The 2020 New York City School Calendar from the DOE is finally out! Get ahead of the game and start that vacation and childcare planning…now!

Summer break is almost here and Moms and Dads are ready to plan vacations, getaways and childcare for the rest of the year, so we’ve been eagerly awaiting the launch of the 2019-2020 School Calendar from the New York City DOE. Here’s a list of all the dates for your diary for the new school year.

September 5

First day of school for all students (partial school day for pre-kindergarten public school students).

September 12

Parent Teacher Conferences for Elementary Schools and K-8 Schools (Evening).

September 19

Parent Teacher Conferences for Middle Schools (Evening).

September 26

Parent Teacher Conferences for High Schools, K-12, and 6-12 Schools (Evening).

September 30 – October 1

Rosh Hashanah (Schools Closed).

October 9

Yom Kippur (Schools Closed).

October 14

Columbus Day (Schools Closed).

November 5

Election Day or Chancellor’s Conference Day for Staff Development (Students do not attend school).

November 6 – 7

Parent Teacher Conferences for Middle Schools and District 75 Programs (Evening and Afternoon).

November 11

Veteran Day Observed (Schools Closed).

November 13 – 14

Parent Teacher Conferences for Elementary Schools and K-8 Schools (Evening and Afternoon).

November 21 – 22

Parent Teacher Conferences for High School, K-12, and 6-12 Schools (Evening and Afternoon).

November 28 – 29

Thanksgiving Recesses (Schools closed).

December 24 – January 1

Winter Recess (Schools closed).

January 20

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Schools closed).

January 27

January Clerical Day for Upper Grades Only (High School and 6-12 students do not attend, unless enrolled in a District 75 program).

January 28

Spring Term Begins (For students in semester-model schools).

February 17 – 21

Midwinter Recess (Schools closed).

March 4 – 5

Parent Teacher Conferences for Elementary Schools and K-8 Schools (Evening and Afternoon).

March 12 – 13

Parent Teacher Conferences for Middle Schools and District 75 Programs (Evening and Afternoon).

March 19 – 20

Parent Teacher Conferences for High Schools, K-12, and 6-12 Schools (Evening and Afternoon).

April 9 – 17

Spring Recess (Schools closed).

May 7

Parent Teacher Conferences for Elementary Schools and K-8 Schools (Evening).

May 14

Parent Teacher Conferences for Middle Schools (Evening).

May 21

Parent Teacher Conferences for High Schools, K-12, and 6-12 Schools (Evening).

May 25

Memorial Day (Schools closed).

June 4

Anniversary Day or Chancellor’s Conference Day for Staff Development (Students do not attend school).

June 9

June Clerical Day for Lower Grades Only (Elementary School/Middle School/District 75 students do not attend).

June 26

Last Day of School for All Students (Early Dismissal).