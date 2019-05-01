New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards
    The May 2019 issue of New York Family, features healthy-living Hilaria Baldwin, Legoland opening in spring 2020, and mom hacks that are must-haves

     By New York Family
    hilaria baldwin on cover of new york family magazine

    photo by James Farrell

    Features

    The Juggle is Real With Hilaria Baldwin: Hilaria Baldwin gets real with us about being a mom to four under five and her passion for healthy living

    Bilingual Education Guide: New York City kids have many options for a bilingual education, we have the ultimate guide to finding the best program

    Free Things to DoTotally free things to do in NYC with kids (one for every week of the year!)

    Legoland: Legoland is coming to New York in the spring of 2020, and we have all the details on what to expect when the park opens

    Columns

    Mom Hacks: Shopping experts The Buy Guide share their mom must-haves for city living

    Ask the Expert – Keeping Girls in Sports: Dr. Karen Sutton talks about why young girls are dropping out of sports and how we can keep them in the game

    The Best Mother’s Day Gifts: May is for Mother’s Day, and we have curated ten gifts that mom will cherish

    STEM- Inspired: New kids’ fashion brand Annie the Brave encourage girls to pursue STEM careers with their new dress line

    Family Day Out: Harry Potter Café. Step into Steamy Hallows in the East Village with this fun pop-up café full of wizardly wonder

    Home & Away

    Neighborhood Guide: The Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood has transformed in the last few years to be more kid-friendly, packed with options for the family

    Travel: No car? No problem. We have five places to visit from New York City that are just a train ride away

    Family Fun

    Calendar: The best family-friendly events in NYC for May 2019

     

