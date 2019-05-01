The May 2019 issue of New York Family, features healthy-living Hilaria Baldwin, Legoland opening in spring 2020, and mom hacks that are must-haves

Features

The Juggle is Real With Hilaria Baldwin: Hilaria Baldwin gets real with us about being a mom to four under five and her passion for healthy living

Bilingual Education Guide: New York City kids have many options for a bilingual education, we have the ultimate guide to finding the best program

Free Things to Do: Totally free things to do in NYC with kids (one for every week of the year!)

Legoland: Legoland is coming to New York in the spring of 2020, and we have all the details on what to expect when the park opens

Columns

Mom Hacks: Shopping experts The Buy Guide share their mom must-haves for city living

Ask the Expert – Keeping Girls in Sports: Dr. Karen Sutton talks about why young girls are dropping out of sports and how we can keep them in the game

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts: May is for Mother’s Day, and we have curated ten gifts that mom will cherish

STEM- Inspired: New kids’ fashion brand Annie the Brave encourage girls to pursue STEM careers with their new dress line

Family Day Out: Harry Potter Café. Step into Steamy Hallows in the East Village with this fun pop-up café full of wizardly wonder

Home & Away

Neighborhood Guide: The Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood has transformed in the last few years to be more kid-friendly, packed with options for the family

Travel: No car? No problem. We have five places to visit from New York City that are just a train ride away

Family Fun

Calendar: The best family-friendly events in NYC for May 2019