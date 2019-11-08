Best Rainy Day Activities in New York City for Toddlers

Nothing hurts more than an unexpected rainy day when you were expecting sunshine. However, just because it’s raining doesn’t mean you and your toddler have to stay cooped up! New York is full of great activities that you and your toddlers can enjoy — even when the weather outside is a mess. There’s everything from indoor playgrounds, to museums and so much more!

If you want even more fun indoor spots perfect for a rainy day, check out this list of playspaces in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Manhattan

CAMP

110 5th Ave. New York, NY, 10011

CAMP calls itself a family experience store. It’s a space designed to engage families and inspire creativity in kids. They have events and activities like making your own lightsaber or go-karts. The location has a store, canteen and milk bar, and a theatre made for various workshops and performances. CAMP rotates themes every couple of weeks so even if you’ve visited before, making another trip would be worth it!

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

212 W 83rd St., New York, NY 10024

With the goal of promoting happy and healthy childhoods, this museum features experiences that involve the arts, sciences, and humanities. They have more than 80 classes, workshops, and performances that are free with admission to the Museum. All the events ate based on research — guaranteeing to fit in with the various ways that kids can learn and parents can support their children. Kids can attend puppet shows, storytimes, singalongs and so much more. Your toddler is sure to have a great time!

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling

898 St Nicholas Ave., New York, NY 10032

The storytellers here continue a tradition of spoken word but also make sure kids have access to the arts. Kids are encouraged to think about what they hear and share their thoughts as a way to build confidence and practice language skills. This space serves as a community home for creativity and explores the diversity in New York. In-house artists help kids how to flex their imaginations and make art they’re proud of.

Chelsea Piers

62 Chelsea Piers New York, NY 10011

The pier is full of so many activities. The Toddler Gym is self-proclaimed as one of the best indoor toddler play areas in the city. Kids can move around, crawl, and explore the space. Your toddler can take part in an “open play” environment with state-of-the-art equipment, making it the perfect space to learn. Above all, this is a drop-in activity so it is subject to change. Chelsea Piers recommends calling to confirm daily hours before showing up.

Museum of Ice Cream

558 Broadway New York, NY, 10012

The museum will be back in the city on December 14th and will stay until March 1st. It’s full of color and multi-sensory installations that are sure to be wonderful. Guests can cheer their way down a three-story slide, eat delicious treats on floating tables and take a ride on a pink MOIC subway. You can even dive right into a huge sprinkle pool! This year brings a new cafe to the location as well. Nothing beats a rainy day like a scoop of some of their signature ice cream flavors. In addition to all that, the MOIC is also designed to be an environment that’s culturally inclusive and community-driven. Popping in here to avoid the rainy day blues is a great idea.

Brooklyn

All Ages At Nitehawk

136 Metropolitan Ave. Brooklyn, NY

It can be hard to find time to get to the movies when you’re with you’re young ones and Nitehawk acknowledges that. They have an ongoing series where they provide G and PG-rated films that are ideal for all ages. It’s a good opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy a bowl of popcorn or delicious meals while watching movies. The Nitehawk also has Adults with Infants screenings if your child is on the younger side.

Good Day Play Cafe

591 5th ave Brooklyn, NY 11215

If you want a cool place to get a quick bite to eat while making sure your child is entertained, this cafe is for you. The Good Day Play Cafe is an indoor, kid-friendly cafe and juice bar — a great place to spend a rainy day. Their play area has an angled climbing wall, a slide that goes right into a colorful ball pit, a play marketplace, plus so much more! The place is full of sensory toys, matted building blocks, legos and the like. They recommend your child bring a pair of socks before jumping in.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

145 Brooklyn Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11213

As the world’s first children’s museum, Brooklyn Children’s Museum is a center of learning and love. Their mission includes encouraging kids to see the world from different perspectives and appreciate other cultures. They work hard to stimulate dialogue between parents and children by providing family resources. Kids can play in sensory rooms where they can use their senses while playing. The room has items like sensory mats and swings. On other days, there’s the Block Lab that lets your child develop skills like spatial reasoning, engineering, and language skills through their Imagination Playground block set. No matter what day you visit, you’ll be sure to find something for your toddler to do.

NY Kids Club

182 Henry St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

This location features spacious classrooms, a dance studio, a gym space, and a culinary institute. While they’re more known for their preschool programs and camps, NY Kids Club also hosts a variety of events and has a play space for kids. Kids are invited to enjoy supervised, unstructured playtime in their gym. There are also weekly themed PJ parties and the opportunity for kids to take classes in subjects like karate, music, and Spanish. There are multiple locations all over the city, so be sure to choose an area near you and see what they offer!

Queens

Bounce N Play

20-21 Steinway St., Astoria, NY 11105

If your toddler is brimming with pent up energy that can’t be contained in your home, consider paying this place a visit. Opened by a local mom in 2014, Bounce N Play has everything needed to make a child happy. For example, there are bouncy houses, giant inflatable slides, playsets, a jungle gym with tubes, a rock climbing wall, toys, and a ton of arcade games. Best of all, there are special open-play sessions for kids specifically under 6. Drop-in schedules do vary so make sure you visit their website or call to get all the details.

mini GALAXY Play Cafe

178-02 Jamaica Ave., #2FL ​Jamaica, NY 11432

This is another kid-friendly indoor playground — a marvelous place to spend a rainy day. Their play area includes rocking horses, a log bridge, a space-chain bridge, climbing ladder, double slides, a ball pit, and more. They even have a foam-block pit and a play kitchen. For parents, there is a seating area and cafe that serves all sorts of treats and foods.

New York Hall of Science

47-01 111th St., Corona, NY, 11368

This place is packed with cool things that will keep your mind off the weather. There’s a solar panel that can charge your phone, a multitude of films, and art to enjoy. Children can build lego mazes or create different instruments in their Sound Lab. They can even create their own pinball game with everyday objects! In all, the NYSCI has more than 450 interactive permanent and temporary installations that all teach the basics of science and promote learning. Kids are able to touch, see, and make use of their curiosity.

Bronx

Billy Beez

200 Baychester Ave., Unit 313-316 Bronx, NY 10475

Billy Beez is another indoor play park for kids. Their park offers a variety of fun activities, from sports courts to trampolines to slides of all types. They note that the park is ideal for all ages, not just your toddlers. There is a Mini Beez section so your toddlers and infants can safely enjoy the fun. Even adults can enjoy their time here. Billy Beez started off as a way to provide an option for kids to be active and stay fit. That’s still very much part of their goal. The play park today is a place where families can create memories and kids can make their way through new environments while developing mental and physical skills through play.