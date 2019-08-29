The Best Apple-Picking Orchards for Families Near New York City

The start of fall is always an exciting time. While kids are busy with back-to-school, what better way to spend family time on the weekends than to head to one of these apple picking orchards within striking distance of the city. Kids will be pumped to pick apples, learn how food grows and many of the orchards offer hayrides and a host of other fun fall activities on weekends. We’ve included the travel distance from Midtown so you know how long the journey will be. Because each apple picking season is different, be sure to call ahead to check that there will be ripe apples to pick, and provisions for bad weather, before you set off.

Looking for other seasonal fruit picking farms, take a look at our fruit picking post when berry season comes again.

One Hour and Under

Demarest Farms

244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642

201-666-0472

(40 min from Midtown)

Starting September 3rd, you’ll be able to taste the first of fall’s harvest! Step foot in the orchards and start picking delicious apples for your seasonal pies, ciders and more. Hop on a hayride, pet and feed farm animals and don’t forget to try Demarest Farm’s sweet apple dessert treats. Some of their tasty apples include Cameo, Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Gala, GoldRush, Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, Liberty, McIntosh, Mutsu (Crispin), Red Delicious, SunCrisp and Winesap. $7 per person (age 2 and over), which includes free parking, entrance to the apple orchard, a hay wagon ride, two petting zoos, adventure playground, corn box, photo display area, crooked house village, wooden playsets and picnic area with tables. Open to the public from 3-4:30 pm on weekdays starting Sept. 3.

Queens County Farm

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Queens, NY 11004

718-347-3276

(40 min from Midtown)

What better way to celebrate fall than to start the season off with apple picking? Join the Queens County Farm on weekends throughout October to explore the grounds and taste a variety of Hudson Valley apples. There will also be scrumptious donuts, apple pie, and even crisp apple cider to enjoy while you pick in the orchards. Don’t forget to pick up your Halloween pumpkins, go for a hayride, and roam The Amazing Maize Maze while you are there. Open 11 am – 4:30 pm. October 5th-26th, Saturdays and Sundays, October 14th. Gate admission is free.

Hillview Farms

223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ

908-647-0957

(50 min from Midtown)

Make the trip to Hillview Farms to pick seasonal apples from late August until the end of October. Spend the day with the family on the farm picking from a variety of apples, taking a ride on their hay wagon, and seeing animals roaming around the farm. You can’t go wrong with the classic red apple, but make sure to take home a few other delicious options, such as Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Jonathan, Macoun, McIntosh and Stayman/Winesap. Open 9 am – 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily.

Dr. Davies Farm

306 NY-304, Congers, NY 10920

845-268-7020

(1 hr & 10 min from Midtown)

Warm apple pie days are here! Visit Dr. Davies Farm starting on the first of September to pick apples for all your delicious fall desserts. You will be able to pick from 4,000 trees, with 20 different varieties of apples, spanning over 55 acres. Bring your whole family along, even your dog, for a great outing that everyone will enjoy for the fall season. Open 10 am – 4 pm, daily. Cash or check only with ATM available.



One Hour to One Hour and a Half

Riamede Farm



122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930

908-879-5353

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

With 34 varieties of apples, Riamede Farm is opening its apple-picking gates on August 29. Get a taste of their first batch of ripening apples, or check out their other varieties as they begin to ripen over the course of the next six harvesting weeks. Open 9 am – 4:30 pm, daily.

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard

130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560

914-485-1210

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Be part of the excitement at Harvest Moon for their biggest time of the year. This family-owned and operated apple orchard will be welcoming their main harvest with a variety of delicious apples available for picking beginning Aug 31. Bring the family to visit the orchards as well as their farm store with stone fruits and vegetables. Open 9 am – 4:30 pm, daily (through October).

Stuart’s Fruit Farm

62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527

914-245-2784

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Since 1828, Stuart’s Fruit Farm has been a proud family-operated farm. This fall season, bring your family along for the beginning of the apple-picking season where there will be an array of apples to choose from and the opportunity to go on a hayride around the orchard! Before you leave the farm, spread your blanket out for a picnic and share a homemade pie from the farm stand. Apple picking begins Sept. 6 and runs through November. Open 10 am – 5 pm, daily. Cash or check only.

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930

908-879-7189

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Alstede Farms invites your family to pick their crisp, seasonal apples for the fall season. Kids will be thrilled to see and learn how food grows as they pick their own for a healthy snack. Eat straight from the tree or bring home this delicious fruit for making traditional homemade apple pie, cider and delightful pastries. Choose from over 50 different varieties. Not sure where to start? Don’t forget to check out the other fun activities offered on the farm, such as exploring the mazes, spending time with the farm animals, and more! You can also pick berries, corn, peaches and more. 9 am – 6 pm for pick your own with last admission at 5 pm, open daily.

Apple Ridge Orchards

101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990

845-987-7717

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Kick off the fall season by visiting the most scenic and rustic pick-your-own farm. Just 60 miles from New York City, you can pick from a variety of 20 different apples throughout the Hudson and Warwick Valley. Have a fun and educational experience as you spend time at the orchards picking. They even have dwarf trees that little ones can reach! Make sure to also take a trip on a hayride, pet and feed the farm animals, explore the corn maze, visit the honey bee observation hives and taste their sweet and delicious apple treats on the farm. Open to the public from 9 am – 6 pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all holidays. Open 9 am – 5 pm, Monday – Sunday for school group reservations only. Admission and parking are free. $29 for half a bushel of apples.

