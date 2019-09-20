Pumpkin Patches and Picking In and Near New York City

Pumpkin patches are such a thrill for the younger ones. Let’s start with the fact that it’s a trip away from the city and onto a farm, which for kids, it’s a whole new world! If you are new to pumpkin-patch picking, it isn’t just choosing a pumpkin to bring home. It’s a whole experience! While you meander through the pumpkin patch, make sure to enjoy the farm’s baked goods, take a hayride, see farm animals and even try to find your way of the corn maze. There is something that the whole family will love, and we’ve even included the travel distance from Midtown so you know how long the journey will be. So find a weekend, a take a trip to one of these pumpkin patches and experience fall to its fullest.

Under One Hour

Demarest Farms

244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642

201-666-0472

(40 min from Midtown)

Demarest Farms offers a unique pumpkin picking experience for families, kids, schools, friends and groups from September to November. Meet and greet farm animals, taste delicious treats, hop on a hay wagon ride, browse Halloween decorations, and use pumpkin carving tools to turn your pumpkin into a jack o’ lantern! The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin is also available exclusively at Demarest Farms. Partnering with Spookley, PACER, and farms across the country, Demarest Farms raises awareness for bullying prevention. Don’t miss out on Pumpkin Picking Movie Night on October 4 and 11, 5:30-8 pm, to watch the Spookley Movie on the big screen as you navigate the pumpkin patch. The cost for general admission is $7, which includes free parking, pumpkin patch entrance, hay wagon ride, two petting zoos, adventure playground, corn box, photo display area and more. All pumpkins, no matter the size, are $10. Children 2 and under are free. Open to the public from 9 am-4:30 pm on weekends and holidays, and 3-4:30 pm on Monday-Friday.

Queens County Farm

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Queens, NY 11004

718-347-3276

(40 min from Midtown)

As the longest continually farmed site in New York State, Queens County Farm opens their pumpkin patch up again this October for families to enjoy. Pumpkin month at Queens County Farm is full of plenty of excitement with the autumn air, variety of pumpkins, New York history and farm animals. While the pumpkin patch is open primarily on weekends, feel free to come during the week to purchase pumpkins in the Farm Store. Open to the public from 11 am-4:30 pm on weekends October 5-26 and October 14.

Hillview Farms

223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ

908-647-0957

(50 min from Midtown)

Pick your own pumpkins at Hillview Farms! On weekends in October, you and your family can catch a hayride that brings you through the farm, to the apple orchards and pumpkin patches. Don’t feel like picking out your own pumpkin? Maybe Halloween is around the corner and you need to quickly grab a pumpkin to carve? Pumpkins are also sold at the roadside market! Open 9 am-6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily.

One Hour to One Hour and a Half

Secor Farms

85 Airmont Ave, Mahwah, NJ 07430

201-529-2595

(1 hr from Midtown)

Take a hayride out to the pumpkin patch or corn maze at Secor Farms! You’ll pass by a pond, willow trees and fall decor on your scenic route to the pumpkins. After you pick a pumpkin and return on the hayride, feed the animals at the petting zoo, take photos in front of “How Tall This Fall,” and play with toy tractors in the corn box. Don’t leave before browsing the farm’s market, full of fresh-pressed apple cider and homemade apple cider donuts. Open 8-6 pm, daily.

Dr. Davies Farm

306 NY-304, Congers, NY 10920

845-268-7020

(1 hr & 10 min from Midtown)

With a scenic trailer ride that takes you to the Pumpkin Patch, Dr. Davies Farm is a great spot to enjoy an autumn day outside and find beautiful pumpkins! The hayrides have been a farm favorite for decades, transforming your pumpkin picking experience into much more than choosing a pumpkin. If you want to round up a group of people — friends, neighbors, and family — Dr. Davies Farm can accommodate groups up to 100 people. Cash or check only with ATM available. Open 8:30 am-6 pm, daily.

Outhouse Orchards

139 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, NY 10560

914-277-3188

(1 hr and 15 min)

This vine free pumpkin patch at Outhouse Orchards attracts plenty of families, year after year. Choose from pumpkins, gourds, and an assortment of Halloween decorations as you celebrate the fall season. Pumpkins are weighed by the pound, weekend parking is $10, and weekday parking is free. Open 9 am-5 pm, daily.

Riamede Farm

122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930

908-879-5353

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

You might know Riamede Farms for iconic apple orchards, but they also have a Cut-Your-Own-Pumpkin Patch! Cut pumpkins right from the vine in this pumpkin patch. Riamede Farms recommends that you bring your own cutting shears as well. Hayrides to the pumpkin patch are free on weekends and circle the orchard all day, so be on the lookout for one! Open 9 am-4:30 pm, daily.

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard

130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560

914-485-1210

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Every weekend in October, head to the Fall Festival at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard to pick pumpkins! There will also be hayrides, bouncy castles, live music, donuts, face painting, pony rides, BBQ food, brick oven pizza, kettle corn and more. Your pumpkin picking experience is sure to be an exciting one for the whole family here! Cash only with an ATM available in the farm store. Activities range from $5-$10 per person. Open 10 am-5 pm on weekends and October 1, 9, and 14 (pumpkin patch closes at 4:30 pm).

