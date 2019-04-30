When rainy weather hits, we know that kids get cooped up and need to let their energy out. Check out these indoor play spaces in Greenpoint and Williamsburg

Spring is here, and Summer is around the corner (seriously!), and although we love outdoor parks, we know that parents are always looking for the best indoor play spaces. Indoor play spaces are great when looking for set classes or open play for your kids that feels a bit manageable, meaning you have cooped up kids and need something, pronto! Also, a plus to indoor playspaces is that they are the perfect destination when rainy weather hits.

Here are 8 of the best Open Play Spaces that rock not only because they are indoors, but they are perfect when rainy days arrive.

Edamama

568 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Phone: (718) 388-3663

Weekly Drop-in Classes

Recommended Ages: 0 to 5

Drop- in Classes Prices Range $10-$20

Edamama initially opened as a hair salon but soon started to incorporated more of the communities needs by adding classes of storytelling, yoga, cooking, music, puppetry and more.

The offerings of classes are for babies and toddlers with extensive and weekly offerings of open play every day to music and Spanish Storytime. We suggest checking the schedule on the day or week you are planning to attend as the calendar changes monthly. Classes range from $10 to $20 with sibling discounts.

Edamama is located next to McCarren Park Track on Union Ave making it a quick walk for both Williamsburg and Greenpoint parents and only a 10-minute walk from the L train Bedford train stop or G train Nassau stop.

Hop Along Andrew

Whole Foods

238 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Phone: (718) 734-2321

Tuesday 10-11am

If you happen to venture into Wholefoods in Williamsburg, say around 10:30 am on a Tuesday and wonder why there are strollers parked throughout the first floor all you have to do is stay still and listen. What you’ll hear is Hop Along Andrew, Williamsburg’s answer to Justin Beiber for toddlers.

A former NYC Urban Park Ranger, this singer, and multi-instrumentalist Hop Along Andrew’s music is full of spirit and fun with whimsical songs that celebrate city life. This class is a very popular sing-along if you can carry or walk with your little ones— do! If you have a stroller, give yourself plenty of time to find a spot to park your it and find a seat inside the cafe for the free music class every Tuesday.

Kid and Playspace

Our Lady of Mount Carmel gym

1Havermeyer Street Brooklyn, NY 11211

Select Saturdays

Recommended Ages: 0 to 6

$10

A new community play space co-op for kids age 0-6, conceived and operated by North Brooklyn parents. Kid and Playspace is a space with a mission to provide a fun, engaging and affordable place for year-round open play in communities with limited open play options. This space is a pop-up and is now open on select Saturdays from April-June 2019. Check the website for select Saturday dates. At $10 a play, this is a great value.

Play Greenpoint

33 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Phone: (718) 387-2071

Open PlayWeekday Open Play 10am-6pm, Weekend 10am-4pm

$25 ($13 for each sibling)

One of the first indoor play spaces to open in Williamsburg/Greenpoint, this sweet space is located in Northern Brooklyn and consists of ‘stations’ of play for babies and young kids up to age 6. Fun slides, a kitchen and a sensory toy area that help with social and intellectual development as well as a side nook perfect for a book reading and tummy time for the youngest of babes. The price of the open play fee allows a parent re-entry during the day if they wish to pop out during the open play hours. We especially appreciate that PLAY has a lunch area where food/snacks can be refrigerated as well as a microwave to warm lunches up. This playspace is $25 for open play with a sibling discount that comes out to be around $13.

McCarren Play Center/ McCarren Tots – Imaginary Play Time

76 Lorimer St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Phone: (718) 218-2380

Monday, Wednesday and Fridays 10 am to 11 am

Recommended ages: 0 to 5

Free

This open play for kids from 18 months to 5 years is a great option to consider for your little one. Kids can build their Imagination Playground, move through tunnels as well as pop up houses. The gymnasium of The McCarren Play Center is quite spacious, and if your older kid finds the play offerings too ‘baby,’ they can run off their energy in this great space. To participate, your kids must have a membership to the McCarren Play Center. Don’t worry; it is super easy to open. Adults do not need a membership to attend the McCarren Tots – Imaginary Play Time.

Twinkle Playspace

Open Play Mon-Fri 10:00 am–6:00 pm

Sat-Sun 8:00 am–11:30 am

Recommended Ages: 0 to 6

$35 ($10 for each sibling, $5 for any additional adult)

This magical space of 4500 sq feet was created by a local family as a hub for the community and its surrounding areas to enjoy the art of imagination and play. This space is not about letting kids just run wild, although they do for the most part — the entire area consists of custom built play areas that offer emotional and cognitive learning through play. The fun includes a firehouse, life-size indoor tree with a tower and bridge (netted for safety) as well as a water play area to name just a few of the offerings this magical space offers. Twinkle is a great space to stop by as a treat for open play. Also since this, a stay all day kinda of play destination plan to bring your kids lunches and feed the upstairs in the cozy lunch area. Prices will run $35 for one child and adult with $10 for each sibling, or if looking to visit daily, try one the membership packs where the price per visit is significantly low.

Wild Was Mama

272 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

(718) 576-3806

Rocking Share Music Sing-Along Tuesday 11:30 to 12:15 and 12:30 to 1:15

Sing Along Willie De Vargas Saturdays 10:30 am to 11:15 am

Recommended Ages: 0 to 5

$15

This jewel of a store is also a community hub where many parents flock for both the latest baby products and fun family focus classes offered weekly. Classes range from mama playgroups to music singalongs. Local favs are Rocking Share Music Sing-Along every Tuesday and Sing Along with Willie DeVargas on Saturdays. Class offerings are pretty eclectic, so we suggest looking up their monthly events that fit you and your little one’s needs.