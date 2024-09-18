Budget-Friendly Trunk or Treat Kits That Families Will Love

Spooky season is upon us, and for parents, that means a lot of fun and TIME (maybe even hours) spent on finding the right decorations. One of the many traditions we’ve come to enjoy is participating in our local trunk or treat events. It’s an easy way to connect with the community and have fun alongside other families. Parents who are lovers of Halloween know that a lot of time and effort goes into making the perfect trunk-or-treat theme come to life.

What happens when you don’t have the time? You find the perfect trunk or treat kit that saves time and money. These kits are perfect for parents who are looking to decorate their trunks or homes this year; yes, you read that right; these kits aren’t just for the trunks and can double as the Halloween home decor you’re looking for. We’ve found ten budget-friendly trunk-or-treat kits that will be a hit this year.

Budget Friendly Trunk-or-Treat Kits

Price: $12.99

The Oriental Trading Company is a go-to for anything related to party decor. This site has got you covered this Halloween with its value kits for trunk or treating, and the first on the list is this gray and white shark trunk-or-treat five-piece kit that fans of Shark Week will love. It will transform your car or space and will be unrecognizable.

Price: $14.99

This Spookley the Square Pumpkin kit is perfect for families with little ones who aren’t fans of the extra spooky. This twelve-piece kit is farm-themed and comes with family-friendly animals, pumpkins, and even some sweet affirmations like “be kind” and “be a friend.”

Price: $20.00

Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas, this kit is all you’ll need this season! This Party City kit includes banners, balloons, cutouts, spiderwebs, and more. Originally priced at $40 and now $20, it’s a steal! This kit can also be used for home decor as it has 40 pieces of Halloween fun.

Price: $14.99

This one is sure to be a hit this year, with all of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice craze happening this fall, and it’s a classic for a reason. This seven-piece kit comes with the Beetlejuice essentials that fans of the film will undoubtedly give 5 stars to.

Price: $14.99

Transform your car into the classic mystery machine this Halloween. Be part of the team and deck out your car with these decorations, and we suggest dressing up the entire family as the Scooby gang to really bring the entire experience to a whole new level.

Price: $14.99

The classic go-to for trunk or treat decor is turning that trunk into an adorable monster. This one is a hit with parents and kids alike and saves tons of time.

Price: $19.99

If you’ve got a dinosaur lover at home, this kit is perfect for you. Bring the world of Jurassic Park to your home with a kit full of all the essentials: dinosaur footprints, the classic Jurassic Park sign, and more. This is another kit that’s perfect for your trunk or maybe even your front door decor this year.

Price: $12.99

This year, you’re bringing the carnival to town with this trunk-or-treat kit. Make your car into the big top tent filled with fake animals ready to put on a show. Families can step right up and meet the ringleaders, your team family!

Price: $12.99

Bring the world of comics to life this Halloween, all from your trunk. This superhero comic kit is perfect for any family looking to create their own super team this year. Save the day with treats and the perfect decorations.

Price: 12.98

Last but not least, the classic Halloween theme go-to is anything skeleton-related. You can’t go wrong with skeleton-themed decor during Halloween, but this kit takes it to a whole new level. Bring the skeleton on the road and throw a party while you’re at it. This kit has hanging bones, a trick-or-treat garland, a skeleton cutout, and more.

While it may seem like weeks away, parents know time flies, and it’s time to start planning for the season. Halloween can be fun and hassle-free this year with these awesome budget-friendly kits.

