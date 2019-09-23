Day Camps for Kids in New York City During Rosh Hashanah School Break

Rosh Hashanah is around the corner which means no school for kids. Although the kids have off, many of us still have to go to work. If you don’t have a daycare or camp in place already, this means that kids are going to need something to do to fill up their days. Luckily, you have come across the right page because we have rounded up a list of day camps that the kids can have fun at during the Rosh Hashanah break! Scroll through to find the best camp for your kiddos.

Manhattan

Chelsea Piers

23rd St. and Hudson River Park, 62 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011

212-336-6666

Have your kids blow off some out-of-school steam with active day camps at Chelsea Piers, a premier destination for youth sports. Children can spend their day off jumping, skipping, tumbling and flipping in the gymnastics camp, channel their inner warrior with the ninja camp and try any sport they desire in the multi sports camp. Ages for specific camps can vary but most are suitable for children ages five to 13. All camps are held at The Fieldhouse, registration can be done online.

Neighborhood: Chelsea

Taste Buds Kitchen

109 W. 27th St., 10th FL. New York, NY 1001

212-242-2248

Celebrate the Jewish New Year by cooking up something yummy at the Sweet Treats Camp. Kids will have the chance to whip up some Rosh Hashanah favorites, including honey apple challah and handmade knishes. The day will be split up between a session for children ages 4 to 8 in the morning and a session for children 9 to 13 in the afternoon. Sign up on Taste Buds Kitchen’s website.

Neighborhood: Midtown

Asphalt Green

555 E. 90th St., New York, NY 10128

212-369-8890

212 North End Ave., New York, NY 10282

212-298-2900

Mini camps at Asphalt Green incorporate various swim, sports, fitness and recreational activities to keep kids engaged and active the entire day. Activities include martial arts, soccer, yoga, art, music and more. The Fall into Fun mini camp will give your kids a safe, fun and engaging place to spend their Rosh Hashanah break. Camps are designed for children ages four to twelve. Registration can be done online, with options for pre-camp hours and extended days if needed.

Neighborhoods: Upper East Side, Battery Park City

The Pixel Academy

256 West St., New York, NY 10013

163 Pacific St., Brooklyn NY 11201

866-771-6837



Choose from two truly unique mini camp experiences at The Pixel Academy. For a day of fun, competition and cooperation, participants can choose to “play all day.” This mini camp offers kids the chance to play several popular video games and board games. Another option is the custom beyblade mini camp, where participants will learn how to build their very own beyblades and then put them to the test by letting them rip against other beyblades. Kids will learn about 3D design and printing, toy design and engineering. Registration will be available shortly on The Pixel Academy website.

Neighborhoods: Tribeca, Brooklyn Heights

Brooklyn

Created by Kids NYC

529 Pacific St., Brooklyn, NY 11217

718-857-5437

Camps at Created by Kids will expose your kids to a variety of art-making techniques, including ceramics, painting, drawing, mixed media, textiles, printmaking and more. Just steps away from Atlantic Terminal, your kids will leave the studio with a new knowledge and appreciation for artists, cultures, history and literature, all gained through the creation of unique artistic projects. A 10% sibling discount is offered for all programs, along with options for Early Bird drop-off and extended day hours. Registration is available online.

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill

The Brooklyn Strategist

333 Court St., Brooklyn, NY 11231

718-576-3035

The Brooklyn Strategist is a unique interactive board and card game center, cafe and social club. Your kids will build kingdoms, strategize takeovers, save the planet and cure disease together all by playing games at this fun and flexible camp. The focus is on face-to-face interaction to encourage socializing, critical thinking and creativity. They’ll have a fun-filled day, all while building and developing cognitive and social skills for school and everyday life. Half day and full day options are available, registration can be done online.

Neighborhood: Bococa

Textile Arts Center

505 Carroll St., Brooklyn, NY 11215

718-369-0222

26 W. 8th St., New York, NY 10011

646-225-6554

In these fun-filled, hands-on classes students explore subjects such as weaving, sewing, embroidery, printing, felting and dyeing. Each full day class is dedicated to a complete project, along with organized play time. Each mini-session is for children ages 5 to 11 and are available at both Brooklyn and Manhattan locations. Registration is available online.

Neighborhoods: Gowanus, Greenwich Village

Queens

Super Kickers

P.S. 69, 77-02 37th Ave., Jackson Heights, NY11372

1-833-superkickers

Kids at the Super Kickers holiday camp will spend the day playing and learning with fun activities and classes for all ages. Daily activities include soccer, music, piano, arts and crafts, Lego workshop, Osmo technology and STEM, dance and obstacle course. Kids rotate through activities over the course of the day, with breaks for lunch and snacks in between. The camp is for children ages 4 to 12 and classes are grouped together based on age. Registration is available on the Super Kickers website.

Neighborhood: Jackson Heights

LIC Kids Gymnastics

5-02 50th Ave., Long Island City, NY 11101

718-392-5437

If your kids love to tumble, flip and jump all around, the LIC Kids Gymnastics holiday camp may be the perfect place for them to spend their Rosh Hashanah break. Campers of all skill levels are welcome to build their skills in all Olympic events with USAG-certified coaches. Other activities will also include arts and crafts and game time. The camp is suitable for children ages 5 and older. Registration is available online.

Neighborhood: Hunter’s Point