Stuart’s Fruit Farm

62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527

914-245-2784

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)



Not only a fruit farm, Stuart’s Fruit Farm features the perfect pumpkin patch for families, and it is family-operated! Enjoy the autumn air and the farm views as you survey the pumpkins and choose your favorite. You can also buy pre-picked pumpkins and gourds at the farm stand if you don’t have the time to venture into the pumpkin patch. Don’t miss out on the weekend hayrides! Open 9 am-6 pm, daily. Cash or check only.

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930

908-879-7189

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Head to Alstede Farms to pick the freshest pumpkins with your family! There are plenty of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from: orange and white, munchkins, gourds, and assorted winter squash. Weekday admission is $8.99 per person plus tax and weekend admission is $14.99 per person plus tax. Admission to Pick Your Own fields and orchards includes tractor-drawn hayrides, access to mazes and live entertainment when available. Open 9 am-6 pm (last admission is 5 pm), daily.

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm

1335 White Hill Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-245-5111

(1 hr and 20 min from Midtown)

Pumpkin picking is open for the season at Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm! Spend the day with your family in the patch as you search for your favorite pumpkin. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm is also very well known for their markets: the bakery, apple farm market and the country market. Purchase tasty treats, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins! Open 10 am-4:30 pm, daily.

F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm

26 Pinelawn Rd, Melville, NY 11747

631-271-3276

(1 hr and 30 min from Midtown)

Catch the Annual Fall Festival at F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm for pumpkin picking, hayrides and more! The festivities run through October 27. F&W really encourages parents to bring their children to pick pumpkins, so come on out for this family tradition. Conquer the “Mad Scientist” corn maze, play on the inflatables and playgrounds, pet the farm animals, and visit the farm stand for fall-related treats and decor. Bring your beautiful pumpkin home to carve, eat or display! Free admission with additional cost for the playground, corn maze and daytime haunted house. Open 12-4:30 pm Monday-Friday, 10 am-5 pm Saturday-Sunday.

Apple Ridge Orchards

101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990

845-987-7717

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Looking for an educational and interactive experience in the pumpkin patch? Check out Apple Ridge Orchards for some family fun with pumpkins! Take photos in front of the custom farm displays, such as an old tractor and portrait paintings. Enjoy the beautiful views, hop on a hayride, pet and feed farm animals, conquer the corn maze, learn about the observation hives, and taste sweet treats. All ages are invited to spend the day in Apple Ridge Orchards’ pumpkin patch. Pumpkin picking costs $10, which includes one pumpkin of any size with free admission and parking. Open to the public 9 am-6 pm, Thursday-Sunday and holidays.

Lawrence Farms Orchards

306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550

845-562-4268

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Not too far of a drive from NYC, Lawrence Farms Orchards has a pumpkin patch with a wide selection for families to choose from. After you find your perfect pumpkin, browse the concession stand, which features apple cider donuts, pies, cookies, chicken tenders, paninis, hot dogs, roasted nuts, fries, pizza, nachos, ice cream and more! Enjoy a morning out in the pumpkin patch and delectable lunch or snack afterwards to celebrate the fall season. Open 9 am- 4 pm, daily. Admission is $5 per person with a $2 credit towards produce purchases, children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available.

Barton Orchards

63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570

845-227-2306

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Beginning in late September and running through the end of October, Barton Orchards boasts a wonderful, family-friendly pumpkin patch. Barton Orchards started as an apple farm, but they have since expanded to include tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, peppers, squash, and, of course, pumpkins! Along with your day of pumpkins, if you’re looking for a more spooky experience, check out Rotten Core Manor, the haunted house recommended for kids ages 6 and up. There are plenty of other exciting activities to do food to taste during your visit, such as the various rides and games in Fun Park and the many places to grab a bite in the Midway Farm Area. Open 9 am-6 pm, daily.

Masker Orchards

45 Ball Road,Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-1058

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Masker Orchards opens up their pumpkin patch September 13 through Halloween, so head over before it closes for the season! Located in the Family Fun Area, the pumpkin patch is not only the perfect place to find your Halloween or fall pumpkin, but it is in a central spot for endless family fun. Explore the family-friendly haunted house, get your face painted, conquer the Apple Maze, and enjoy free performances on most weekends. Grab a bite at the Snack Barn after you find your pumpkins, also conveniently located in the Family Fun Area. Be sure to check out the country store while you’re there, which has jams, jellies, local honey, local maple syrup and more. Admission and parking are free, additional costs for pumpkins. Open 9 am-5 pm, daily.

Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

845-897-4377

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Fishkill Farms not only invites your family to their pumpkin patch this October, but they’ve kicked off their Harvest Festival Weekends! Every weekend through September and October features wagon rides, the corn maze, live music, fresh cider donuts, homemade mac & cheese, farm-fresh veggie meals and more! There will even be Farmers and Chefs Food Trucks on select weekends for more delicious sweets and eats. The pumpkin patch has both edible and decorative pumpkins to choose from, as well as gourds, squash, corn stalks and straw bales for your fall decor! Mark in your calendars Pumpkin Decorating on October 26-27, 10 am-4 pm, to purchase and decorate a pumpkin at the farm with paints, glitter, stickers and more. Admission is $5 per person and kids ages 12 and under are free. On Tuesdays, general admission is free for everyone. Admission includes wagon rides with additional costs for other activities and produce. Open 9 am-6 pm (last entrance at 5 pm), daily.

