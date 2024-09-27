Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Things To Do

NYBG Presents: The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail

By Posted on
New York Botanical Garden
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

NYBG Presents: The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail

Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero have landed in New York, and families are invited to join them for a night of wonder at the New York Botanical Garden. Fans of the classic film The Nightmare Before Christmas will get to experience the movie brought to life this fall. Not familiar with the movie? NYBG promises that this experience is perfect for anyone looking to get into the Halloween spirit this season. Experience the NYBG like never before and walk through a trail full of lights, sculptures, and interactive features that are designed for the entire family to enjoy. We have everything you need to know before heading to this one-of-a-kind experience. 

 

About the Creators

Adventurelive is an experimental entertainment company owned and operated by Jeffrey Seller, Pete Milano, and Maggie Brohn. It specializes in interactive works and storytelling within sensory theatrical worlds. The owners are bringing their history of theatrical talent to this latest experience at the NYBG.

Jeffrey Seller is a 4-time Tony Award-winning producer known for his work on Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, and Hamilton. Pete Milano is the Founder and CEO of Creative Goods and RPM Agency, while Maggie Brohn is the Chief operating officer of Adventureland and Executive Producer of Hamilton on Broadway and on tour.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

LETSGO is a Spanish company founded by Iñaki Fernández that specializes in entertainment and content creation. LETSGO is known for collaborating with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Burton on successful shows and experiences that tour globally.

Iñaki Fernández, LETSGO Founder, said, “Following our launches of Tim Burton’s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature in several cities, we are thrilled to now be live in New York with this magical and unforgettable journey. Visitors can take the best photos they have ever imagined and have an experience that they will remember for years.”

What to Expect

The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail is the first of its kind. Families can expect to see a trail from the New York Botanical Garden illuminated and brought to life with projections and sculptures that set the scene and bring you into the world of Jack Skellington. In the trail, families will find 8,300 square feet of light installations, interactive video projections, and life-sized 3-D printed sculptures of characters straight from the movie brought to life.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

This experience is suitable for all ages and is stroller-friendly. NYBG encourages families to bring strollers for any children, including any mobility devices needed for adults. The trail is about 45 minutes to an hour long to finish, so you’ll want to wear comfortable shoes for this walk. While the experience is about an hour long to finish, families are encouraged to explore the trail for as long as they’d like.

NYBG recommends purchasing tickets online. Advanced reservations are strongly suggested due to limited capacity. NYBG is offering timed-entry tickets for specific time slots, with prices starting at $39 for kids (12 and under) and $49 for adults (13 and over). There’s also a Jack Pack option for four or more people, starting at $44 per person, available for select time slots. Other ticket options include flex tickets, which allow arrival before 8:30 pm and starting the Light Trail at any time, priced at $55 for both kids and adults.

NYBG: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

New York Botanical Garden will have special operating hours for this event, which are from dusk to 10 pm every Thursday through Sunday, starting today, September 27th, running through November 30th, and will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Visit TheNightmareBeforeChristmasLightTrail.com for the full schedule, and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram

Psst.. check out Best Hayrides Near New York City to Visit This Fall.

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Thalia Fernandez

Thalía Fernández is the Senior Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a Westchester County native who enjoys supporting her community. Currently living in Yonkers, she loves exploring nature, photography, and all things social media/content creation.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Speakitaly NYC

&lt;p&gt;SPEAKITALY NYC offers stimulating and entertaining lessons for children 0 to 16 years through a wide combination of activities based on the communicative approach anchored in the Common European Framework of Reference: active learning (group work, role plays, etc.) and practice exercises aimed to improve listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Kids will start speaking and using Italian in a very natural way.&amp;nbsp; Small classes capped at 6 students to make sure each one gets the needed attention and facilitate learners&#039; progress.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our method is driven by a didactic method that is the result of constant updates, professional certifications and more than 10 years of experience in working with non-native speakers from different native languages and levels of knowledge.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our aim is to develop a range of Italian language skills while improving accuracy that will enable the students and participants to interact without stress or feeling rushed. We want to help those in the community really embrace not only the true culture in Italy but the Italian culture within New York City&amp;hellip; Who doesn&amp;rsquo;t love what Italy represents in the kitchen, in history &amp;amp; in the arts?&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Speakitaly wants to support multilingual families who want to learn a new language or pass along their ancestor&amp;rsquo;s heritage and culture. Raffaella, the founder said: &quot;We see language awareness and intercultural sensitivity as the milestones for an inclusive society. Italian, like all other languages, is an enrichment and a growth in every way. Vi aspettiamo!&quot;&lt;/p&gt;

The Little Gym of Bay Ridge- Bensonhurst

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;At The Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurt, we specialize in unique, educational classes that revolve around active play. We give children a safe and inspiring space to direct their energy, build confidence, and develop key skills. Explore the range of classes we offer at The Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurst to find the one that&amp;rsquo;s just right for your child.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Chickenshed NYC

&lt;p style=&quot;font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1.3em; margin-top: 0px; caret-color: #515151; color: #515151; font-family: nimbus-sans, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Chickenshed is an inclusive theatre company that began in the UK in 1974. Chickenshed NYC is a young organization bringing that same ethos and unique methodology to the USA. Chickenshed&amp;rsquo;s mission is to create entertaining and outstanding theatre that celebrates diversity and inspires positive change.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1.3em; margin-top: 0px; caret-color: #515151; color: #515151; font-family: nimbus-sans, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Chickenshed&#039;s model of Inclusive Theatre is based in the belief that everyone can flourish when everyone is included. At Chickenshed everyone is welcome, everyone is valued, and together we produce remarkable theatre. We want to break down barriers between people to create a world without labels and where differences no longer divide. At Chickenshed, support is given to those who need it, and given by those who can . We believe that creative activities, self-expression and performance should be available to anyone who has the desire, no matter their background or circumstances. We know that when everyone has the opportunity to shine, amazing things happen.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1.3em; margin-top: 0px; caret-color: #515151; color: #515151; font-family: nimbus-sans, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Chickenshed NYC provides programming for little ones, children and youth through semester-long activities and performances.&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles