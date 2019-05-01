The May 2019 Issue of New York Family
The May 2019 issue of New York Family, features healthy-living Hilaria Baldwin, Legoland opening in spring 2020, and mom hacks that are must-haves
Features
The Juggle is Real With Hilaria Baldwin: Hilaria Baldwin gets real with us about being a mom to four under five and her passion for healthy living
Bilingual Education Guide: New York City kids have many options for a bilingual education, we have the ultimate guide to finding the best program
Free Things to Do: Totally free things to do in NYC with kids (one for every week of the year!)
Legoland: Legoland is coming to New York in the spring of 2020, and we have all the details on what to expect when the park opens
Columns
Mom Hacks: Shopping experts The Buy Guide share their mom must-haves for city living
Ask the Expert – Keeping Girls in Sports: Dr. Karen Sutton talks about why young girls are dropping out of sports and how we can keep them in the game
The Best Mother’s Day Gifts: May is for Mother’s Day, and we have curated ten gifts that mom will cherish
STEM- Inspired: New kids’ fashion brand Annie the Brave encourage girls to pursue STEM careers with their new dress line
Family Day Out: Harry Potter Café. Step into Steamy Hallows in the East Village with this fun pop-up café full of wizardly wonder
Home & Away
Neighborhood Guide: The Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood has transformed in the last few years to be more kid-friendly, packed with options for the family
Travel: No car? No problem. We have five places to visit from New York City that are just a train ride away
Family Fun
Calendar: The best family-friendly events in NYC for May 2019