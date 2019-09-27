Things to do With the Kids During the School Holidays this Fall

School may be in session, but as NYC parents know, there are quite a few days off from school this fall. According to the 2019-2020 School Calendar from the NYC Department of Education, kids have off of school September 30-October 1 for Rosh Hashanah, October 9 for Yom Kippur, October 14 for Columbus Day, and various upcoming days in November. Juggling your work schedule with your little one’s school schedule can sometimes be a bit of a struggle, so we want to make sure that you have all of the resources that you need to plan for these school days off. There are plenty of options to turn a day off from school into a fun and educational experience, perfect for family bonding. If you’re wondering what to do with all of these school days off in the fall, we’ve rounded up a wide selection of options for you to check out!

Are you looking for day camps during this period of fall free time? We’ve got Day Camps for Kids in New York City During Rosh Hashanah Break!