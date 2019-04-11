Harry Potter Pop-up Café Steamy Hallows Opens in the East Village

Step inside Steamy Hallows for wizardly wonders!

Step inside Steamy Hallows, the new Harry Potter-themed East Village popup café, for wizardly wonders! They’ll even supply the wand. Harry Potter fans, Halloween enthusiasts, and witches and wizards of all ages will feel the magic. The smoking cauldron in the window will catch your eye and then wander inside for charmed coffee, cocoa, and cookies.

Steamy Hallows is serving up an enchanting and enticing menu, and the beauty is in all the details. From carefully curated décor (think smoking cauldrons, Harry Potter mirrors, and bats and brooms) to gold foil stamped signature owls on the cups, you are transported from NYC to this magical world. The menu boasts intriguing drinks like Love Potion #9 ¾, El Diablo, Butter Beer, and Basic Witch coffee drinks. Bonus: they can all be made sans coffee for the littlest witches and wizards.

Our barista, Essence, is the hostess with the mostest and vividly walked us through the menu on our visit to help us navigate the experience. The Love Potion combines mocha, rose, and raspberry and made us fall in love with its fantastic flavors and sparkly pink glitter in the shape of a heart on top. El Diablo packs a punch with its chocolate, cayenne, and fire (yes, there is real fire!). The Basic Witch features sweet notes of sea salt and caramel with a green whipped topping. The fan favorite and signature Butter Beer has homemade butterscotch flavor and is topped with gold glitter. These specialty drinks are a feast for the eyes and the mouth.

There is also a Muggle Menu with coffees, teas, and hot chocolates. These delicious hot chocolates are most popular for little ones. You can create your perfect cocoa concoction with flavored syrups, whipped cream, and glitter toppings that can be added. They also pair perfectly with the homemade butter beer and coffee chip cookies which are packed with flavor, star sprinkles, and edible glitter. Harry Potter would certainly approve. Yum!

Parents should take note that strollers are allowed, but the space is quite small. There is limited seating, but you can go at opening or after school and usually snag a seat (weekends tend to be busiest). Also, there is no restroom inside but were told there are facilities at neighboring businesses. All transactions are cashless.

Visitors will enjoy the outstanding oddities and savory and sweet sips and bites. The store is a pop-up through June so come for the fun and magic while it lasts

Visit Steamy Hallows at 514 ¾ East 6th Street, Manhattan

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 10-7pm and Saturday and Sunday 11-7pm



Jana Beauchamp is a Manhattan writer and mom of two