Lawrence Farms Orchards

306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550

845-562-4268

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Take a drive to Lawrence Farms Orchards and make it a family day out! Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the farm and have a blast picking a variety of apples such as McIntosh, Jonamac, HoneyCrisp and Gala. Take a break from picking and head over to their concession stands where you’ll find apple-flavored treats, along with hot dogs, milkshakes, chicken fingers and more. Open 9 am- 4 pm, daily. Admission is $5 per person with a $2 credit towards produce purchases, children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available.

Barton Orchards

63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570

845-227-2306

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Switch up your typical weekend plans and take a family car ride to Barton Orchards. These apples are known for being the best in the area with over 120 acres of apple trees to pick from. Apple picking starts here from the middle of August through November. As we move through the fall season, a variety of different apples will be available for picking, such as Early Golds in August, Jona macs in September, and Ida Reds in October. And, to make sure that you have the freshest apples, Barton’s Orchards rotates picking areas around the farm! In order to pick apples, you must purchase a Barton apple bag that day. Open 9 am – 6 pm, from August-November.

Masker Orchards

45 Ball Road,Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-1058

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Masker Orchards is a go-to for family-friendly apple picking in the Hudson Valley region (you can even bring the dog). Drive right to the trees with your family and then get lost in the massive orchard picking a variety of apples (picking poles are also available) and taking in the views and foliage. With 14 varieties of apples ripening throughout the season at Masker Orchards, you’re sure to find all of your family’s favorites; and to help make sure of this, they put together an approximate ripening guide. Admission, parking and bags are free and apples are $29.95 per bag (but you can eat all the apples you wish as you pick for free). For the kids, there are barnyard baby animals, pony rides, and wagon rides. The country store has great cider as well as an assortment of apple jams, butters, pies and other goodies. There is also, a haunted house, live music, country store and more! Apple picking season starts August 31st to early November. Open 9 am-5 pm, daily.

Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

845-897-4377

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Fishkill Farms has been part of the Morgenthau family for over 100 years and invites your family for the apple picking season. This 270-acre apple orchard offers a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the year that you can pick. Be sure to stop by for their apple season in the months of September and October. Open 9 am – 6 pm, last entrance at 5 pm daily.



Over an Hour and a Half

Apple Dave’s Orchards

82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990

845-772-1242

(1 hr and 30 min from Midtown)

Opening Labor Day weekend, start your picking at Apple Dave’s Orchards and take home a variety of apples like McIntosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Gala, Empire, Jonagold, Rome Beauty, Red Delicious, Macoun, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples. You can also visit their farm store where they have fresh-pressed apple cider, apple donuts, pies, flowers and seasonal items. Opens Saturday, Aug. 31. Open 9 am – 5 pm, daily.

Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

631-298-0800

(2 hrs from Midtown)

The star attraction at the 78-acre Harbes Family Farm is the breathtakingly beautiful apple orchard. Featuring 27 different varieties, the orchard uses an innovative trellis system to grow apples that are within reach of even the smallest of hands. Prices vary from $10 per person for the Early Bird Special (three lb bag) to the $22 per person Apple Lovers Big Bag Special (12 lb bag). On weekends and holidays they offer pig races, singing hayride tours, and hosted interactive activities. Plus, Harbes Barnyard Adventure (a paid admission area of Harbes Family Farm) has eight acres of family-friendly attractions where you can discover farm animals and chicken and bee observatories as well as enjoy the Gnome Hedge Maze, trike track, Jumbo Jumpers, sports zone and so much more. This season is extra special as we join Harbes as they celebrate growing memories for 30 years!

Bishop’s Orchards

1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437

203-453-2338

(2 hrs from Midtown)

Bishop’s Orchards takes pride in growing the highest quality fruits to enjoy year after year from their family to yours. They grow over 20 varieties of apples that suit all your needs for cooking, gifts, or a quick snack on the go. At their pick-your-own locations, bags are free and you pay for what you pick by the pound. On the weekends a tractor trailer ride takes you into the orchard. Kids of all ages will love the farm animals, corn maze, haystack climbing, farmer’s market goodies and farm fun! Bishop’s Orchards also recently opened their new ice cream stand, featuring delicious flavors, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and their specialty, the Bishop’s Blitz!

Hank’s PumpkinTown

240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

631-726-4667

(2 hrs from Midtown)

Hank’s PumpkinTown in Water Mill, NY is well-known to families for its amazing apple picking and over 30 acres of fall family fun! It costs $25 to pick one peck (about 10 pounds of apples), after you’ve had your fill of picking, wander over to the wooden playground, maze park, face painting, and gem mining. We love mining for fossils and gems and have even found (fool’s) gold before! For some extra fun head to the maze park ($15 admission) and you’ll have unlimited access to check out the giant corn maze, jump on the 70’ jump pad, enjoy hayrides, tractor and family corn trains, duck races, a pedal cart race track and much more! The Market has yummy, freshly baked pies, cookies, cupcakes, candy apples and ever-popular cider donuts.

BONUS:

If you’re looking for fantastic family fun, head to the Warwick Applefest in the Hudson Valley on Oct. 6, 2019. Make sure to get an early start and prepare for some traffic and crowds. A tradition for over 25 years, the festival features craft and food vendors, a farmer’s market, live entertainment and a children’s carnival. Plus, you won’t want to miss the apple pie baking contest. Your family’s secret recipe might be worth entering.