Over an Hour and a Half

Apple Dave’s Orchards

82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990

845-772-1242

(1 hr and 40 min from Midtown)

Pick your own pumpkins at Apple Dave’s Orchards! The pumpkin patch opens in October for your family to visit and choose your favorite pumpkins. While you are there, take a walk in the herb and flower gardens, jam out to music, catch a hayride, watch a puppet show, and enjoy lots of food. Browse the Country Farm Store on your way out, which has fresh apple cider donuts, pumpkins, jams, jellies, pure honey and more. There is even a Halloween Store that opens up in October, so get into the Halloween spirit with this spooky store before or after pumpkin picking! Open 9 am-5 pm (last admission 4:30 pm), daily.

Elwood Pumpkin Farm

1500 E Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY 11743

631-368-8626

( 1 hr and 40 min from Midtown)

As Long Island’s most western pumpkin farm, Elwood Pumpkin Farm opens up pumpkin picking off the vine to you and your family this fall! There is no charge for admission, but pumpkins are priced by size. Additional costs apply for hayrides and the corn maze. Open 3-5 pm Monday-Friday and 10 am-5 pm Saturday, Sunday, and Columbus Day.

Hurd’s Family Farm

2187 State Route 32 Modena, NY 12548

845-883-7825

(1 hr and 50 min from Midtown)

There are pumpkins in all shapes and sizes at Hurd’s Family Farm. Mini pumpkins are $3. Small $5, Medium $10, Large $15, and XL $20. Enjoy an assortment of fall activities while you’re there, such as the 2-acre corn maze with photo challenge game, apple launcher, hayride, rubber duck derby, wild apple obstacle course, and more. While these activities are for an additional cost, there are also plenty of free activities to enjoy after pumpkin picking: storybook trail, horse hoop toss, hiking trails, playground and picnic tables. Be sure to head over for the Three Day Fall Festival Fun, beginning October 12! There will be live music, sweets and treats, and pick your own apples and pumpkins. Open 10 am-4 pm, daily.

Dykeman Farm

31 Dykeman Ln, Pawling, NY 12564

845-832-6068

(1 hr and 50 min from Midtown)

This long-established farm has had pick your own pumpkins since 1974! Enjoy free parking and free hayrides during your visit. There are plenty of photo spots all around the pumpkin patch for you to take photos of your little ones for Instagram. Shop fall decorations, explore the Kids Play Area, and play in the corn pits after finding the perfect pumpkin. Open weekends in October, 10 am-5 pm.

Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

631-298-0800

(2 hrs from Midtown)

With 8 acres of on-the-vine pumpkins, Harbes Family Farm has a huge selection of pumpkins just waiting for you to take home! There are many different varieties available, so you will have no shortage of options here. Don’t miss out on the Annual Pumpkin Festival on September 28-29 from 10 am-6 pm! Enjoy food and drinks as you pick your pumpkins, live musical entertainment, free donut eating contests for kids ages 12 and under, the famous Singing Hayrides, and more. Even if you don’t stop by for the festival, be sure to visit Harbes Barnyard Adventure, which features family-friendly attractions for everyone to have fun. Pumpkins are sold by the pound. Open 11 am-5 pm on Monday-Friday and 9 am-6 pm on weekends and holidays.

Bishop’s Orchards

1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437

203-453-2338

(2 hrs from Midtown)

Although Bishop’s Orchards may be a bit of a drive from NYC, it will surely be worth it once you’re making family memories in the pumpkin patch, which opens mid-September and runs through Halloween. These sphere-shaped pumpkins are perfect for decoration during Halloween and Thanksgiving, or just the fall season in general! You can also prepare the pumpkins for meals or snacks, such as pumpkin seeds or pumpkin soup. Along with the pumpkins, browse the mums, corn stalks, gourds, squash, Indian Corn, and various other activities for kids and families to enjoy. Grab a scoop (or three) of ice cream while you’re there from Bishop’s Orchards’ new Creamery Ice Cream stand. Open 10 am-5 pm, daily.

Hank’s PumpkinTown

240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

631-726-4667

(2 hrs from Midtown)

The name says it best, as Hank’s PumpkinTown truly is a pumpkin town with pumpkins of all sizes! Other fall decorations available include gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, Indian Corn, mums, Montauk daisies, door hanging and more. New this year is the Pink Tractor, which features pink porcelain doll pumpkins! Hanks’ PumpkinTown donates a portion of the proceeds from each sale to Breast Cancer Research. There is also face painting and gem mining for an additional cost on weekends and an exciting wooden playground. The Market includes apple cider slushies, apple cider and pumpkin donuts, kettle corn, candy and caramel apples, corn dogs, chicken tenders and many more treats. Open 9:30 am-6 pm, daily.