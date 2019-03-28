Mom Hacks—New York City Mom Must-Haves
Between feeding, clothing, transporting, teaching, entertaining, and somehow surviving all that parenting throws at us, we have zero time for standing in lines at stores. With nine kids between the three of us who make up The Buy Guide’s team, there’s no way we want to take them to grab groceries or a new outfit. We quickly became online shopping experts. We’ve done all the research, we are good at finding the best of everything, and we love sharing with you!
City-mom is a totally different gig than suburban-mom. One of us, Taylor, had her first three babies living in the financial district. For eight years, she drove a stroller instead of a mini-van and navigated the crowded sidewalk instead of carpool lines. She sometimes wished for a garage or a backyard, but we envied how EVERYTHING could be delivered, and the adventure she found with her kids on every corner. They are some of her happiest memories. With a great doorman, The Buy Guide, and Amazon Prime, city moms might have the best life.
Here are our absolute mom must-haves for life in the city:
Lightweight Stroller
Whether taking the subway, a taxi, or the bus- some days you just need to be as light and little as possible. The umbrella strollers of the past were the worst. A stroller with two handles is impossible to push one handed! Forget drinking your coffee, holding your toddlers hand, holding an umbrella, or instagramming whilst steering! Splurge on this great design and you won’t regret it. You will start looking for reasons to travel light and on the days you aren’t using it- it will fold up smaller than any other.
Kids Scooter
This is a non negotiable. Every city kid needs this scooter. Let them scoot to school and to the park. Find an empty plaza for them to let loose in on the weekend. If you have really nice neighbors, you might even get away with them scooting down the halls! When you live in a concrete jungle, you want to give your kids every opportunity to just be kids!
Dyson Cordless Vacuum
Between cheerios, sand from the park, and city dust that accumulates in every corner- you simply can never vacuum enough. This vacuum will change your life! It is lightweight, easy to use and easy to store. Simply grab it off the dock and vacuum your whole apartment in 10 minutes, without worrying about plugs, hoses, or cramming it back into your coat closet. Vacuuming will be your new favorite chore.
Compact Umbrella
Unfortunately, life doesn’t get put on hold for the weather. On those gray days it is nice to have an umbrella handy. Who has time to wait under scaffolding for the weather to clear up!? The show must go on! This compact umbrella you can throw in your bag or hang on your stroller hook will survive even Water Street winds and keep you dry while getting things done.
Reusable Grocery Bags
We strongly encourage delivery for everything, as much as possible! But, sometimes, the farmers market or the fruit stand on the corner will draw you in. It is nice to have this bag on hand for anything you might grab while out and about. It folds up into a tiny little pouch and you won’t even notice it is there when you don’t need it.
White Noise Machine
A must have for “the city that never sleeps”. Whether your child sleeps in the closet, the bathroom, or they are privileged enough to have a real bedroom- city life means close quarters. Let the white noise drown out the sirens, the food delivery guy, and Andy Cohen on your TV, so your little one can enjoy a peaceful slumber.
Airpod Case
Airpods are one of our very favorite things. Nothing beats listening to a great audio book or podcast while getting ready, cleaning, walking, or on the train. This silicone case will protect your airpods and the clip will keep them right where you want them so they don’t get lost.
Kids Helmet
Safety first! Some moms and nannies will be judging you for allowing your kids to live a little… The least we can do is have them wear a helmet to show what great parents we are. We don’t allow characters on anything other than underwear…city snobbery perhaps… but we love these solid helmets that are free of Dora and Spider Man. Safe AND cool.
Outdoor Blanket
Whether you picnic at Central, Bryant, Rockefeller, Gramercy, or Madison Square park- you need a great outdoor blanket. You will want a blanket that is waterproof, light, and easy to carry. This black and white stripe one meets all the requirements and looks good doing it.
Everyday Sunscreen
You have heard it before and you will hear it again. Prevention is key! This is our very favorite spf for everyday wear. It is specifically for your face, dermatologist recommended, and will not make you break out. Just because you are walking city streets instead of laying on the beach doesn’t mean you aren’t getting just as much sun. Protect your skin and prevent sun spots and wrinkles while living your best life.
Go-To Sunglasses
Sunglasses are the very best mom hack and these are a favorite pair. They are classic and so lightweight. We love that we can wear them all day without getting a headache. They cost under $70, making them perfect to keep in your bag and always have handy.
APL Slip Ons
Can’t get enough of these ridiculously comfortable and easy slip on sneakers. They are great for running errands, commuting to work, traveling, playing tourist, or chasing kids on the playground. A cool and practical purchase we know you will love.
Writing Tablet
A favorite trick to pull out at the doctor’s office, restaurant, while waiting in line, riding on the subway- when you need something easy and quiet to help everyone survive the next 15 minutes. This writing tablet can be erased with the push of a button and never needs to be charged, making a great diaper bag staple.
First Aid Kit
You never know when your child, or one of their friends will get hurt, but it is bound to happen. This cute kit is small but mighty and will save the day when the inevitable knee scrape occurs. Keep this in your stroller or diaper bag and you will be the parent ready for anything.
Stroller Organizer
The stroller is a city mom’s mini van (Or Volvo or Range Rover…I guess it depends on what kind of stroller you are pushing…) This universal organizer will attach to any stroller (yes, even your double stroller!) and keep the essentials easily accessible. A spot for your phone, wallet, keys, bottle, coffee, snacks, pacifiers… the list goes on. You might get away with skipping the diaper bag altogether.
Ergo 360
Sometimes ditching the stroller and wearing your baby around town is the best way to go. There is nothing better in the world than baby legs swinging at your side or a sleepy newborn resting against your chest. Heaven! This carrier is a best seller for good reason. Great support and quality.
Stroller Hooks
The biggest perk of taking your child shopping with you is that the stroller hook will carry all your bags! It will be one of the hardest working, most helpful tools in your life. Whether carrying backpacks to school or groceries home, a good stroller hook makes it effortless.
Bath Toy Storage
Finally, a modern solution to the ancient problem of bath toy clutter. Your bathroom no longer has to be overcrowded with cartoonish animals suctioned to the walls! This simple two piece bin makes it easy to scoop up toys when bathtime is over and allow them to dry safely. We love the simple modern design and the practicality of a free standing bin that can keep the toys organized anywhere.
NYC Puzzle
The cutest puzzle for little New Yorkers. All 5 boroughs and their favorite parks and museums displayed for them to find. Makes for a great quiet activity to give the downstairs neighbors a little break. The cute box doubles as easy storage and darling decor.
Travel Crib
Whether you are heading to the Hamptons or Upstate, you must pack this travel crib! Nothing ruins a vacation quicker than a baby that will not sleep. The mattress rests on the ground, meaning there is no weight limit, and the side unzips for easy access. This comes in so clutch when the baby is having a hard time falling asleep in an unfamiliar place. You can simply unzip the side and cuddle with them until their eyes close. Desperate times call for desperate measures!
