due to limited capacity. NYBG is offering timed-entry tickets for specific time slots, with prices starting at $39 for kids (12 and under) and $49 for adults (13 and over). There’s also a Jack Pack option for four or more people, starting at $44 per person, available for select time slots. Other ticket options include flex tickets, which allow arrival before 8:30 pm and starting the Light Trail at any time, priced at $55 for both kids and adults.

New York Botanical Garden will have special operating hours for this event, which are from dusk to 10 pm every Thursday through Sunday, starting today, September 27th, running through November 30th, and will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Visit TheNightmareBeforeChristmasLightTrail.com for the full schedule, and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.

