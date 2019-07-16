Best Indoor Drop-In Play Spaces in Manhattan for Your Little Ones

On hot and humid summer days in the city, indoor play sounds like a pretty nice idea. Enjoy the air conditioning and chat with other parents as your kids have fun climbing, jumping, sliding, and interacting with other children their age. This summer, we’re all about the drop-in, indoor play spaces. Drop-in caters to the busy and ever-changing summer schedules. When daycare unexpectedly closes or there’s a free week between two camp sessions, drop-in play allows you to simply show up and not commit to more than one class. Your kids can get crafty one day with an art project and jump into open play on the indoor jungle gym the next day. If you planned to go to a class, but your little one needs a nap instead, no worries: just stop by for another class on a different day! The flexibility of drop-in classes is convenient for your unpredictable schedule and beneficial for the variety of types of classes that your kids get to engage in.

We also love these drop-in, indoor play spaces because most of them are geared towards infants and toddlers. While there is plenty for kids to do in NYC, there are few places that are designated just for your real little ones. Indoor play spaces are wonderful places for infants and toddlers to play with kids their own age in a safe environment. Many of these spaces also become communities and resources for parents. They’re hotspots for NYC parents to meet while their kids play. We’ve got the best drop-in, indoor play spaces in Manhattan for your kids to beat the heat, play with other kids, and learn. Browse the drop-in classes offered and head over to one of these indoor play spaces!

