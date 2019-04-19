The Best Mother’s Day Gifts Are Here!
Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and we have the best gifts for the super mom in your life. Find the best curated pick of our most favorite gifts for mom.
Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and we have the best gifts for the mom in your life. Whether you’re treating yourself (as you should!), gifting your mom, the mother of your sweet children or the person who means mother to you this is the day we honor the superhero who keeps it all together. From gifts that give some self-care to something for the mom-to-be, we have you covered with our curated picks!
Everyday Notepad Mint Birch Monarch
Writing is a way of talking without being interrupted. Jules Renard
Gift this lovely notebook from Rifle Paper Co to your favorite mom who we all know, could use some time to herself. Whether it’s writing down a to-do list or journaling her daily thoughts, a gorgeous floral-print accented with foil stamps writing pad such as this will make it extra special. $15, riflepaperco.com
Daughter Of The Land Oil in Sage + Grass
Mothers keep the household together, and it can be exhausting. This self-care in a bottle will give a daily invigorating lift in minutes. Sage and mint paired with organic oils will refresh and moisturize the most tired of moms. $48, daughteroftheland.com
Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
Designed from New York famed designer Jennifer Fisher, this is a forever gift. Designed in diamond shape this initial necklace is available in rose, yellow or white gold. Gift mom either in her initial or the kids. $400, jenniferfisherjewelry.com
Drybar Gift Card
A good blow dry is a game changer for the weary mom. Show her some love with a Drybar gift card that can be used any time she wants a bit of a beauty lift added into her busy routine. $10 -$500, thedrybar.com
Neighbor's Fig Tree Candle
Fig trees are a bit of a treasure here in New York. Potted fig plants can be found from the corner apartment deck or patio where they thrive and exude whiffs of mint and earthy scents. Gift mom this designed and poured soy Neighbor’s Fig Tree Candle that burns up to 70 hours. $38, catbird.com
CV x Every Mother Counts Tote Bag
If looking for a gift that gives back, we are huge fans of Every Mother Counts. This non-profit organization is dedicated to making childbirth safe for every mother and has partnered with Clare V to donate 100% of profits from the sale of this double-sided tote bag. The French translation of Maman Je T’aime to English means I love you, mom. $45, clarev.com
Linked Shapes Statement Earrings In Rainbow Stripe
Mothers everywhere will be on trend with these resin linked shape earrings in fun rainbow hues. Surprisingly lightweight these earrings are designed of gold-plated brass and resin with sterling silver posts. $38, madewell.com
Hansel from Basel Tigger Crew Sock
We are a bit obsessed with the whimsical socks from Hansel from Basel and think mom will enjoy the zest they give to her wardrobe. These checkered crew socks are a fun update on the classic gingham print and perfect for Spring and Summer. $14, hanselfrombasel.com
Love Your Mother Tee
Word to your mother. Literally. Remind mom how much you not only how much you love her but that she is appreciated every day of the week. Designed by the Bee and the Fox in a scoop neck style this tee becomes quite soft after a few washes, buy one size up if a loose fit is desired. $33, wildwasmama.com
PBK x Mark & Graham Diaper Bag, Camouflage with Navy-Red
This Pottery Barn Kids collaboration with Mark & Graham Diaper Bag is the perfect gift for the expectant mother. Made of durable nylon, it is designed to be worn as a tote or cross body, a plus when a mom needs to be hands-free. Zippered closure and roomy pockets are what mom needs to store all her daily essentials. $189, markandgraham.com