New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family Magazine
Menu Close
Things To Do

The Museum of Ice Cream is Coming to New York City

Posted on By Sarah Jackson

New York is home to plenty of museums, but this one may just be the tastiest yet. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) announced on Wednesday that it will open a permanent location in SoHo this fall.

The museum, which has operated its flagship location in San Francisco since 2017, opened its first pop-up in New York three years ago. The new permanent location at 558 Broadway will feature three floors of new concepts, 13 exhibits and, of course, more ice cream! It will also include a shop, lounge, café and bar.

a pink storefront of the Museum of Ice Cream
Image courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream. 

Some of the multi-sensory installations at MOIC’s New York location will include a three-story slide, a floating table of treats, a New York-inspired “Celestial Subway” exhibit and even the museum’s biggest sprinkle pool to date! (MOIC’s San Francisco location boasts a pool filled with nearly 100 million biodegradable sprinkles.)

Besides its San Francisco location and New York pop-up, the museum has sent an ice cream truck to 26 cities across the United States.

The museum also makes its own delicious ice cream flavors. Flavors include Queen Bee, a honey ice cream with chocolate-covered pieces of honeycomb, and Malt Shake, a malted chocolate ice cream with malted milk balls. You can find these at select Target and Safeway locations across the country.

several colorful pints of ice cream against a pink background

If you’re interested in visiting, be sure to sign up for early access to ticket sales, which open on Oct. 9. General admission tickets are $38 per person, and children age 2 and under can enter for free. Best of all, ice cream is included in the price of your ticket! Discounts are available for military employees and college students. A visit typically lasts between 60 and 90 minutes.

About the Author

Sarah Jackson

Sarah Jackson

Sarah is a rising senior at NYU studying journalism and English. She has covered local news, business and politics, and lifestyle and pop culture. Originally from California, she really likes summer. In her free time, she often enjoys going for walks and spending a little too much time and money going to the opera.

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family August 2019

>